9 revision timetable templates that are pretty and practical

Revision timetables are the best way to make sure you get everything you need to do, done, before exams start. Not only do they help to keep you to timescales (much needed when there's a lot to learn) but they have the added benefit of accountability. Of course, it's super important to take lots of regular breaks for rest, fun and self-care - and you should always know it's fine to tweak your revision schedule if needed - but when it's there written down, it can encourage you to do the work and grab those top grades.

If you're on the lookout for revision inspo, here are 9 revision timetable templates to make sure you're organised and have everything under control (or at least feel like you do..!)

Getty Images