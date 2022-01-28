12 Cool Birthstone Gift Ideas for the Jewel-Tone Obsessed

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Okay, hear me out: <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/g34329772/birthday-month-birthstone/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birthstones" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birthstones</a> > zodiac signs. I know, I know, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a24442355/zodiac-sign-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zodiac-themed everything" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zodiac-themed everything</a> is all the rage right now, but just wait 'til you see the list of birthstone gift ideas below. From amethyst and aquamarine to emerald and topaz, the rich hues of these gems are just *chef's kiss.* Plus, retailers have refined their options when it comes to birthstone gifts. I meannnn, we're talking chic rings, dainty charms, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g36596599/best-eyeshadow-palettes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eyeshadow palettes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eyeshadow palettes</a>, and even an ornament (!!). Not the clunky, tacky jewelry of the early aughts. </p><p class="body-text">So whether you're looking for a unique birthstone gift idea or a sophisticated twist on the classic pendant (or ya just need a cutie birthday present for someone you love), we've got an option that'll pique your interest. Keep reading for the best birthstone rings, necklaces, bracelets, and other goodies on the market. </p>
  • <p><strong>Tai</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Ftai-birthstone-rock-crystal-ring-size-6-7-prod221470103&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This intricate piece is the perfect everyday ring, and it's <em>so</em> much cooler than a simple gold band. It features five, prong-set oval rock crystals in the color scheme of each birthstone. </p>
  • <p><strong>Lele Sadoughi </strong></p><p>lelesadoughi.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lelesadoughi.com%2Fcollections%2Fbirthstone-collection%2Fproducts%2Fhttps-www-lelesadoughi-com-collections-sp21-159&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This trendy accessory brand launched an <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lelesadoughi.com%2Fcollections%2Fbirthstone-collection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:entire collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">entire collection</a> of birthstone-inspired headbands and earrings including these emerald babies. J'adore! </p>
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbirth-month-gemstone-flower-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Finally! A thoughtful and (kind of) personalized candle you'll actually feel good about gifting. It's hand-crafted with a blend of flowers, birthstones, herbs, and fragrant essential oils based on each month. </p>
  • <p><strong>BaubleBar</strong></p><p>baublebar.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F51246-birthday-charm%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAosmPBhCPARIsAHOen-OM0rvuPc_4u11Oxap_n9h7psNnQ1O-aJakcZfgpxC3VmK8L5C_q4waAnLkEALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you can't decide what type of jewelry to buy your bestie, a pretty charm like this one is the way to go. It's the "choose your own adventure" of birthstone gifts. </p>
  • <p><strong>Tom Wood</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$170.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fmen%2Fproduct%2Ftom-wood%2Fssense-exclusive-silver-and-red-birthstone-circle-necklace%2F8263571&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The minimalist in your life will love this pendant because the tiny gem doesn't scream, "I WAS BORN IN JULY." (Unlike other birthstone necklaces on the market....).<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Colour Pop </strong></p><p>colourpop.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcolourpop.com%2Fproducts%2Fstay-jewel-shadow-palette-set%3Fvariant%3D39729918410834%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAxc6PBhCEARIsAH8Hff1FORVRZywXkDxyscs0izTeZLv3w-xSYxzesoV_kYdfJ0ZB1feVlmEaAue2EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jewel-toned eyeshadow palettes: The ~creative~ alternative to birthstone jewelry. These 4-pan cuties from ColourPop feature shimmers, metallics, and creams in color schemes based on each month.</p>
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fbirthstone-ornament&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ornaments are a universal crowd-pleaser, and gifting one based on birth month makes it all the more sentimental. </p>
  • <p><strong>Birthstone Scents</strong></p><p>macys.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbirthstone-scents-sapphire-perfume-oil-rollerball-0.27-oz.%3FID%3D10146875&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Apparently, a birthstone-inspired perfume exists? Who knew. This Sapphire blend has notes of autumn freesia, melon, and patchouli. </p>
  • <p><strong>Aurate New York </strong></p><p>auratenewyork.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fauratenewyork.com%2Fproducts%2Fbirthstone-bezel-ring%3Fvariant%3D29655870111841&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's also this dainty lil ring with a birthstone set on a gold chain for an ~ethereal~ effect. Oh, and did we mention it's ethically sourced?!<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Ann Marie Hak</strong></p><p>redbubble.com</p><p><strong>$30.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Fart-print%2FApril-Diamond-Watercolour-Birthstone-by-annhak%2F39860358.DJUF3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Each birthstone has a different meaning—they symbolize different characteristics, have an interesting history, etc.—and these watercolor paintings serve as a pretty reminder. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>Gorjana</strong></p><p>gorjana.com</p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgorjana.com%2Fproducts%2Fcitrine-trinity-studs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They're subtle but they look expensive AF...all the makings of a perfect stud if you ask me! </p>
  • <p><strong>Capsul Jewelry </strong></p><p>capsuljewelry.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcapsuljewelry.com%2Fproducts%2Fbirthstone-cuffs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg38923273%2Fbirthstone-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This infinity-shaped birthstone cuff is available in gold, silver, or rose gold. Style tip: Stack it with a few of your favorite bracelets to create a trendy layered look. </p>
