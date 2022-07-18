18 Best Bookshelves That Look More Expensive Than They Are

  • A simple yet quirky design like this wood-and-MDF shelf from Horne is the perfect pick-up for any color enthusiast. Ideally sized to fit comfortably in a reading nook or bedside position, the rich color selection makes this unit a lovely statement piece, if you’re looking to show off a small but mighty book collection. $465, Horne. <a href="https://shophorne.com/products/svarth-bookkeeper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    1/18

    A. Petersen Collection Svarth Bookkeeper

    A simple yet quirky design like this wood-and-MDF shelf from Horne is the perfect pick-up for any color enthusiast. Ideally sized to fit comfortably in a reading nook or bedside position, the rich color selection makes this unit a lovely statement piece, if you’re looking to show off a small but mighty book collection. $465, Horne. Get it now!
  • $875, Floyd. <a href="https://floydhome.com/products/the-floyd-shelving-system" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    2/18

    The Floyd Shelving System

    $875, Floyd. Get it now!
  • We couldn’t possibly round up cheap bookshelves without including home goods powerhouse, The Container Store. This 5-shelf bookcase is a cool $100 and its slim profile would look great in an entryway, corner nook, or any small space in need of vertical lift. Bonus points for clever storage solutions: This one folds flat if you need to tuck it away. $120, The Container Store. <a href="https://www.containerstore.com/s/shelving/shelving-small-spaces/white-solid-wood-folding-tower/12d?productId=11002075" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    3/18

    White Solid Wood Folding Tower

    We couldn’t possibly round up cheap bookshelves without including home goods powerhouse, The Container Store. This 5-shelf bookcase is a cool $100 and its slim profile would look great in an entryway, corner nook, or any small space in need of vertical lift. Bonus points for clever storage solutions: This one folds flat if you need to tuck it away. $120, The Container Store. Get it now!
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • $540, Design Within Reach. <a href="https://fave.co/2PwIbfc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    4/18

    String Floor Shelving by Nils Strinning

    $540, Design Within Reach. Get it now!
  • We’ve spotted this tall bookcase in many a tastemaker’s home—Kinder Modern founder Lora Appleton has two in <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/kinder-modern-lora-appleton-apartment?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her Manhattan apartment" class="link ">her Manhattan apartment</a>, above—but we especially love that its slim powder-coated frame gives the illusion of airiness, even in a cramped space. $449, CB2. <a href="https://fave.co/32hYXAd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    5/18

    Stairway White Wall Mounted Bookcase

    We’ve spotted this tall bookcase in many a tastemaker’s home—Kinder Modern founder Lora Appleton has two in her Manhattan apartment, above—but we especially love that its slim powder-coated frame gives the illusion of airiness, even in a cramped space. $449, CB2. Get it now!
    Photo by Max Burkhalter
  • Though it is one of the most ubiquitous cheap bookshelves out there, we love how versatile IKEA's Billy series is. In Clémence Polès's apartment (above), we hardly recognized the Billy when lined up in a low formation across her main living space. And if you have a knack for DIY, there are so many good ways to hack it. $74, IKEA. <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/80279786/#/30263844" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    6/18

    Billy Bookcase

    Though it is one of the most ubiquitous cheap bookshelves out there, we love how versatile IKEA's Billy series is. In Clémence Polès's apartment (above), we hardly recognized the Billy when lined up in a low formation across her main living space. And if you have a knack for DIY, there are so many good ways to hack it. $74, IKEA. Get it now!
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • In the market for an office furniture refresh? Opendesk allows you to receive quotes from local makers on their standard designs so you know your new plywood bookshelf is made by the hands of someone in your community, not in a far-off factory. $527, Opendesk. <a href="https://www.opendesk.cc/57-street-design/linnea-bookshelf#get-it-made" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    7/18

    Linnea Bookshelf

    In the market for an office furniture refresh? Opendesk allows you to receive quotes from local makers on their standard designs so you know your new plywood bookshelf is made by the hands of someone in your community, not in a far-off factory. $527, Opendesk. Get it now!
  • If your home already feels bogged down with stuff, opt for a leaning bookshelf or ladder bookcase that gives the illusion of space and airiness. The price tag and simple pine wood make this Urban Outfitters ladder shelf a sturdy contender for book lovers everywhere. $249, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://fave.co/2PoygIx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    8/18

    Leaning Ladder Bookshelf

    If your home already feels bogged down with stuff, opt for a leaning bookshelf or ladder bookcase that gives the illusion of space and airiness. The price tag and simple pine wood make this Urban Outfitters ladder shelf a sturdy contender for book lovers everywhere. $249, Urban Outfitters. Get it now!
  • We love this solid wood option with its interesting curves and wide profile, lending what could be a standard bookcase a ton of personality. Whether in your living room or home office, a piece of furniture that makes you smile is always worth the investment. $499, Crate and Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/dolly-natural-wide-bookcase-by-leanne-ford/s630455" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    9/18

