12 of the dreamiest beach cottages in the UK

Feast your eyes on this beach cottage inspiration for a coastal staycation after lockdown.

<p><strong>With 'dream now, visit later' being the travel practice of the moment, we thought we'd take a look at the dreamiest beach cottage rentals in the UK for a post-lockdown staycation by the coast. </strong></p><p>As the summer-like temperatures take our minds to the sun-kissed sea and sands around Britain, we can't help but spend our time thinking about the places where we'd rather be. </p><p>Until the easing of restrictions, you won't be able to check into an <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airbnb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airbnb</a> or <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homeaway.co.uk%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HomeAway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HomeAway</a> rental (<a href="https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-outbreak-faqs-what-you-can-and-cant-do/coronavirus-outbreak-faqs-what-you-can-and-cant-do" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here's the latest government guidance on overnight stays" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here's the latest government guidance on overnight stays</a>) so, for now, armchair travel is the best way to get your holiday fix. </p><p>With this in mind, we've selected some of the most beautiful beach cottages the UK has to offer, which you'll want to check out on a real staycation when the pandemic passes.</p><p>From beach cottages in Cornwall to secluded beach cottages in Kent, here are the best beach cottages in the UK to consider for a mini-break after lockdown.</p>
<p>With its incredible sea views and sunsets enjoyed from the living room, this <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F23918492%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1590943167_vDcMJL%252BMgG45b%252FP5%26guests%3D1%26adults%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach cottage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beach cottage</a> in Portchester is the perfect size for a romantic trip. The interior space is open plan with a cool, contemporary and cosy vibe. There's a four-poster king-sized bed and walk-in shower, plus remote-controlled blinds so you don't have to get out of bed to enjoy the view. Outside, there's a BBQ grill for alfresco dining and a waterfront patio for taking in that sea air.</p><p><strong>Sleeps:</strong> 2</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £130</p><p><strong>Available from: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F23918492%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1590943167_vDcMJL%252BMgG45b%252FP5&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airbnb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airbnb</a></p>
<p>For something traditional, this superb beach cottage is nestled within ancient woodlands and offers excellent sea views in the pretty coastal village of Borth-y-Gest. You can enjoy the scene across Tremadog Bay from the terrace, while relaxing in the bedrooms and while feasting in the dining area. Inside, there's traditional and cosy decor, with a seaside theme in the bathroom, plus games and books to keep the children entertained.</p><p><strong>Sleeps:</strong> 4</p><p><strong>Price per night: </strong>£190</p><p><strong>Available from:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homeaway.co.uk%2Fp8989692%3FadultsCount%3D4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HomeAway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HomeAway</a></p>
<p>This Bohemian-style <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F23985476&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach cottage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beach cottage</a> inspired by Mexico allows you to look out to sea while you soak in the bath tub, relax in the stylish living room or eat breakfast at the dining table. We love the plants, colours and little nooks of this flat in Margate. There's even a meditation corner with healing crystals and a yoga mat, a bar, and a record player for you to make the most of the space.</p><p><strong>Sleeps: </strong>4</p><p><strong>Price per night: </strong>£137</p><p><strong>Available from:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F23985476&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airbnb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airbnb</a></p>
<p>Prefer something that's close to the sea but offers the best of the country too? This <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homeaway.co.uk%2Fp6734494%3FadultsCount%3D4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach cottage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beach cottage</a> in Hastings sits around a 20-minute walk from the quiet beach of Covehurst Bay. Located in the beautiful countryside of Hastings Country Park, the beach cottage is also a great escape for a sun-kissed break thanks to Hastings being known as the sunniest place in England. The cottage has a hot tub, indoor swimming pool, a picturesque garden and conservatory.</p><p><strong>Sleeps:</strong> 4</p><p><strong>Price per night: </strong>£183</p><p><strong>Available from:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homeaway.co.uk%2Fp6734494%3FadultsCount%3D4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HomeAway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HomeAway</a></p>
