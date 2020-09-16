22 Of The Best War Movies To Make Film Night More Epic

With a war movie, you know exactly what you’re getting. Suffering, cruelty, sadness, heroism and ethical dilemmas aplenty. Band of Brothers (2001) — even though it’s not a movie but a 10-part series from Tom Hanks set during World War II — is perhaps the most comprehensive piece of storytelling answering the question, “So what is war actually like?”

Because the truth is, most of us will never experience war. And one way of empathising with those that have and do and will, is by watching really well-made and well-told stories from the battlefields of history.