    Crate and Barrel Dolly Natural Wide Bookcase by Leanne Ford

    We love this solid wood option with its interesting curves and wide profile, lending what could be a standard bookcase a ton of personality. Whether in your living room or home office, a piece of furniture that makes you smile is always worth the investment. $499, Crate and Barrel. Get it now!
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • If you don’t know where to start, Amazon has tons of versatile shelving solutions, like this modern-looking wall/mount bookcase that’s ideal for narrow spaces. Available in a wide range of colors and finishes as well as options from three to six shelves, this highly customizable pick only requires a 30-minute assembly and will hold even your heaviest knickknacks. $79, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nathan-James-66001-5-Shelf-Bookcase/dp/B07W428MR8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    10/18

    Nathan James Theo 5-Shelf Modern Bookcase

    If you don’t know where to start, Amazon has tons of versatile shelving solutions, like this modern-looking wall/mount bookcase that’s ideal for narrow spaces. Available in a wide range of colors and finishes as well as options from three to six shelves, this highly customizable pick only requires a 30-minute assembly and will hold even your heaviest knickknacks. $79, Amazon. Get it now!
  • Another one of Amazon’s best sellers, here’s a three-in-one bookcase that’s perfect for anyone looking to really maximize their storage. Solidly constructed with a metal frame and sturdy MDF boards, this industrial-style fixture features a whopping 17 open shelves, which you can use to showcase all your heavy books or maybe tuck away some miscellaneous items in some handy <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/5dDTGqLnfUJEPiUKRjCQr78usF9AFQGet1NsPKBwNzxV5j7TSQXdGTcxuYUTVJWQKR8MsquGiSzoDHgqKhGm95KZY?cid=5d6919f33c507a0008cc06c1" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:storage bins" class="link ">storage bins</a>. $260, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/IRONCK-Bookcases-Bookshelves-Industrial-Bookshelf/dp/B09NDK8T6F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    11/18

    IRONCK Triple Wide Six-Tier Bookshelf

    Another one of Amazon’s best sellers, here’s a three-in-one bookcase that’s perfect for anyone looking to really maximize their storage. Solidly constructed with a metal frame and sturdy MDF boards, this industrial-style fixture features a whopping 17 open shelves, which you can use to showcase all your heavy books or maybe tuck away some miscellaneous items in some handy storage bins. $260, Amazon. Get it now!
  • The unique zig-zag shape of this unit gives it dimension and a ton of visual interest. Plus, it arrives flat-packed and requires zero tools to assemble. Boom. $2649, Hem. <a href="https://us.hem.com/products/zigzag-shelf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    12/18

    Zig Zag Shelf by Studio deFORM

    The unique zig-zag shape of this unit gives it dimension and a ton of visual interest. Plus, it arrives flat-packed and requires zero tools to assemble. Boom. $2649, Hem. Get it now!
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • When it comes to storage, we say the more the merrier. In fact, we think that doubling up on this modular case is a great idea that will save you space in the long run. $90, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/VASAGLE-Bookcase-Freestanding-Decorative-Bookshelf/dp/B07PNFY7Q1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    13/18

    VASAGLE Wood Bookcase

    When it comes to storage, we say the more the merrier. In fact, we think that doubling up on this modular case is a great idea that will save you space in the long run. $90, Amazon. Get it now!
  • For the indecisive decorator, Skagerak's very Scandi, very high-quality system with adjustable shelves allows you to add piece by piece as you build your book collection. Start with a few frames—which can be flipped between tall or short—and choose from either flat shelves or tall boxes to give your bookshelf unit dimension and extra storage space. $258, Finnish Design Shop. <a href="https://www.finnishdesignshop.com/furniture-shelves-shelving-units-vivlio-frame-black-p-17249.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    14/18

    Vivlio Shelving System by Skagerak

    For the indecisive decorator, Skagerak's very Scandi, very high-quality system with adjustable shelves allows you to add piece by piece as you build your book collection. Start with a few frames—which can be flipped between tall or short—and choose from either flat shelves or tall boxes to give your bookshelf unit dimension and extra storage space. $258, Finnish Design Shop. Get it now!
  • Who needs traditional bookshelves? After all, your apartment’s not a regular apartment. It’s a <em>cool</em> apartment, thanks to this funky wall shelf that functions as both sculpture and storage. $1407, A + R Store. <a href="https://fave.co/2ztCG62" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    15/18

