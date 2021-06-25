These Are the Best Shows You Should Be Watching on Hulu

  • <p>Aidy Bryant's underrated masterpiece, <em>Shrill</em>, just wrapped its final season. Gone too soon. Don't let <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/a36339150/aidy-bryant-lindy-west-shrill-season-3-series-finale-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bryant and Lindy West's brilliant coming-of-age tale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bryant and Lindy West's brilliant coming-of-age tale</a> be forgotten. Give it a watch before Bryant returns in <em>Saturday Night Live!</em></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fshrill-54eab813-3a9b-496d-9d7e-908597ad8d1a&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2091t8zCvE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Shrill

    Aidy Bryant's underrated masterpiece, Shrill, just wrapped its final season. Gone too soon. Don't let Bryant and Lindy West's brilliant coming-of-age tale be forgotten. Give it a watch before Bryant returns in Saturday Night Live!

  • <p>Sasquatch. Bigfoot! The beast goes by many names. Bet you didn't think that the fuzzy guy would <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/a36279117/david-holthouse-sasquatch-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make for one of the best true crime documentary series of 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">make for one of the best true crime documentary series of 2021</a>, but here we are. Follow journalist David Holthouse's batshit quest to solve a triple homicide where the killer is alleged to be, you guessed it, Sasquatch.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fsasquatch-6ddd5226-6a50-4bba-aa1c-391b76180b48&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8pVypMhub8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Sasquatch

    Sasquatch. Bigfoot! The beast goes by many names. Bet you didn't think that the fuzzy guy would make for one of the best true crime documentary series of 2021, but here we are. Follow journalist David Holthouse's batshit quest to solve a triple homicide where the killer is alleged to be, you guessed it, Sasquatch.

  • <p>The hotly-debated inclusion of <em>Trolls: Trollstopia </em>on this list is, in fact, not a troll. You need something to watch with your kids!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Ftrolls-trollstopia-a5f2363f-ecc2-494e-9cf9-b896f6d7e574&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJiMoDkrwB0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Trolls: Trollstopia

    The hotly-debated inclusion of Trolls: Trollstopia on this list is, in fact, not a troll. You need something to watch with your kids!

  • <p>Life recommendation: Next Saturday, wake up early. Make an obnoxiously large bowl of cereal. Turn on Hulu's brilliant, riotous reboot of <em>Animaniacs</em>. Relive your childhood. The animated series is back on Hulu and its new episodes are smarter than ever.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fanimaniacs-b072680d-5485-4adf-87ac-4805c0e96bee&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeOrUvOPfgg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Animaniacs

    Life recommendation: Next Saturday, wake up early. Make an obnoxiously large bowl of cereal. Turn on Hulu's brilliant, riotous reboot of Animaniacs. Relive your childhood. The animated series is back on Hulu and its new episodes are smarter than ever.

  • <p>Sure, Marvel's putting most of its TV-related efforts into Disney+ nowadays. But don't sleep on <em>Marvel's Runaways</em>, which wrapped up the last of its three seasons last year. Following a group of super-powered teens, the show is often just as captivating as anything you'll see in the MCU.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fmarvels-runaways-47b48273-0bac-444e-8b20-4d4a9153eeb7&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9aEo0jgHRc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Marvel's Runaways

    Sure, Marvel's putting most of its TV-related efforts into Disney+ nowadays. But don't sleep on Marvel's Runaways, which wrapped up the last of its three seasons last year. Following a group of super-powered teens, the show is often just as captivating as anything you'll see in the MCU.

  • <p><em>Little Fires Everywhere </em>didn't quite live up to the triumph of Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller. Still: You could do a lot worse with eight hours than spend it twisting and turning with Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. The series skewers the topics of race and socioeconomic status, and then tears it open further, exposing its complex parts. Let's put it this way—the ideal of the '90s subdivision is about to get a lot more complicated.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Flittle-fires-everywhere-bce24897-1a74-48a3-95e8-6cdd530dde4c&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOAasOkkO0M" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Little Fires Everywhere

    Little Fires Everywhere didn't quite live up to the triumph of Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller. Still: You could do a lot worse with eight hours than spend it twisting and turning with Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. The series skewers the topics of race and socioeconomic status, and then tears it open further, exposing its complex parts. Let's put it this way—the ideal of the '90s subdivision is about to get a lot more complicated.

