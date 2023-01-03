See New York City's Most Romantic Restaurants

  • <p>Paris might claim the title of the world's most romantic city, but New York is no slouch when it comes to showing the love, and its dining scene is filled with date night options to satisfy any palate. Whether it's for a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/home-decor/g35031389/quarantine-valentines-day-ideas-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day to remember" class="link ">Valentine's Day to remember</a>, a blind date spot to meetup over drinks and bites, a splurge dinner to impress that special someone, or a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/travel-guide/g35215725/romantic-hotels-in-nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cozy staycation for two" class="link ">cozy staycation for two</a>, we've rounded up some of the most heart-eyes-worthy dining options from around NYC that are sure to wow for any occasion. <br></p>
  • <p>Although reservations should be planned far in advance, <a href="https://www.lartusi.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:L’Artusi" class="link ">L’Artusi</a> is well worth the wait. From the outside the cozy Italian eatery may seem nondescript, but upon entering you realize this bi-level restaurant couldn't be further from that. The West Village hotspot is the master of dichotomy—creating an atmosphere that is both energetic and intimate while delivering quality Italian food that is as creative as it is traditional. You would be remiss to not pair at least one pasta, such as the gnocchi with rabbit or the bavette with clams with a bottle of the restaurant’s impeccable selection of Italian wines. </p><p><em>228 West 10th St., New York City, NY 10014; (212)-255-5757<br><br></em><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d1368175-Reviews-L_Artusi-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p>
  • <p>For more than 20 years, Eric Ripert has won over critics and discriminating diners alike with his <a href="https://www.le-bernardin.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sophisticated, artful approach" class="link ">sophisticated, artful approach</a> to seafood. While the main dining room focuses on a more formal experience, the adjacent lounge is a smart (and equally delicious) spot for casually lingering over oysters, caviar, and wine from the impressive 15,000-bottle collection.<br></p><p><em>155 W. 51st St., New York, NY 10019; (212) 554-1515<br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d424434-Reviews-Le_Bernardin-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Behind an unmarked door in Greenwich Village lies this <a href="https://www.shukonyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jewel box of a sushi restaurant" class="link ">jewel box of a sushi restaurant</a> (with seating only at the blonde wood counter and one or two select tables, reservations are a must.) The kaiseki-only menu puts you in the hands of the chefs, who craft exceptionally craveable, mouthwatering bites right in front of you from the very finest fish and seasonal ingredients. </p><p><em>47 E 12th St., New York, NY 10003; (212) 228-6088</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d7285508-Reviews-Shuko-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Set in a historic 1767 carriage house once owned by Aaron Burr, this <a href="http://www.oneifbyland.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:West Village institution" class="link ">West Village institution</a> exudes romance with candlelit tables, a crackling fireplace, live piano music, and decadent prix fixe menus. Not surprisingly, it remains one of the city's most popular places to pop the question since opening in 1973.<br></p><p><em>17 Barrow St., New York, NY 10014; (212) 255-8649</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d457817-Reviews-One_if_by_Land_Two_if_by_Sea-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p>
  • <p>There's something magically romantic about a skyline view, and it's hard to find a better one than this <a href="https://www.manhattarestaurant.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FiDi stunner" class="link ">FiDi stunner</a>. Perched on the 60th floor, its wall-to-wall windows offer breath-stealing panoramas of the city day or night, while the creative cocktail offerings, huge wine selection, and elevated French-influenced menu make it a feast for the mouth as well as the eyes. </p><p><em>28 Liberty Street, New York, NY; 212-230-5788 </em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d14416742-Reviews-Manhatta-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Pasta is a love language, and if it happens to be the one you speak, there's no better place to indulge than <a href="https://www.rezdora.nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this hot table" class="link ">this hot table</a> in the Flatiron. The Michelin-starred spot from Chef Stefano Secchi, who trained at Massimo Bottura’s former World's Best Restaurant winner Osteria Francescana, focuses on the cuisine of Emilia Romagna, especially handmade pastas. For the ultimate experience, opt for the all-pasta tasting menu; it's guaranteed not to disappoint. </p><p><em>27 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003; (646) 692-9090</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d17621836-Reviews-Rezdora-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>"Unapologetic Indian" is the tagline of this <a href="https://www.dhamaka.nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LES favorite" class="link ">LES favorite</a>. From chef Chintan Pandya and Roni Mazumdar, the minds behind the critical darling <a href="https://www.addanyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adda Indian Canteen" class="link ">Adda Indian Canteen</a> and hot-spot <a href="https://www.semma.nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Semma" class="link ">Semma</a>, Dhamaka's focus is on the kind of provincial cuisine not often seen in mainstream Indian joints. The menu is filled with tableside grills and plates made for sharing, but if you really want to impress a foodie date, pre-order the hot-ticket item, the whole rabbit—considered one of the city's best dishes, and, (with only one made per day) also one of the hardest to get your hands on.