12 Holiday Gifts For Good Dogs that Have Earned a Spot on the Nice List

The Canadian Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jonathon Cooper was just as shocked as anyone to learn — through social media — of the Von Miller trade. Shock has now given way to this reality for the Denver Broncos rookie linebacker — he's stepping in for the team's all-time sacks leader. Good thing for all those pointers before Miller was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams. Cooper plans to put them to good use. “Every time Von spoke to me, my ears perked up like a little kid,” said Cooper, a seventh-round pick out of Ohio