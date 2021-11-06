12 Love Hard Movie Quotes That'll Leave You Laughing and Falling in Love

Nina Dobrev officially joins Netflix's Christmas-movie family in the adorable rom-com Love Hard. The charming Christmas film follows Dobrev's chronically unlucky-in-love writer, Natalie, who decides to fly across the country to meet the seemingly perfect guy she's been chatting with on a dating app. Spoiler alert: the guy in question is catfishing her. Still, Natalie unwittingly forms a genuine bond with him over the holiday season. Is the love story an unconventional one? Absolutely, but as the following Love Hard quotes reveal, the path to true love is rarely a straightforward one.

Over the course of the movie, Natalie has to learn to let go of unrealistic expectations and open her heart to the person who is right in front of her. That means taking risks, bemoaning the state of modern dating, and making at least one heartwarming Love Actually-inspired grand gesture along the way. Ready for some hilarious and romantic wisdom courtesy of Netflix's latest Christmas rom-com hit? Read on for 12 of our favorite quotes from Love Hard.