    Climb Shelving by La Chance × Bashko Trybek

    Who needs traditional bookshelves? After all, your apartment’s not a regular apartment. It’s a cool apartment, thanks to this funky wall shelf that functions as both sculpture and storage. $1407, A + R Store. Get it now!
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Don’t sleep on industrial shelves typically saved for garage storage. When given a coat of white paint and upgraded with walnut shelves, as exhibited in <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/when-your-seriously-chic-rental-is-designed-by-your-big-bro?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Annie Ferrer’s apartment" class="link ">Annie Ferrer’s apartment</a>, they can transform into something sturdy and stylish enough for even the most discerning home decor snob. $238, Global Industrial. <a href="https://www.globalindustrial.com/p/extra-shelving-48x12x60-with-5-shelves-wood-deck?ref=42" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    16/18

    Global Industrial Extra Heavy Duty Shelving

    Don’t sleep on industrial shelves typically saved for garage storage. When given a coat of white paint and upgraded with walnut shelves, as exhibited in Annie Ferrer’s apartment, they can transform into something sturdy and stylish enough for even the most discerning home decor snob. $238, Global Industrial. Get it now!
  • Sure, this deceptively simple three-tier cubby shelf may lack the bells and whistles of some of our flashier picks, but if you’re in a DIY kind of mood, we think you can easily dress it up with a handsome coat of paint or some <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/5UdVcLUZwo2upFHz5LZV8xqzar5Y12tUnAGJxNMyG2aLt287EFiDTqiwtMmScsxxK8f2WQM1H3ZuYahPcWNFDg9LqqMPDKnAZg5BFaTbCN32cTC5sjnuiPzvnweAv4nrNjSWsPrN98thdA68t?cid=5d6919f33c507a0008cc06c1" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorative legs" class="link ">decorative legs</a>. Plus, when it comes to accessibility, you won’t beat this price! $24, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Furinno-3-Tier-Shelf-Bookcase-11003WH/dp/B074NHRZQX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    17/18

    Furinno Luder Bookcase

    Sure, this deceptively simple three-tier cubby shelf may lack the bells and whistles of some of our flashier picks, but if you’re in a DIY kind of mood, we think you can easily dress it up with a handsome coat of paint or some decorative legs. Plus, when it comes to accessibility, you won’t beat this price! $24, Amazon. Get it now!
  • 17 Stories’ simple and practical design is an easy way to integrate an impressive display shelf setup into your existing decor. Featuring four tiers and ample storage shelves, it’s easy to picture this option as a lovely home library fixture or even a handsome room divider. $530, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/17-stories-lund-63-h-x-60-w-steel-etagere-bookcase-w000985384.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
    18/18