<p>Set in the only coastal hamlet in the Lake District National Park, Ravenglass, this wonderful <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F22564600%2F%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1590947378_rAeKKfugNpIdy70R&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach cottage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beach cottage</a> sits just steps from the water. Inside, the fisherman's cottage is rustic with a cosy fireplace, wooden floors and beamed ceilings. You can take in the views from the cosy bedroom or during sunny days on the patio.</p><p><strong>Sleeps:</strong> 4</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £120</p><p><strong>Available from:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F22564600%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airbnb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airbnb</a></p>
<p>Overlooking picturesque Lulworth Cove, this sprawling <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F21479971%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1590957731_GJYPCA2R0jpejJCG&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach cottage in Dorset" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beach cottage in Dorset</a> is the perfect seaside pad for big groups. The luxury holiday rental is one of the most contemporary beach cottages in the UK, with its minimalist interior design, indoor-outdoor spaces and amazing indoor pool you need to see. Past guests have called it 'absolutely stunning' and said the views of the sea can be enjoyed from many of the gorgeous rooms.</p><p><strong>Sleeps:</strong> 16</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £2,408</p><p><strong>Available from: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F21479971%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1590957731_GJYPCA2R0jpejJCG&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airbnb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airbnb</a> </p>
<p>Enjoy the sea views of Herne Bay as you tuck into breakfast on the balcony of this <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F30852577&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach cottage in Kent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beach cottage in Kent</a>. A flat rather than a cottage, this lovely Airbnb is ideal if you're after something with a hotel vive. Its contemporary, coastal-inspired interiors provide seaside glamour for your beach break. There are all the essentials, including Alex and a Nespresso machine, plus fluffy towels and robes for you to get comfy while you drink in the views.</p><p><strong>Sleeps:</strong> 2</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £72</p><p><strong>Available from:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F30852577&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airbnb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airbnb</a></p>
<p>From the outside, this looks like a modest floating home near Shoreham, but step inside beach cottage <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F28028734&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Raft" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Raft</a> and you'll be treated to seriously luxurious interiors. We love the dark teal and brass kitchen, curved ceilings and wood used throughout. The hosts also have organic coffee for you to start the morning and the floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to take in the view. The beach is just a two-minute walk away and is a great spot for windsurfing.</p><p><strong>Sleeps:</strong> 2</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £71</p><p><strong>Available from:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F28028734&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airbnb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airbnb</a> </p>
<p>Set on the sandy beach of Caister, near Great Yarmouth, is a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homeaway.co.uk%2Fp10315052&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lovely beach cottage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lovely beach cottage</a> for UK breaks, with gorgeous dunes as the front garden. Inside, the decor exudes coastal chic and there's a private picnic table outside in the dunes. Great Yarmouth is a top spot for affordable family beach breaks too. In fact, HomeAway research found that it saw the biggest shift in demand for domestic holidays and proved great value for money, with an average price per person, per night of £23 in 2019. </p><p><strong>Sleeps:</strong> 6</p><p><strong>Price per night: </strong>£120</p><p><strong>Available from:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homeaway.co.uk%2Fp10315052&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HomeAway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">HomeAway</a></p>
<p>With its chic coastal charm and fabulous location on Whitstable's Harbour Street, this one oozes beachy vibes inside and out. You'll step through a dusty pink door as you enter the delightful <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F13403223&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach cottage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beach cottage</a> big enough for two. The blue decor throughout the pad makes you feel like you're at the beach before you've even made it there and you'll love curling up on the cosy sofa in the evenings.</p><p><strong>Sleeps:</strong> 2</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £102</p><p><strong>Available from: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F13403223&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32764205%2Fbeach-cottages-uk%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airbnb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airbnb</a></p>
Just moments from the sands in Broughty Ferry, this delightful beach cottage is super-stylish, rustic and a beautiful spot for small families to escape to the coast. At The River is a holiday pad with a pretty outdoor space for relaxing alfresco – there's even outdoor lighting and a BBQ. Inside, it's just as stunning, with a free-standing bath, cosy beds and reading nooks.

Sleeps: 4

Price per night: £97

Available from: HomeAway.
