12 Holiday Gifts For Good Dogs that Have Earned a Spot on the Nice List

    12 Holiday Gifts For Good Dogs that Have Earned a Spot on the Nice List

  This holiday season, honor the devoted friend that was always by your side, no matter how you felt — your dog! Read on to discover thoughtful gifts for the canine in your life, including toys, treats, beds, and more. 

Buy it! Topology Luxury Dog Bed, Starts at $65.00; Omlet.com
    The Best Gifts for Your BFF

    This holiday season, honor the devoted friend that was always by your side, no matter how you felt — your dog! Read on to discover thoughtful gifts for the canine in your life, including toys, treats, beds, and more.

    Buy it! Topology Luxury Dog Bed, Starts at $65.00; Omlet.com

  Now your dog can enjoy being part of Santa's pack of reindeers.

Buy it: Reindeer Canvas Dog Toy, $14.00; HarryBarker.com
    Run Rudoplh

    Now your dog can enjoy being part of Santa's pack of reindeers.

    Buy it: Reindeer Canvas Dog Toy, $14.00; HarryBarker.com

  Give your dog a gourmet experience with a combo pack of tasty treats.

Buy it: 3-Pack Surf & Turf, $39.99; PolkaDog.com
    Surf and Turf

    Give your dog a gourmet experience with a combo pack of tasty treats.

    Buy it: 3-Pack Surf & Turf, $39.99; PolkaDog.com

  Keep your dog looking cool but feeling warm with a stylish canine coat.

Buy it: Red Tweed Lined Wool Walking Coat, $60.48; MrSoftTop.com
    Fit for Fido

    Keep your dog looking cool but feeling warm with a stylish canine coat.

    Buy it: Red Tweed Lined Wool Walking Coat, $60.48; MrSoftTop.com

  Bring the festive spirit to your dog's treats with these red, green, and white rawhide-free chews.

Buy it: DreamBone Holiday Variety, $9.99; Chewy.com
    Snacks for the Season

    Bring the festive spirit to your dog's treats with these red, green, and white rawhide-free chews.

    Buy it: DreamBone Holiday Variety, $9.99; Chewy.com

  This mug toy lets your dog easily join in on coffee talk. 

Buy it: BARK Hanukkah Oy Vey Mug Dog Toy, $7.99; Target.com
    Squeaky Toy Sips

    This mug toy lets your dog easily join in on coffee talk.

    Buy it: BARK Hanukkah Oy Vey Mug Dog Toy, $7.99; Target.com

  Bring some colorful French feels to your dog's dining experience with this bowl. 

Buy it: Pet Collextion Pet Bow, Starts at $25.00; LeCreuset.com
    Canine Cookware

    Bring some colorful French feels to your dog's dining experience with this bowl.

    Buy it: Pet Collextion Pet Bow, Starts at $25.00; LeCreuset.com

  Bring a little wow to your dog's walks with a harness set in a cheery pattern. 

Buy it: Sass On Point Bundle, $66.99; SassyWoof.com
    Paw Prints

    Bring a little wow to your dog's walks with a harness set in a cheery pattern.

    Buy it: Sass On Point Bundle, $66.99; SassyWoof.com

  Help your pup start off the new year fresh! 

Buy it: Ultimate Spaw Kit, $55.96; SkoutsHonor.com
    Spa Day

    Help your pup start off the new year fresh!

    Buy it: Ultimate Spaw Kit, $55.96; SkoutsHonor.com

  Support your dog's love for fun with this colorful, light-up collar that also keeps canines safe at night. 

Buy it: Mini Rechargeable LED Safety Necklace, $19.99; NiteIze.com
    Shine Bright

    Support your dog's love for fun with this colorful, light-up collar that also keeps canines safe at night.

    Buy it: Mini Rechargeable LED Safety Necklace, $19.99; NiteIze.com

  Small dog owners can stylishly tote their pet anywhere with this functional backpack. 

Buy it: Reddy Black Cotton Canvas Pet Carrier, $89.99; Petco.com
    Pack Pup and Go

    Small dog owners can stylishly tote their pet anywhere with this functional backpack.

    Buy it: Reddy Black Cotton Canvas Pet Carrier, $89.99; Petco.com

  The durable, treat-dispensing chew toy is the gift that keeps on giving. 

Buy it: Gift Box Durable Rubber Chew Toy, $16.99; DexyPaws.com
    Permanent Present

    The durable, treat-dispensing chew toy is the gift that keeps on giving.

