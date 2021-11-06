12 Love Hard Movie Quotes That'll Leave You Laughing and Falling in Love

    12 Love Hard Movie Quotes That'll Leave You Laughing and Falling in Love

  • <p>"It has been said in Greek mythology, humans were originally created with four arms, four legs, and a head with two faces. But fearing their power, Zeus split them into two separate parts, condemning humans to spend the rest of their lives searching for their other half, their soul's equal. And if that's true, then Zeus is an asshole."</p>
    Natalie Bemoans the Realities of Modern Dating

    "It has been said in Greek mythology, humans were originally created with four arms, four legs, and a head with two faces. But fearing their power, Zeus split them into two separate parts, condemning humans to spend the rest of their lives searching for their other half, their soul's equal. And if that's true, then Zeus is an asshole."

  • <p>"Either I'm the unluckiest woman in the world, or my picker is broken."</p>
    Natalie Grapples With Her Dating Track Record

    "Either I'm the unluckiest woman in the world, or my picker is broken."

  • <p>"That's why sosh media exists: to either distract people from their own lives, or to show them that things could be, you know, so, so much worse."</p>
    Lee on Why People Use Social Media

    "That's why sosh media exists: to either distract people from their own lives, or to show them that things could be, you know, so, so much worse."

  • <p>"What if I write a piece about a girl on the verge of completely giving up on love when she comes to find the perfect guy might actually exist? So she risks it all: her sanity, her common sense, her ability to ever be on <strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/The-Bachelor" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Bachelor">The Bachelor</a></strong> - and it's worth it, because they fall in love just in time for Christmas."</p>
    Natalie Takes a Chance on a Christmas Miracle

    "What if I write a piece about a girl on the verge of completely giving up on love when she comes to find the perfect guy might actually exist? So she risks it all: her sanity, her common sense, her ability to ever be on The Bachelor - and it's worth it, because they fall in love just in time for Christmas."

  • <p>"I had my profile up for a year, and guess how many matches I got? Three. And one of them was my old English teacher. She's 70 now, and has a pacemaker. Having sex with her would literally kill her."</p>
    Josh Reveals Why He Resorted to Catfishing

    "I had my profile up for a year, and guess how many matches I got? Three. And one of them was my old English teacher. She's 70 now, and has a pacemaker. Having sex with her would literally kill her."

  • <p>"What nonsense. People used to fall in and out of love based solely upon the written word. The pen is mightier than the penis."</p>
    Grandma June Schools Everyone on the Origins of Dating

    "What nonsense. People used to fall in and out of love based solely upon the written word. The pen is mightier than the penis."

  • <p>"Honey, sometimes blow-ups can be a good thing. You might not always get the ending that you want, but you'll get the ending that you need."</p>
    Kerry Drops Some Life Wisdom on Natalie

    "Honey, sometimes blow-ups can be a good thing. You might not always get the ending that you want, but you'll get the ending that you need."

  • <p><strong>Natalie:</strong> "But more importantly, you're a good guy, Josh."<br><strong>Josh:</strong> "Well, I don't know how to show that in a photo."<br><strong>Natalie:</strong> "Well, for starters, you have to believe that it's true. And then, once you do, trust me, it'll show."</p>
    Natalie Tells Josh What She Thinks of Him

    Natalie: "But more importantly, you're a good guy, Josh."
    Josh: "Well, I don't know how to show that in a photo."
    Natalie: "Well, for starters, you have to believe that it's true. And then, once you do, trust me, it'll show."

  • <p>"Here's the thing. You're not just fooling yourself. There's someone else on the other side of that lie falling in love with a version of you that doesn't exist. And that's not fair, because the only way it ends for them is disappointment. And the only way it ends for you is heartbreak. If I've learned anything, it's that love doesn't have to be perfect. It just has to be honest."</p>
    Josh Realizes the Error of His Catfishing Ways

    "Here's the thing. You're not just fooling yourself. There's someone else on the other side of that lie falling in love with a version of you that doesn't exist. And that's not fair, because the only way it ends for them is disappointment. And the only way it ends for you is heartbreak. If I've learned anything, it's that love doesn't have to be perfect. It just has to be honest."

  • <p>"OK, so you got mad at Josh for catfishing you, and then you go and do the exact same thing to me. Congratulations. And by the way . . . <strong>Die Hard</strong> is not a Christmas movie!"</p>
    Tag Drops a Christmas Truth Bomb on Natalie

    "OK, so you got mad at Josh for catfishing you, and then you go and do the exact same thing to me. Congratulations. And by the way . . . Die Hard is not a Christmas movie!"

  • <p>"I've spent my entire life looking for the perfect guy. But there's perfect, and there's perfect for me."</p>
    Natalie Confesses Her True Feelings to Josh

    "I've spent my entire life looking for the perfect guy. But there's perfect, and there's perfect for me."

  • <p>"I thought I had flown 3,000 miles to see how my story ended, and instead, I found out how it begins."</p>
    Natalie Gets Her Happy Beginning

    "I thought I had flown 3,000 miles to see how my story ended, and instead, I found out how it begins."

Sabienna Bowman

Nina Dobrev officially joins Netflix's Christmas-movie family in the adorable rom-com Love Hard. The charming Christmas film follows Dobrev's chronically unlucky-in-love writer, Natalie, who decides to fly across the country to meet the seemingly perfect guy she's been chatting with on a dating app. Spoiler alert: the guy in question is catfishing her. Still, Natalie unwittingly forms a genuine bond with him over the holiday season. Is the love story an unconventional one? Absolutely, but as the following Love Hard quotes reveal, the path to true love is rarely a straightforward one.

Over the course of the movie, Natalie has to learn to let go of unrealistic expectations and open her heart to the person who is right in front of her. That means taking risks, bemoaning the state of modern dating, and making at least one heartwarming Love Actually-inspired grand gesture along the way. Ready for some hilarious and romantic wisdom courtesy of Netflix's latest Christmas rom-com hit? Read on for 12 of our favorite quotes from Love Hard.