</p><p><em>119 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002; reservations exclusively through <a href="https://resy.com/cities/ny/dhamaka" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Resy" class="link ">Resy</a>.</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d23942442-Reviews-Dhamaka-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Let this pint-sized, all-day eatery transport you from the West Village to Paris with its charming decor (think: marble bar, tiny candlelit tables, vintage flatware) and classic bistro menu ( including croissants, steak tartare, and coq a vin) by Jody Williams. Given its snug size and popularity, <a href="https://ilovebuvette.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buvette" class="link ">Buvette</a> crowds up quickly (a pandemic-era outdoor dining set-up has only made it more popular) giving you all the more reason to get closer to your companion. <br></p><p><em>42 Grove St., New York City, NY 10014; (212)-255-3590</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d2174389-Reviews-Buvette_Gastrotheque-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p>
  • <p>First off, reservations are a must (you can't <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fglobal-polo-bar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:enter the restaurant" class="link ">enter the restaurant</a> without one), so simply being here feels exclusive. Then there's the handsome space, kitted out with tan leather banquettes, emerald green walls, and, in true Ralph Lauren fashion, equestrian-inspired art. The menu favors American comforts, as evidenced by the best-selling, bacon and cheese-topped Polo Burger and famous corned beef sandwich: both generously sized, for a bit of romantic sharing.<br></p><p><em>1 E. 55th St., New York, NY 10022; (212) 207-8562<br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d7390655-Reviews-The_Polo_Bar-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p>
  • <p>Don't be fooled by the unassuming exterior and relatively quiet pocket of Williamsburg, because this <a href="https://www.lilianewyork.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:highly acclaimed Italian restaurant" class="link ">highly acclaimed Italian restaurant</a> by Missy Robbins is a sure bet. In true Brooklyn fashion, the design is understated but chic, with a wood-beamed ceiling, concrete floors, and white walls. While the space is certainly a looker, it's Robbins's irresistible, handmade pastas (like her Rigatoni Diavola and Pink Peppercorn Mafaldini) that keep Lilia perpetually packed.<br></p><p><em>567 Union Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211; (718) 576-3095<br></em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60827-d9819555-Reviews-Lilia-Brooklyn_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p>
  • <p>Chef <a href="https://lepavillonnyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daniel Boulud's Bryant Park venture" class="link ">Daniel Boulud's Bryant Park venture</a> brings the romance of a dinner al fresco and gives it a serious culinary upgrade. The greenery-bedecked dining room and views of the Chrysler Building make it the stuff of NYC fantasies, while the menu, which focuses on seasonal seafood and vegetable forward fare, will be the highlight of any food-lover's night. </p><p><em>1 Vanderbilt Ave., New York, NY 10017; (212) 662-1000</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d23423222-Reviews-Le_Pavillon-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>For the wine loving couple, a stop in at Master Sommelier Laura Fiorvanti's <a href="https://www.corkbuzz.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine-centric restaurant" class="link ">wine-centric restaurant</a> is a made to order date night. In addition to their impressive selection of bottles, they also offer adventurous flights and blind tasting options to help you expand your palate, as well as a green-market-driven menu that runs the gamut from "post-work snack" to "big night out meal". And for those who understand that no romantic night out is complete without a little bubbly, they also offer their famous Champagne Campaign, where all bottles of champagne are offered at retail price—in case you needed an excuse to celebrate. </p><p><em>13 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003; (646) 873-6071</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d7796782-Reviews-Corkbuzz_Restaurant_Wine_Bar-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>The NYC tasting menu scene is often dominated by European and Japanese influences, which makes this <a href="https://www.atomixnyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:innovative Korean spot" class="link ">innovative Korean spot</a> so special. Helmed by husband and wife team Chef Junghyun and Ellia Park, the elegant cuisine served at this 14-seat counter is sure to thrill devotees of Korean food and novices alike, and is certain to make any date night there one to remember. </p><p><em>104 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d15676762-Reviews-Atomix-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Scandinavian fare might not be the first cuisine to jump to mind for a romantic night on the town, but this <a href="https://www.aquavit.