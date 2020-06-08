12 of the dreamiest beach cottages in the UK

12 of the dreamiest beach cottages in the UKCountry LivingJune 8, 2020, 7:00 a.m. UTCFeast your eyes on this beach cottage inspiration for a coastal staycation after lockdown.From Country Living12 of the dreamiest beach cottages in the UKWith 'dream now, visit later' being the travel practice of the moment, we thought we'd take a look at the dreamiest beach cottage rentals in the UK for a post-lockdown staycation by the coast. As the summer-like temperatures take our minds to the sun-kissed sea and sands around Britain, we can't help but spend our time thinking about the places where we'd rather be. Until the easing of restrictions, you won't be able to check into an Airbnb or HomeAway rental (here's the latest government guidance on overnight stays) so, for now, armchair travel is the best way to get your holiday fix. With this in mind, we've selected some of the most beautiful beach cottages the UK has to offer, which you'll want to check out on a real staycation when the pandemic passes.From beach cottages in Cornwall to secluded beach cottages in Kent, here are the best beach cottages in the UK to consider for a mini-break after lockdown.1) Hampshire - Beach cottages in the UKWith its incredible sea views and sunsets enjoyed from the living room, this beach cottage in Portchester is the perfect size for a romantic trip. The interior space is open plan with a cool, contemporary and cosy vibe. There's a four-poster king-sized bed and walk-in shower, plus remote-controlled blinds so you don't have to get out of bed to enjoy the view. Outside, there's a BBQ grill for alfresco dining and a waterfront patio for taking in that sea air.Sleeps: 2Price per night: £130Available from: Airbnb2) Gwynedd - Beach cottages in the UKFor something traditional, this superb beach cottage is nestled within ancient woodlands and offers excellent sea views in the pretty coastal village of Borth-y-Gest. You can enjoy the scene across Tremadog Bay from the terrace, while relaxing in the bedrooms and while feasting in the dining area. Inside, there's traditional and cosy decor, with a seaside theme in the bathroom, plus games and books to keep the children entertained.Sleeps: 4Price per night: £190Available from: HomeAwayScroll to continue with contentAd3) Kent - Beach cottages in the UKThis Bohemian-style beach cottage inspired by Mexico allows you to look out to sea while you soak in the bath tub, relax in the stylish living room or eat breakfast at the dining table. We love the plants, colours and little nooks of this flat in Margate. There's even a meditation corner with healing crystals and a yoga mat, a bar, and a record player for you to make the most of the space.Sleeps: 4Price per night: £137Available from: Airbnb4) East Sussex - Beach cottages in the UKPrefer something that's close to the sea but offers the best of the country too? This beach cottage in Hastings sits around a 20-minute walk from the quiet beach of Covehurst Bay. Located in the beautiful countryside of Hastings Country Park, the beach cottage is also a great escape for a sun-kissed break thanks to Hastings being known as the sunniest place in England. The cottage has a hot tub, indoor swimming pool, a picturesque garden and conservatory.Sleeps: 4Price per night: £183Available from: HomeAway5) Lake District - Beach cottages in the UKSet in the only coastal hamlet in the Lake District National Park, Ravenglass, this wonderful beach cottage sits just steps from the water. Inside, the fisherman's cottage is rustic with a cosy fireplace, wooden floors and beamed ceilings. You can take in the views from the cosy bedroom or during sunny days on the patio.Sleeps: 4Price per night: £120Available from: Airbnb6) Dorset - Beach cottages in the UKOverlooking picturesque Lulworth Cove, this sprawling beach cottage in Dorset is the perfect seaside pad for big groups. The luxury holiday rental is one of the most contemporary beach cottages in the UK, with its minimalist interior design, indoor-outdoor spaces and amazing indoor pool you need to see. Past guests have called it 'absolutely stunning' and said the views of the sea can be enjoyed from many of the gorgeous rooms.Sleeps: 16Price per night: £2,408Available from: Airbnb 7) Kent - Beach cottages in the UKEnjoy the sea views of Herne Bay as you tuck into breakfast on the balcony of this beach cottage in Kent. A flat rather than a cottage, this lovely Airbnb is ideal if you're after something with a hotel vive. Its contemporary, coastal-inspired interiors provide seaside glamour for your beach break. There are all the essentials, including Alex and a Nespresso machine, plus fluffy towels and robes for you to get comfy while you drink in the views.Sleeps: 2Price per night: £72Available from: Airbnb8) West Sussex - Beach cottages in the UKFrom the outside, this looks like a modest floating home near Shoreham, but step inside beach cottage The Raft and you'll be treated to seriously luxurious interiors. We love the dark teal and brass kitchen, curved ceilings and wood used throughout. The hosts also have organic coffee for you to start the morning and the floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to take in the view. The beach is just a two-minute walk away and is a great spot for windsurfing.Sleeps: 2Price per night: £71Available from: Airbnb 10) Norfolk - Beach cottages in the UKSet on the sandy beach of Caister, near Great Yarmouth, is a lovely beach cottage for UK breaks, with gorgeous dunes as the front garden. Inside, the decor exudes coastal chic and there's a private picnic table outside in the dunes. Great Yarmouth is a top spot for affordable family beach breaks too. In fact, HomeAway research found that it saw the biggest shift in demand for domestic holidays and proved great value for money, with an average price per person, per night of £23 in 2019. Sleeps: 6Price per night: £120Available from: HomeAway11) Kent - Beach cottages in the UKWith its chic coastal charm and fabulous location on Whitstable's Harbour Street, this one oozes beachy vibes inside and out. You'll step through a dusty pink door as you enter the delightful beach cottage big enough for two. The blue decor throughout the pad makes you feel like you're at the beach before you've even made it there and you'll love curling up on the cosy sofa in the evenings.Sleeps: 2Price per night: £102Available from: Airbnb12) Dundee - Beach cottages in the UKJust moments from the sands in Broughty Ferry, this delightful beach cottage is super-stylish, rustic and a beautiful spot for small families to escape to the coast. At The River is a holiday pad with a pretty outdoor space for relaxing alfresco – there's even outdoor lighting and a BBQ. Inside, it's just as stunning, with a free-standing bath, cosy beds and reading nooks.Sleeps: 4Price per night: £97Available from: HomeAway.Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.SIGN UP