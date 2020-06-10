12 Black Women Whose Legacies Continue to Inspire

Here, we celebrate the amazing achievements, electrifying passion, and societal advancements these Black women advocated for during the civil rights movement of the 20th century. As we—our country, brands, businesses, and citizens—continue to reckon with the racial injustices and inequalities in our nation today, organizations like Girls Going Global and Uniquely You Summit are supporting young Black women with scholarships for college tuition, the development of leadership skills, and the complexities of navigating society today.

The following women are certainly style mavens in their own right, but they are also so much more. Many of these women were at the forefront of the civil rights movement, pioneers in their respective industries, and established legacies that continue to inspire us today.