12 of the dreamiest beach cottages in the UK

With 'dream now, visit later' being the travel practice of the moment, we thought we'd take a look at the dreamiest beach cottage rentals in the UK for a post-lockdown staycation by the coast.

As the summer-like temperatures take our minds to the sun-kissed sea and sands around Britain, we can't help but spend our time thinking about the places where we'd rather be.

Until the easing of restrictions, you won't be able to check into an Airbnb or HomeAway rental (here's the latest government guidance on overnight stays) so, for now, armchair travel is the best way to get your holiday fix.

With this in mind, we've selected some of the most beautiful beach cottages the UK has to offer, which you'll want to check out on a real staycation when the pandemic passes.

From beach cottages in Cornwall to secluded beach cottages in Kent, here are the best beach cottages in the UK to consider for a mini-break after lockdown.