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two Michelin-starred restaurant" class="link ">two Michelin-starred restaurant</a> will make you think twice about that assumption. From the sumptuously sleek interiors to the tasting menu filled with clean, precise Nordic flavors, it's certain to be a highlight. </p><p><em>65 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022; (212) 307-7311</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d425570-Reviews-Aquavit-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Acclaimed chef <a href="http://www.angie-mar.com/les-trois-chevaux/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angie Mar's latest outing" class="link ">Angie Mar's latest outing</a> is a return to old school glamour—making it the perfect option for treating yourself on a romantic night out. An homage to the classic French restaurants that used to dot the NYC landscape, the menu is rife with delicacies rarely seen in dining rooms today, like a luxe terrine and a silky, umami mousse of veal's brain, as well as show-stoppers like the date night-must roast pheasant for two, as well as surprises like a tableside cheese cart and multi-course dessert that make any evening into an event. </p><p><em>283 W 12th St, New York, NY 10014; (917) 261-608</em>5 </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d23943887-Reviews-Les_Trois_Chevaux-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Whether you opt for more casual bites and drinks in the <a href="https://www.gramercytavern.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tavern" class="link ">Tavern</a>–nab a coveted seat at the bustling bar if you can–or go for a more formal meal in the Dining Room, you'll be rewarded with friendly service, vibrant, fresh, floral displays, and hearty yet refined cooking in this NYC classic. </p><p><em>42 E. 20th St., New York, NY 10003; (212) 477-0777</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d424094-Reviews-Gramercy_Tavern-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>If your love has been missing their jaunts to Japan, you can't do better (sans passport) than this <a href="http://icca.nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tribeca haven" class="link ">Tribeca haven</a>. From Michelin-starred chef Kazushige Suzuki, the menu features fish flown in weekly from Japan, a signature style of beef available only at Icca, and expertly curated sake pairings. Feeling a little more understated? The front bar offers its own unique menu with Italian-influenced takes.</p><p><em>20 Warren St, New York, NY 10007; (646) 649-3415 </em></p>
  • <p>The world of Italian dining in NYC tends to skew either ultra-traditional or red sauce Americana, but this Michelin-starred <a href="https://www.donangie.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:West Village spot" class="link ">West Village spot</a> bridges the gap and finds its own way with what they've dubbed "modern Italian American" fare like a tartare-style riff on vitello tonnato, a version of chicken cacciatore with mezcal-braised chicken and sourdough pasta, their Instagram-famous lasagne for two, and a fiore di latte mochi.</p><p><em>103 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10014; (212) 889-8884</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d13161123-Reviews-Don_Angie-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Looking to splash out? You and your special someone will feel positively regal at this <a href="https://www.danielnyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fine dining palace" class="link ">fine dining palace</a> from chef Daniel Boulud, which features classical techniques to make the most of luxe local seafood, meat, and produce. Of course, the food is only part of the story here, where the ultra-attentive service ensures that your every need and whim is artfully attended to—because for your special night out, you deserve it. </p><p><em>60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065; (212) 288-0033</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d457808-Reviews-Daniel-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Take a step back in time at <a href="https://www.minettatavernny.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this renovated tavern" class="link ">this renovated tavern</a> which was once a hangout for luminaries like Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound, and Eugene O'Neill. Nowadays, the big names are more A-list at this celeb-favorite hotspot, where the people watching is almost (<em>almost</em>) as good as the signature burgers. </p><p><em>113 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012; (212) 475-3850</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d423299-Reviews-Minetta_Tavern-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>While the decor of this <a href="http://la-grenouille.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family-owned midtown French restaurant" class="link ">family-owned midtown French restaurant</a> couldn't be any more romantic–thanks to deep red banquettes, mirrored walls, and the famously lush floral arrangements–what keeps the dining room packed night after night is the kitchen's commitment to classic, time-tested dishes like buttery Dover sole, silky foie gras terrine, and light-as-air soufflés.<br></p><p><em>3 East 52nd St., New York, NY 10022; (212) 752-1495</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d424452-Reviews-La_Grenouille-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p>
