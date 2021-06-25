These Are the Best Shows You Should Be Watching on Hulu

The Canadian Press

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Italy’s players will decide as a team whether to take a knee before their match against Austria on Saturday in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Italian media reported that the team would not make the anti-racism gesture ahead of the match at Wembley Stadium. Half the players remained standing before the previous match against Wales. Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci says “we will have a meeting tonight to decide all together as a team