  • <p>Narrated by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, this companion piece to Carl Sagan’s iconic <em>Cosmos: A Personal Voyage</em> takes viewers through a host of astronomical topics, including alien life, the death of the sun, and geological time, among other subjects. Featuring stunning outer space visuals and a wealth of information, elucidated clearly for laymen and enthusiasts alike, <em>Cosmos: Possible Worlds</em> is a science documentary series like no other.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fcosmos-possible-worlds-37855201-69d4-4b02-ab98-71895c696a52&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiVN-GFYLGo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Cosmos: Possible Worlds

    Narrated by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, this companion piece to Carl Sagan’s iconic Cosmos: A Personal Voyage takes viewers through a host of astronomical topics, including alien life, the death of the sun, and geological time, among other subjects. Featuring stunning outer space visuals and a wealth of information, elucidated clearly for laymen and enthusiasts alike, Cosmos: Possible Worlds is a science documentary series like no other.

  • <p>In an oceanside vacation town, Bob Belcher runs a family restaurant with the help of his outgoing wife and three oddball children, where his best efforts to sling one-of-a-kind burgers are often foiled by family hijinks, local health inspectors, and hilarious disasters. Where other comedies mock their quirky characters, <em>Bob’s Burgers</em> celebrates them, returning inexorably to a celebration of the weirdnesses that make them wonderful. This long-running stalwart is available in full on Hulu, so stream it to your heart’s content.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fbobs-burgers-fdeb1018-4472-442f-ba94-fb087cdea069&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDcOfvVVyzE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Bob's Burgers

    In an oceanside vacation town, Bob Belcher runs a family restaurant with the help of his outgoing wife and three oddball children, where his best efforts to sling one-of-a-kind burgers are often foiled by family hijinks, local health inspectors, and hilarious disasters. Where other comedies mock their quirky characters, Bob’s Burgers celebrates them, returning inexorably to a celebration of the weirdnesses that make them wonderful. This long-running stalwart is available in full on Hulu, so stream it to your heart’s content.

  • <p>Hulu hosts a staggering 23 seasons of HGTV’s real estate juggernaut, wherein prospective buyers and their real estate agents tour three potential homes before settling on their dream house. If you’re familiar with <em>House Hunters</em>, you know that watching it is like singing along to a song when you know all the lyrics: the beats are so familiar and well-trodden that each episode is a predictable balm for the weary soul. If you like making snap judgments about people’s marriages or fuming about their design ineptitude, then <em>House Hunters </em>is the show for you.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fhouse-hunters-d9110a19-3f29-4ed1-b55c-0f4aa6869a05&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMqIfySGiDQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    House Hunters

    Hulu hosts a staggering 23 seasons of HGTV’s real estate juggernaut, wherein prospective buyers and their real estate agents tour three potential homes before settling on their dream house. If you’re familiar with House Hunters, you know that watching it is like singing along to a song when you know all the lyrics: the beats are so familiar and well-trodden that each episode is a predictable balm for the weary soul. If you like making snap judgments about people’s marriages or fuming about their design ineptitude, then House Hunters is the show for you.

  • <p>If you’re looking for a new drama to cram, look no further. All eight seasons of <em>Homeland</em> are available on Hulu, which offers the perfect opportunity to get your heart racing but never have to wait more than a few minutes to see what happens next. Claire Danes plays a CIA agent who develops suspicions about a marine recently released from captivity; obviously, chaos ensues. There’s romance, adventure, a badass leading lady, and much more to keep you hooked.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fhomeland-d5779fa8-8bac-419b-8539-38a8cfeb1505&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4ZRFs_MdM8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Homeland

    If you’re looking for a new drama to cram, look no further. All eight seasons of Homeland are available on Hulu, which offers the perfect opportunity to get your heart racing but never have to wait more than a few minutes to see what happens next. Claire Danes plays a CIA agent who develops suspicions about a marine recently released from captivity; obviously, chaos ensues. There’s romance, adventure, a badass leading lady, and much more to keep you hooked.

