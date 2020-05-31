This Adorable Indoor Grill Is Only $10

You don't need a backyard (or nice weather!) to grill up burgers.

<p>One of the best parts about summer is heading outside to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g413/great-grilling-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cook dinner on the grill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cook dinner on the grill</a>. But not everyone has a backyard or deck for an <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/outdoor-grill-reviews/g2320/best-outdoor-grills-0611/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor grill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">outdoor grill</a>. Whether you live in an apartment, condo, or want to fire up the <a href="//www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/outdoor-grill-reviews/g26870787/best-gas-grills-reviews/" data-ylk="slk:BBQ" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BBQ</a> no matter what the weather forecast looks like, our pros have a solution: An indoor grill.</p><p>These gadgets are small enough to fit on your countertop and work great for burgers, chicken, vegetables, and more. Best of all, food will look (and taste!) like you grilled it outside. Our experts in the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances and Technology Lab" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances and Technology Lab</a> put the top models to the test to determine the best indoor grills to buy in 2020. We evaluated the performance of each grill for how quickly and evenly they heated up – dozens of burgers were grilled and a lot of paninis were pressed to determine how well they seared and cooked. Our testers also evaluated each on ease of use, grease drainage, and how easy they were to clean.</p><h2 class="body-h2">How to find the best indoor grill for you</h2><p>Before buying an indoor grill, consider these things: </p><p><strong>Grilling surface</strong>. For one to two people, an area of up 80 square inches is ideal. An area of 100-150 square inches can feed three to five people. For larger groups, you will have to cook in batches since indoor grill sizes cap at about 150 square inches.</p><p><strong>Open vs. contact grills.</strong> Open grills mimic the design of outdoor grills without a lid – you have to flip the food to cook it evenly. Contact grills have top and bottom grill that can quickly cook your food on both sides simultaneously (think of a panini press). Some models open flat and allow you to swap out the grill with a griddle or waffle plate. Anything you can grill outdoors can be cooked on either of these two types and many of these grills also have removable plates that are dishwasher safe, which make cleanup a breeze.</p><p><strong>Heat adjustability.</strong> Certain models do not allow you to set a cooking temperature, while others are adjustable within a range. If you want a good sear on your steak or burgers, make sure that it goes up to 500ºF. </p><p> <strong>Here are the best indoor grills you can buy in 2020 according to testing and popular reviews</strong>:</p>
<p><strong>Cuisinart </strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$99.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fcuisinart-next-generation-griddler-brushed-stainless-steel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27570839%2Fbest-indoor-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This highly rated and popular Cuisinart indoor grill can do it all. Our experts found the digital controls easy to use and appreciated being able to set a specific temp for more precise cooking, unlike many other models. Even better? <strong>The plates are dishwasher-safe for quick clean-up</strong>. It also converts to a griddle (we cooked eight pancakes at once!) and you can buy waffle plates. We recommend placing foil or parchment paper under the back legs for less mess since the top plate can drip when cooking greasy foods.</p>
<p><strong>Hamilton Beach </strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FHamilton-Beach-Steak-Lover-s-100-sq-in-Black-Indoor-Grill-with-Lid-25331%2F205438984&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27570839%2Fbest-indoor-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As its name suggests, this Hamilton Beach model is the ultimate buy <strong>for anyone who loves steaks with picture-perfect grill marks</strong>. In our Lab tests, it made great marks compared to other indoor grills — at a fraction of the price. We also like the digital temperature control with a 90-second sear function. Keep in mind: The plates aren't removable, so our experts recommend using a wet towel while they are warm to loosen any stuck-on residue. </p>
<p><strong>George Foreman</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$59.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F487828245&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27570839%2Fbest-indoor-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Great for anyone with limited counter or storage space, this George Foreman <strong>can be stored upright when you're not using it</strong>! This grill performed solidly in all our evaluations — it was great at pressing paninis, drained grease well, and was easy to clean thanks to dishwasher-safe plates. One thing to keep in mind, it doesn't have an on/off switch, so you have to unplug it after every use for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/news/a31953/heating-device-hazards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:safety" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">safety</a>.</p>