  • <p>This <a href="https://www.portalerestaurant.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chelsea gem" class="link ">Chelsea gem</a> from longtime Gotham Bar & Grill chef Alfred Portale neatly treads the line between neighborhood favorite and special occasion spot with an Italian-focused menu filled with an exciting blend of classic flavors and zing-y, refreshing takes that are sure to make it a datenight mainstay. </p><p><em>126 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011; (917) 781-0255</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d19741342-Reviews-Portale_Restaurant-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p>
  • <p>Though the interiors of this <a href="http://www.raouls.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Soho mainstay" class="link ">Soho mainstay</a> haven't changed much in over 40 years–imagine quirky original artwork, pink neon, and black tin ceilings–it's still one of the city's most beloved date spots. In contrast to its bustling neighborhood, Raoul's feels warm and inviting. You can't go wrong with the signature steak au poivre or frisee salad, and if you can't secure a table, the bar is also terrific for cozying up with someone (and snagging one of the 12 burgers available every night).<br></p><p><em>180 Prince St., New York, NY 10012; (212) 966-3518</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d423347-Reviews-Raoul_s-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p>
  • <p><a href="https://www.unionsquarecafe.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:USC" class="link ">USC</a> has been a date night favorite for decades, and for good reason. From their freshmade bread and olives to their seasonal pastas and clean, produce-oriented entrees, this stalwart serves as a reminder of why it revitalized the concept of American cuisine years ago—and why it's still one of the best around. </p><p><em>101 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003; (212) 243-4020</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d457829-Reviews-Union_Square_Cafe-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Sometimes you just need a dose of classic New York, and taking a jaunt to this <a href="https://www.oysterbarny.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:iconic oyster bar" class="link ">iconic oyster bar</a> certainly fits the bill. While the menu is extensive, the raw bar selections are standouts as well as some of their most old school recipes like the oyster pan roast and oysters Rockefeller. Snap up a few with an ice cold martini with your special someone, then head to the main concourse for some indoor stargazing with Grand Central's famed ceiling. </p><p><em>89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017; (212) 490-6650</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d484602-Reviews-Grand_Central_Oyster_Bar_Inc-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Dining at this <a href="https://ilbuco.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nolita Italian spot" class="link ">Nolita Italian spot</a> evokes hanging in a rustic farmhouse. (There's lots of dark wood, exposed brick, and pots and pans hanging just about everywhere.) And the cuisine, as you might imagine, is just as comforting and cozy. The artisanal pastas shift with the seasons, but the popular Tuscan black kale salad with anchovy lemon vinaigrette remains on the menu year-round.<br></p><p><em>47 Bond St., New York, NY 10012; (212) 533-1932</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d423401-Reviews-Il_Buco-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p>
  • <p>Some things are classic for a reason, and <a href="https://www.keens.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this steakhouse" class="link ">this steakhouse</a>—founded in 1885—is just one such example. If you're looking for a date idea that's destined to become a tradition, look no further than tucking in to one of these old school New York favorites like dry aged steaks, surf and turf, and their famous mutton chops alongside their iconic collection of churchwarden pipes.</p><p><em>72 W 36th St New York, NY 10018; 212-947-3636</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60763-d425330-Reviews-Keens_Steakhouse-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
  • <p>Come sunset and evening, the views of the Hudson River, Brooklyn Bridge, and Manhattan skyline are nothing short of breathtaking. Thankfully, they're matched by the serene ambiance, faultless service, and <a href="https://rivercafe.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelin-starred New American cuisine" class="link ">Michelin-starred New American cuisine</a> by chef Brad Steelman. While gentlemen are expected to wear jackets and ties at dinner, daytime dining is a breezier affair. When the weather is warm, request a table on the patio.<br></p><p><em>1 Water St., Brooklyn, NY 11201; (718) 522-5200</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FRestaurant_Review-g60827-d482173-Reviews-The_River_Cafe-Brooklyn_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdining%2Fg3177%2Fmost-romantic-restaurants-in-new-york-city%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a><br></p>