    17 Stories Antique Nutmeg Lund Etagere Bookcase

    17 Stories’ simple and practical design is an easy way to integrate an impressive display shelf setup into your existing decor. Featuring four tiers and ample storage shelves, it’s easy to picture this option as a lovely home library fixture or even a handsome room divider. $530, Wayfair. Get it now!
A simple yet quirky design like this wood-and-MDF shelf from Horne is the perfect pick-up for any color enthusiast. Ideally sized to fit comfortably in a reading nook or bedside position, the rich color selection makes this unit a lovely statement piece, if you’re looking to show off a small but mighty book collection. $465, Horne. <a href="https://shophorne.com/products/svarth-bookkeeper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
$875, Floyd. <a href="https://floydhome.com/products/the-floyd-shelving-system" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
We couldn’t possibly round up cheap bookshelves without including home goods powerhouse, The Container Store. This 5-shelf bookcase is a cool $100 and its slim profile would look great in an entryway, corner nook, or any small space in need of vertical lift. Bonus points for clever storage solutions: This one folds flat if you need to tuck it away. $120, The Container Store. <a href="https://www.containerstore.com/s/shelving/shelving-small-spaces/white-solid-wood-folding-tower/12d?productId=11002075" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
$540, Design Within Reach. <a href="https://fave.co/2PwIbfc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
We’ve spotted this tall bookcase in many a tastemaker’s home—Kinder Modern founder Lora Appleton has two in <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/kinder-modern-lora-appleton-apartment?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her Manhattan apartment" class="link ">her Manhattan apartment</a>, above—but we especially love that its slim powder-coated frame gives the illusion of airiness, even in a cramped space. $449, CB2. <a href="https://fave.co/32hYXAd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
Though it is one of the most ubiquitous cheap bookshelves out there, we love how versatile IKEA's Billy series is. In Clémence Polès's apartment (above), we hardly recognized the Billy when lined up in a low formation across her main living space. And if you have a knack for DIY, there are so many good ways to hack it. $74, IKEA. <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/80279786/#/30263844" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
In the market for an office furniture refresh? Opendesk allows you to receive quotes from local makers on their standard designs so you know your new plywood bookshelf is made by the hands of someone in your community, not in a far-off factory. $527, Opendesk. <a href="https://www.opendesk.cc/57-street-design/linnea-bookshelf#get-it-made" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
If your home already feels bogged down with stuff, opt for a leaning bookshelf or ladder bookcase that gives the illusion of space and airiness. The price tag and simple pine wood make this Urban Outfitters ladder shelf a sturdy contender for book lovers everywhere. $249, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://fave.co/2PoygIx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
We love this solid wood option with its interesting curves and wide profile, lending what could be a standard bookcase a ton of personality. Whether in your living room or home office, a piece of furniture that makes you smile is always worth the investment. $499, Crate and Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/dolly-natural-wide-bookcase-by-leanne-ford/s630455" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
If you don’t know where to start, Amazon has tons of versatile shelving solutions, like this modern-looking wall/mount bookcase that’s ideal for narrow spaces. Available in a wide range of colors and finishes as well as options from three to six shelves, this highly customizable pick only requires a 30-minute assembly and will hold even your heaviest knickknacks. $79, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nathan-James-66001-5-Shelf-Bookcase/dp/B07W428MR8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
Another one of Amazon’s best sellers, here’s a three-in-one bookcase that’s perfect for anyone looking to really maximize their storage. Solidly constructed with a metal frame and sturdy MDF boards, this industrial-style fixture features a whopping 17 open shelves, which you can use to showcase all your heavy books or maybe tuck away some miscellaneous items in some handy <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/5dDTGqLnfUJEPiUKRjCQr78usF9AFQGet1NsPKBwNzxV5j7TSQXdGTcxuYUTVJWQKR8MsquGiSzoDHgqKhGm95KZY?cid=5d6919f33c507a0008cc06c1" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:storage bins" class="link ">storage bins</a>. $260, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/IRONCK-Bookcases-Bookshelves-Industrial-Bookshelf/dp/B09NDK8T6F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
The unique zig-zag shape of this unit gives it dimension and a ton of visual interest. Plus, it arrives flat-packed and requires zero tools to assemble. Boom. $2649, Hem. <a href="https://us.hem.com/products/zigzag-shelf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
When it comes to storage, we say the more the merrier. In fact, we think that doubling up on this modular case is a great idea that will save you space in the long run. $90, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/VASAGLE-Bookcase-Freestanding-Decorative-Bookshelf/dp/B07PNFY7Q1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
For the indecisive decorator, Skagerak's very Scandi, very high-quality system with adjustable shelves allows you to add piece by piece as you build your book collection. Start with a few frames—which can be flipped between tall or short—and choose from either flat shelves or tall boxes to give your bookshelf unit dimension and extra storage space. $258, Finnish Design Shop. <a href="https://www.finnishdesignshop.com/furniture-shelves-shelving-units-vivlio-frame-black-p-17249.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
Who needs traditional bookshelves? After all, your apartment’s not a regular apartment. It’s a <em>cool</em> apartment, thanks to this funky wall shelf that functions as both sculpture and storage. $1407, A + R Store. <a href="https://fave.co/2ztCG62" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
Don’t sleep on industrial shelves typically saved for garage storage. When given a coat of white paint and upgraded with walnut shelves, as exhibited in <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/when-your-seriously-chic-rental-is-designed-by-your-big-bro?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Annie Ferrer’s apartment" class="link ">Annie Ferrer’s apartment</a>, they can transform into something sturdy and stylish enough for even the most discerning home decor snob. $238, Global Industrial. <a href="https://www.globalindustrial.com/p/extra-shelving-48x12x60-with-5-shelves-wood-deck?ref=42" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
Sure, this deceptively simple three-tier cubby shelf may lack the bells and whistles of some of our flashier picks, but if you’re in a DIY kind of mood, we think you can easily dress it up with a handsome coat of paint or some <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/5UdVcLUZwo2upFHz5LZV8xqzar5Y12tUnAGJxNMyG2aLt287EFiDTqiwtMmScsxxK8f2WQM1H3ZuYahPcWNFDg9LqqMPDKnAZg5BFaTbCN32cTC5sjnuiPzvnweAv4nrNjSWsPrN98thdA68t?cid=5d6919f33c507a0008cc06c1" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorative legs" class="link ">decorative legs</a>. Plus, when it comes to accessibility, you won’t beat this price! $24, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Furinno-3-Tier-Shelf-Bookcase-11003WH/dp/B074NHRZQX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
17 Stories’ simple and practical design is an easy way to integrate an impressive display shelf setup into your existing decor. Featuring four tiers and ample storage shelves, it’s easy to picture this option as a lovely home library fixture or even a handsome room divider. $530, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/17-stories-lund-63-h-x-60-w-steel-etagere-bookcase-w000985384.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link ">Get it now!</a>
Rachel Fletcher, Sydney Wasserman

Confessions from the shelf-obsessed 

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