<p><strong>T-Fal</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$106.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FT-fal-Optigrill-93-sq-in-Black-Stainless-Steel-Non-Stick-Indoor-Grill-GC712D54%2F300775428&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27570839%2Fbest-indoor-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Our tests found this T-fal indoor grill is the perfect size for cooking a meal for up to two people – it can fit two paninis with the lid down and four burgers with the lid open and flat. It also scored highly for ease of use: the controls are clearly labeled and easy to read, the removable drip tray is wide enough to catch all drippings and splatter, and the plates and the drip tray are dishwasher safe. One of our tester’s favorite parts is <strong>the automatic cooking sensor that can accurately detect the number of items placed on the grill and the thickness to automatically adjust the temperature and cook time</strong>. An easy-to-read and color coded indicator lights up to signify the level of doneness (rare to well done).</p>
<p><strong>Chefman</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fchefman-indoor-electric-grill-black%2F6288570.p%3FskuId%3D6288570&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27570839%2Fbest-indoor-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lightweight Chefman model looks most like outdoor versions and has a <strong>supersized cooking area with zoned temperatures</strong>. That means you'll get a higher heat in the middle and gentler temps on the outer edges, great for delicate foods like fish. Although this is called a smokeless grill, our Kitchen Appliances Lab found it still produced a small amount of smoke in our tests. Our pros advise adding water to the grease tray to prevent too much smoke. And while it isn't dishwasher-safe, we found it easy to clean.</p>
<p><strong>Zojirushi</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$124.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fzojirushi-indoor-electric-grill%2Fs311932&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27570839%2Fbest-indoor-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you are looking for an experience most similar to grilling outdoors, the Zojirushi indoor grill is your go-to. Unlike most indoor electric grills, <strong>it does not have a lid that crushes your food or squeezes out any juices</strong>. It lays flat and features a removable drip tray under the grill that catches oils and juices. Testers were impressed with how hot the grills got – the burgers we tested on them had great grill marks and cooked evenly. The heating element is built into the grill, which helps it get really hot, but it also means it can’t go in the dishwasher.</p>
<p><strong>Calphalon</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$199.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fcalphalon-even-sear-multi-grill%2Fs206343&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27570839%2Fbest-indoor-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want an indoor grill you won't mind keeping displayed on the counter, Calphalon's sleek option can't be beat. Not only does it look great, it performed well in Lab tests, leaving <strong>impressive and even grill marks on burgers</strong>. We also like that its nonstick surface needs no oil and that the larger drip funnel catches grease well. While it does offer better temperature control than others (50-degree increments) and removable plates, the plates aren't dishwasher-safe and we found the flexible hinge wasn't the best when cooking paninis. </p>
<p><strong>DASH</strong></p><p>bedbathandbeyond.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fdash-reg-mini-griddle%2F3325923&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27570839%2Fbest-indoor-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For under $10, this mini model from Dash is a <strong>dorm room or first apartment must have</strong>. Great for cooking for one, you can whip up a better-than-average grilled cheese in no time. While it's cute-factor is off the charts, don't expect too much in terms of bells and whistles — it doesn't have an on/off switch, timer, or temperature control. Plus, since it doesn't have a grease tray, our Lab pros say it's best to only use it for lean cuts of meat.</p>
<p><strong>De'Longhi</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$299.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fdelonghi-livenza-all-day-grill%2Fs317758&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27570839%2Fbest-indoor-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Our pros can't wait to test this top-of-the-line model from DeLonghi — a true splurge for the home chef that has it all. This indoor grill <strong>comes with all the extras you could ever need</strong> <strong>(or want!), from dishwasher-safe waffle, grill, and griddle plates to a broiler function</strong> that allows the lid to float for perfectly melted cheese on burgers. Not to mention, the there are separate temp controls for the lid and base plate. The one downside? While it does offer a ton of cooking space, that means it also takes up more counter real estate than most other models.</p>
<p><strong>Breville</strong></p><p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$299.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fbreville-smart-grill-griddle-and-panini-press&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fg27570839%2Fbest-indoor-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Breville indoor grill is worth the higher price tag because its unique features help your food cook – and therefore taste — better. The heating element and thermostat are built into the grill, allowing it to <strong>get hot and stay hot even when you place a cold steak on it</strong>. This is important because if the temperature of the grill were to drop, the steak would steam, not sear. Reviewers love that the drip tray in the front also sticks out a bit behind the grill to catch any drippings that fall down when you open the lid. When working with the grill completely open and flat, you are able to easily control whether the surface is slightly tilted (for the juices to run down into the drip tray) or completely flat (for cooking runny foods, like pancakes or eggs). It comes with two removable and dishwasher-safe plates: a griddle and a grill. </p>