    Buy it: Gift Box Durable Rubber Chew Toy, $16.99; DexyPaws.com

<p>This holiday season, honor the devoted friend that was always by your side, no matter how you felt — your dog! Read on to discover thoughtful gifts for the canine in your life, including toys, treats, beds, and more. </p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> Topology Luxury Dog Bed, Starts at $65.00; <a href="https://www.omlet.us/shop/dog_products/dog-beds-topology/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Omlet.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Omlet.com</a></p>
<p>Now your dog can enjoy being part of Santa's pack of reindeers.</p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Reindeer Canvas Dog Toy, $14.00; <a href="https://harrybarker.com/collections/holiday/products/reindeer-canvas-dog-toy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HarryBarker.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HarryBarker.com</a></p>
<p>Give your dog a gourmet experience with a combo pack of tasty treats.</p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> 3-Pack Surf & Turf, $39.99; <a href="https://www.polkadog.com/collections/brand-holiday/products/surfandturf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PolkaDog.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PolkaDog.com</a></p>
<p>Keep your dog looking cool but feeling warm with a stylish canine coat.</p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Red Tweed Lined Wool Walking Coat, $60.48; <a href="https://www.mrsofttop.com/products/red-tweed-lined-wool-walking-coat" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MrSoftTop.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MrSoftTop.com</a></p>
<p>Bring the festive spirit to your dog's treats with these red, green, and white rawhide-free chews.</p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> DreamBone Holiday Variety, $9.99; <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO12HolidayGiftsForGoodDogsthatHaveEarnedaSpotontheNiceListkbender1271PetGal12985978202111I/https://www.chewy.com/dreambone-holiday-variety-vegetables/dp/259600?" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chewy.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chewy.com</a></p>
<p>This mug toy lets your dog easily join in on coffee talk. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> BARK Hanukkah Oy Vey Mug Dog Toy, $7.99; <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO12HolidayGiftsForGoodDogsthatHaveEarnedaSpotontheNiceListkbender1271PetGal12985978202111I&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbark-hanukkah-oy-vey-mug-dog-toy-blue%2F-%2FA-82560051" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Target.com</a></p>
<p>Bring some colorful French feels to your dog's dining experience with this bowl. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Pet Collextion Pet Bow, Starts at $25.00; <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-9049-131940-87165?sid=PEO12HolidayGiftsForGoodDogsthatHaveEarnedaSpotontheNiceListkbender1271PetGal12985978202111I&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lecreuset.com%2Fcollections%2Fpet-collection" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LeCreuset.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LeCreuset.com</a></p>
<p>Bring a little wow to your dog's walks with a harness set in a cheery pattern. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Sass On Point Bundle, $66.99; <a href="https://www.sassywoof.com/collections/dog-bundles/products/dog-bundle-sass-on-point" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SassyWoof.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SassyWoof.com</a></p>
<p>Help your pup start off the new year fresh! </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Ultimate Spaw Kit, $55.96; <a href="https://www.skoutshonor.com/collections/probiotic-pet-wellness/products/ultimate-spaw-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SkoutsHonor.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SkoutsHonor.com</a></p>
<p>Support your dog's love for fun with this colorful, light-up collar that also keeps canines safe at night. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Mini Rechargeable LED Safety Necklace, $19.99; <a href="https://www.niteize.com/product/NiteHowl-Mini-Rechargeable-LED-Safety-Necklace-Disc-O-Select.asp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NiteIze.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NiteIze.com</a></p>
<p>Small dog owners can stylishly tote their pet anywhere with this functional backpack. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Reddy Black Cotton Canvas Pet Carrier, $89.99; <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO12HolidayGiftsForGoodDogsthatHaveEarnedaSpotontheNiceListkbender1271PetGal12985978202111I/https://www.petco.com/shop/en/petcostore/product/reddy-black-cotton-canvas-pet-carrier-backpack-made-with-recycled-materials" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Petco.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Petco.com</a></p>
<p>The durable, treat-dispensing chew toy is the gift that keeps on giving. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Gift Box Durable Rubber Chew Toy, $16.99; <a href="https://dexypaws.com/collections/toys/products/gift-box-durable-rubber-chew-toy-treat-dispenser" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DexyPaws.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DexyPaws.com</a></p>
Kelli Bender

Don't forget to treat the dogs that make your life better to a thoughtful gift this holiday season

