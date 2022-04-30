12 Outdoor Tub Ideas That Will Make You Absolutely Swoon

  • <p>If you've had the privilege of visiting a high-end spa or enjoying a stay at a top-notch hotel, chances are you might have spotted an outdoor tub somewhere along the way. Surrounded by everything from lush greenery to charming wood paneling or all-stone walls, an outdoor tub is just begging you to take a dip and get into full relaxation mode — with nature as the backdrop. Think about the benefits of an outdoor shower but better ... much better. <br><br>Unlike large hot tubs that call for an electrical connection and easy access to a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g39705431/best-garden-hoses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garden hose" class="link ">garden hose</a>, an outdoor tub is much more compact and fairly easy to drain. Plus, today there are a slew of tub styles to suit your design aesthetic. You can go for a sleek and modern tub that's<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/a32824185/minimalist-living/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perfect for a minimalist setup" class="link "> perfect for a minimalist setup</a> or lean into a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g39095745/rustic-bathroom-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vintage farmhouse look" class="link ">vintage farmhouse look</a> with a freestanding clawfoot tub. The choice is all yours, and you have full reign to outfit your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/g1809/decor-ideas-deck-porch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor space" class="link ">outdoor space</a> with any tub that feels right for you. Ready to dream big and consider incorporating an outdoor tub into your space? Scroll down for a look at beautiful outdoor tub ideas that are designed to create the ultimate oasis. </p>
  • <p>To bring the feeling of a spa to your outdoor space, carve out a striking setup that puts varied shades of blonde wood on full display.</p>
    1) All-Wood Look

    To bring the feeling of a spa to your outdoor space, carve out a striking setup that puts varied shades of blonde wood on full display.

  • <p>Create a tranquil environment with stone walls and flooring, which can complement a wood walkway. Glass doors can complete the stylish look. </p>
    2) Stone Surround

    Create a tranquil environment with stone walls and flooring, which can complement a wood walkway. Glass doors can complete the stylish look.

  • <p>Really want to embrace the beauty of nature? Rather than completely enclosing your tub with a wood wall, make room for an opening to enjoy the greenery all around you. </p>
    3) Tropical Vibe

    Really want to embrace the beauty of nature? Rather than completely enclosing your tub with a wood wall, make room for an opening to enjoy the greenery all around you.

  • <p>Make a statement by setting a clawfoot tub right in the middle of an overflowing garden. You can't go wrong with an arrangement of ferns. </p>
    4) One with Nature

    Make a statement by setting a clawfoot tub right in the middle of an overflowing garden. You can't go wrong with an arrangement of ferns.

  • <p>A simple forest green-colored tub, framed by large potted trees, steals the show in this peaceful outdoor space. </p>
    5) Pop of Green

    A simple forest green-colored tub, framed by large potted trees, steals the show in this peaceful outdoor space.

  • <p>Keep it simple and classic with a no-frills tub — perfect for modern design buffs. Keep plants to a minimum so all eyes remain on the bathtub. </p>
    6) Modern Soaking Tub

    Keep it simple and classic with a no-frills tub — perfect for modern design buffs. Keep plants to a minimum so all eyes remain on the bathtub.

  • <p>From the patterned floor tiles to the two-tone orange accent wall, this layout boasts an attractive worldly flair. </p>
    7) Global-Inspired

    From the patterned floor tiles to the two-tone orange accent wall, this layout boasts an attractive worldly flair.

  • <p>This breathtaking outdoor area, complete with a cozy wood soaking tub and a shower for even more of a luxurious experience, is brilliantly arranged to take in the view of the tall trees nearby while still offering privacy. </p>
    8) A Private Retreat

    This breathtaking outdoor area, complete with a cozy wood soaking tub and a shower for even more of a luxurious experience, is brilliantly arranged to take in the view of the tall trees nearby while still offering privacy.

  • <p>Here, a small soaking tub brings a dose of style and a contemporary touch to this outdoor terrace. </p>
    9) Perfectly Raised

    Here, a small soaking tub brings a dose of style and a contemporary touch to this outdoor terrace.

  • <p>An arresting glass wall and greenery enhance this area, designed by <a href="https://www.meganmolten.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Megan Molten" class="link ">Megan Molten</a>. </p>
    10) Spa-Like Beauty

    An arresting glass wall and greenery enhance this area, designed by Megan Molten.

  • <p>There's only one thing that comes to mind with a tub full of flowers like this — spa time. </p>
    11) Fit for Florals

    There's only one thing that comes to mind with a tub full of flowers like this — spa time.

  • <p>Framed by wood walls that are decked out in an assortment of potted plants, this tub's design scheme takes on a bohemian aesthetic. </p>
    12) Bohemian Style

    Framed by wood walls that are decked out in an assortment of potted plants, this tub's design scheme takes on a bohemian aesthetic.

