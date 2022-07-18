18 Best Bookshelves That Look More Expensive Than They Are
- 1/18
A. Petersen Collection Svarth Bookkeeper
- 2/18
The Floyd Shelving System
- 3/18
White Solid Wood Folding Tower
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/18
String Floor Shelving by Nils Strinning
- 5/18
Stairway White Wall Mounted BookcasePhoto by Max Burkhalter
- 6/18
Billy Bookcase
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/18
Linnea Bookshelf
- 8/18
Leaning Ladder Bookshelf
- 9/18
Crate and Barrel Dolly Natural Wide Bookcase by Leanne Ford
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/18
Nathan James Theo 5-Shelf Modern Bookcase
- 11/18
IRONCK Triple Wide Six-Tier Bookshelf
- 12/18
Zig Zag Shelf by Studio deFORM
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/18
VASAGLE Wood Bookcase
- 14/18
Vivlio Shelving System by Skagerak
- 15/18
Climb Shelving by La Chance × Bashko Trybek
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/18
Global Industrial Extra Heavy Duty Shelving
- 17/18
Furinno Luder Bookcase
- 18/18
17 Stories Antique Nutmeg Lund Etagere Bookcase
Rachel Fletcher, Sydney Wasserman
Confessions from the shelf-obsessed
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest