This Adorable Indoor Grill Is Only $10

One of the best parts about summer is heading outside to cook dinner on the grill. But not everyone has a backyard or deck for an outdoor grill. Whether you live in an apartment, condo, or want to fire up the BBQ no matter what the weather forecast looks like, our pros have a solution: An indoor grill.

These gadgets are small enough to fit on your countertop and work great for burgers, chicken, vegetables, and more. Best of all, food will look (and taste!) like you grilled it outside. Our experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances and Technology Lab put the top models to the test to determine the best indoor grills to buy in 2020. We evaluated the performance of each grill for how quickly and evenly they heated up – dozens of burgers were grilled and a lot of paninis were pressed to determine how well they seared and cooked. Our testers also evaluated each on ease of use, grease drainage, and how easy they were to clean.

How to find the best indoor grill for you

Before buying an indoor grill, consider these things:

Grilling surface. For one to two people, an area of up 80 square inches is ideal. An area of 100-150 square inches can feed three to five people. For larger groups, you will have to cook in batches since indoor grill sizes cap at about 150 square inches.

Open vs. contact grills. Open grills mimic the design of outdoor grills without a lid – you have to flip the food to cook it evenly. Contact grills have top and bottom grill that can quickly cook your food on both sides simultaneously (think of a panini press). Some models open flat and allow you to swap out the grill with a griddle or waffle plate. Anything you can grill outdoors can be cooked on either of these two types and many of these grills also have removable plates that are dishwasher safe, which make cleanup a breeze.

Heat adjustability. Certain models do not allow you to set a cooking temperature, while others are adjustable within a range. If you want a good sear on your steak or burgers, make sure that it goes up to 500ºF.

Here are the best indoor grills you can buy in 2020 according to testing and popular reviews: