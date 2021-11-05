12 Holiday Gifts For Good Dogs that Have Earned a Spot on the Nice List

The Canadian Press

For one Major League Soccer team — the Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution — Decision Day is merely a formality. But for 11 other teams, the final day of the regular season will either mean securing one of six remaining spots in the playoffs, or heading home early for the offseason. There are three playoff berths that still haven't been officially claimed in each conference and seedings are still largely up the air, setting the table for a chaotic Sunday. A little perspective: Last