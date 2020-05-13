12 Online Photography Courses To Buy If You Want Your Instagram To Be Next Level

12 Online Photography Courses To Buy If You Want Your Instagram To Be Next LevelElleMay 13, 2020, 9:39 a.m. UTCFrom how to use Photoshop to lighting and landscapesFrom ELLELearn photography from Annie LeibovitzIt’s time to learn how to take photographs from one of the most famous and respected photographers in the business. On this course, Leibovitz will guide you through her philosophy on developing ideas, working with people, shooting with natural light and post-production.Course: 15 video lessonsPrice: Access to all Masterclass classes for £14.17/monthSHOP NOWPhotography Masterclass: A Complete Guide to PhotographyReady. Camera. Action! On this syllabus, you’ll learn how to take family portraits, landscapes, aerial, product and wildlife. Finally, you’ll have a chance to learn how to work a camera, use manual settings, edit photos and light subjects.Course: 22 hours on-demand video, 63 articles and 31 downloadable resources.Price: £12.99SHOP NOW iPhone Photography | Take Professional Photos On Your iPhoneIf you’ve always wanted to learn how to replicate professional digital photography on your iPhone, then sit down for a second.With this course, students will learn how best to use their iPhone settings for taking a photo, use surrounding light to illuminate subjects, take impressive photos of landscapes and architecture, use shot composition and edit photos with Lightroom.Course: 1.5 hours on-demand video, one downloadable resource, certificate on completion.Price: £9.99SHOP NOWScroll to continue with contentAdJimmy Chin Teaches Adventure PhotographyThis National Geographic photographer has scaled some of the world's most dangerous mountains just to get the perfect shot. So, really, there isn’t anyone better to learn from in order to develop your passion for outdoor photography. Through Masterclass, you’ll watch videos from Chin on everything to do with how to approach commercial shoots, editorial spreads, shooting on location and gear and lenses. Course: 20 video lessons.Price: Access to all Masterclass classes for £14.17/month (billed annually)SHOP NOWLearn Landscape PhotographyBecome inspired to take original landscape photos with these simple yet effective photography tutorials.All you’ll need is a camera (preferably a DSLR) to learn how to use camera accessories to improve your images, learn to plan and execute coastal and waterfall shots and understand the Depth of Field. Course: One hour on-demand video, four downloadable resources, certificate of completion.Price: £9.99SHOP NOWBeginner Nikon Digital SLR (DSLR) PhotographyFeel like a professional photographer using a Nikon DSLR on this course and educate yourself on everything to do with exposure, aperture, shutter speed and the model dial. Course: One hour on-demand video, one downloadable resource, certificate on completion.Price: £9.99SHOP NOWFood Photography: Capturing Food in Your KitchenAre you one of those people who prevents your fellow diners from tucking into their meal before you take a photo? Well, this is the course for you.Through these lessons, you’ll learn how to create a setting and style for your own food photography, edit your photos and control natural lighting.Course: One hour on-demand video, four articles, one downloadable resource, certificate of completion.Price: £10.99SHOP NOWThe Complete Final Cut Pro X Course Beginner To IntermediateThe thought of editing photos on a laptop will send most budding photographers running for hills (no, just us?). But you can breathe a sigh of relief as this course will educate students about how to tell the difference between colour correction and colour grading, create speed ramps and transitions as well as learn Video Effects within Final Cut Pro X.Course: 4.5 hours on-demand videos, four articles, 10 downloadable resources, certificate on completion.Price: £14.99SHOP NOWPhotoshop 2020 Essential Training: The BasicsBeginner photographers, listen up. It's finally time to get to grips with Photoshop and learn everything about how to crop, transform and warp, managing layers, editing and retouching, applying smart filters and working with type and layer effects. Course: One project file, certificate on completion.Price: On request SHOP NOWPhotography Basics and Beyond: From Smartphone to DSLR SpecializationBe prepared to impress your friends after finishing this online photography basics course.At the end of it, you’ll wrap your hand around exposure, camera control, the principles of photo composition and lighting techniques.Course: Five courses.Price: Enroll for freeSHOP NOWCameras, Exposure, and PhotographyWith just four modules, you’ll gain the confidence to talk proficiently about how to make exciting photos, including all the essential tips on menus, settings and baggage to invest in. Course: Four courses.Price: Enroll for freeSHOP NOWWedding Photography: Complete Guide to Wedding PhotographyWe love nothing more than looking through wedding photos, so that’s why we can’t wait to sign up to this wedding photography course. You’ll find out everything you’ve ever wanted to know about building a brand, creating photography packages, making a wedding photography website and shooting amazing pre-ceremony and last dance shots. Course: 4.5 hours on-demand video, 10 articles, five downloadable resources, certificate on completion.Price: £9.99SHOP NOW