12 Black Women Whose Legacies Continue to Inspire

Here, we celebrate the amazing achievements, electrifying passion, and societal advancements these Black women advocated for during the civil rights movement of the 20th century. As we—our country, brands, businesses, and citizens—continue to reckon with the racial injustices and inequalities in our nation today, organizations like Girls Going Global and Uniquely You Summit are supporting young Black women with scholarships for college tuition, the development of leadership skills, and the complexities of navigating society today. The following women are certainly style mavens in their own right, but they are also so much more. Many of these women were at the forefront of the civil rights movement, pioneers in their respective industries, and established legacies that continue to inspire us today. Lena HorneLena Horne, born in Brooklyn, was a nightclub and recording star who achieved fame in the '50s. Horne was the first Black woman to sign a long-term contract with a Hollywood studio (MGM), and she was active in the civil rights protests and marches of the sixties. Here, she arrives at a premiere in 1964, elegantly dressed in a winter coat, turban, and gloves.ImanThe supermodel was born in Somalia and lived in both Saudi Arabia and Egypt thanks to her diplomat parents. She was studying political science when first approached by photographer Peter Beard in Nairobi. Iman was instrumental in demanding equal pay for models of color within the industry. Photographed here in 1975 in New York City, Iman's effortless style is on display by pairing a turtleneck with a striped kaftan. Aretha FranklinThe Queen of Soul was known for her powerhouse voice and timeless sense of style—she was the master of chic combinations of separates—and also her ability to rock a gown when performing. Several of Franklin's songs, like her famous "Respect," demanded equality through their lyrics, and she was active in civil rights work. Here, she was photographed while recording her rendition of "The Weight" at Atlantic Studios.Angela DavisBorn in 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama, to schoolteacher parents, Angela Davis has been active in justice for Black prisoners from the sixties onward. Davis is currently a professor emerita at the University of California at Santa Cruz and has authored several books on race and politics, including Women, Race & Class and Women, Culture, and Politics. Here, she is photographed in May of 1975.Ella FitzgeraldElla Fitzgerald was a formidable jazz singer who toured the world and became a household name in the process. She won an impressive 13 Grammy awards and sold over 40 million albums. Along the way, the First Lady of Song and her manager refused to accept discrimination at hotels, concert venues, or restaurants. Fitzgerald was also an advocate for disadvantaged youths, supporting and donating to organizations fighting for child welfare. Beverly JohnsonBefore appearing as the first Black woman on the cover of American Vogue in August 1974 or the cover of French Elle in 1975, Beverly Johnson studied criminal justice at Northeastern University. Johnson trying her hand at modeling while on summer break, and the rest is history. She eventually appeared on over 500 magazine covers, helping progress and widen the media's coverage of American beauty. Billie HolidayKnown for her unique singing style, Billie Holiday got her start singing in nightclubs in Harlem. After recording with Benny Goodman and touring with Count Basie and Artie Shaw, Holiday became famous for her songs like "Strange Fruit" (a song condemning racism she sung at Café Society in 1939 in New York City and would close her shows with for the next 20 years), "Fine and Mellow," and "I Wished on the Moon." Holiday never let the fact that she had no formal training stop her from achieving her dreams. Dorothy DandridgeShe broke ground as the first Black actress to be nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award in 1954 and starred in films such as Carmen Jones and Porgy and Bess. Dorothy Dandridge grew up in California with a mother who was also an actress and entertainer. Here, Dandridge casually poses in her California home the same year she was nominated for an Oscar.Josephine BakerA world-famous performer, spy against the Nazis, and activist for the American civil rights movement, Missouri-born Josephine Baker was a force to be reckoned with. Known for her elaborate costumes, she spent most of her career in Paris but returned to the States and refused to play in segregated clubs, forcing owners to integrate audiences. She also promoted diversity within her own family, adopting 13 children from various countries. Pat ClevelandBorn to a Swedish saxophonist and African American artist, the captivating and ethereal Pat Cleveland was raised in Harlem and took the fashion scene by storm in the '70s. In 1973, she was one of 10 Black models chosen for the Battle of Versailles, a runway show to raise money for the the Palace of Versailles's restoration that pitted five American designers against five French haute couture designers. It was a status quo–shifting event that had never seen so many models of color on the runway at one time. Eartha KittShe studied at the New York School of Performing Arts, was a nightclub-singing phenomenon in Paris, and starred opposite Nat King Cole and Sammy Davis Jr. Eartha Kitt was beloved for her charm and femininity and was once called "the most exciting woman alive" by actor-director Orson Welles. Kitt was outspoken against American soldiers dying in the Vietnam War, despite the negative effect to her career because of the comments. Donyale LunaDonyale Luna helped revolutionize fashion and publishing as the first Black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue in 1966. Born in Detroit as Peggy Ann Freeman, Luna gave herself her new name as a teenager and was offered help finding modeling work in New York City by photographer David McCabe. She worked with the likes of Richard Avedon, modeled alongside Bob Dylan, and was in Andy Warhol's inner circle.