  • <p>Food competition shows are more precious than ever right now. They’re fun and wholesome and have been keeping many of us sane for months. <em>Hot Ones</em> is the perfect show in this genre to get into right now. There are tons of episodes in which you get to watch celebrity guests cry and ooze snot as they attempt to take down the hottest wings on the planet. What could be more entertaining than that?</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fhot-ones-dc847f08-fbdf-4d9a-b219-ce23cfff5aea&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDEVOCTW4qk+" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Hot Ones

    Food competition shows are more precious than ever right now. They’re fun and wholesome and have been keeping many of us sane for months. Hot Ones is the perfect show in this genre to get into right now. There are tons of episodes in which you get to watch celebrity guests cry and ooze snot as they attempt to take down the hottest wings on the planet. What could be more entertaining than that?

  • <p>This Hulu original dramedy follows two siblings, one recently divorced and one a lifelong bachelor, who find themselves living together in adulthood. The brother, played by Alex Dewey, is the founder and an active user of a dating app, which he also employs to help his sister get back into the dating pool. They help each other navigate life and new relationships with an unconventional dynamic that can be both heartwarming and problematic.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2F22d27085-0f5e-42aa-949f-1b81ba5726d8&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULpvXwUNVHQ+" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Casual

    This Hulu original dramedy follows two siblings, one recently divorced and one a lifelong bachelor, who find themselves living together in adulthood. The brother, played by Alex Dewey, is the founder and an active user of a dating app, which he also employs to help his sister get back into the dating pool. They help each other navigate life and new relationships with an unconventional dynamic that can be both heartwarming and problematic.

  • <p>Maybe it’s the accents or the ability to dive into another culture at a time when actual travel is restricted, but British TV shows seem to be all the rage right now. This historical drama is about a feud between two rival madams set in 18th century London. If those aren’t the ingredients for a perfectly sinful guilty pleasure, I don’t know what is.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2F18edbd1f-3e9f-46a0-8dc4-02ff7b1eef63&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7--ofHqPMo+" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Harlots

    Maybe it’s the accents or the ability to dive into another culture at a time when actual travel is restricted, but British TV shows seem to be all the rage right now. This historical drama is about a feud between two rival madams set in 18th century London. If those aren’t the ingredients for a perfectly sinful guilty pleasure, I don’t know what is.

  • <p>This show doesn’t get enough hype given that Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Jason Manzoukas, and Steve Rannazzisi are a comedic dream team. They play a group of friends who are insanely committed to their fantasy football league and all of its wacky traditions, which they will uphold no matter the cost.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2F6723b153-45c2-43a4-947f-7cc64ef7f2a3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSWC5RL5dUQ+" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    The League

    This show doesn’t get enough hype given that Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Jason Manzoukas, and Steve Rannazzisi are a comedic dream team. They play a group of friends who are insanely committed to their fantasy football league and all of its wacky traditions, which they will uphold no matter the cost.

  • <p>You won't find a more relevant—and, frankly, hilarious—new comedy out there than <em>Woke</em>. The show follows Keef, a Black cartoonist who likes to "keep it light" with his work. Until he's the target of police brutality. Then, he starts <em>seeing things</em>, like of the talking-trash-can variety, which pushes him to edge his art into the realm of political and social commentary. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fwoke-034909c6-8c46-4cad-8d0d-062574a9e5f1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYt5HEabwvM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Woke

    You won't find a more relevant—and, frankly, hilarious—new comedy out there than Woke. The show follows Keef, a Black cartoonist who likes to "keep it light" with his work. Until he's the target of police brutality. Then, he starts seeing things, like of the talking-trash-can variety, which pushes him to edge his art into the realm of political and social commentary.

  • <p>Lord knows you're not getting any info about this year's important election issues from, you know, the presidential debates. So why not turn to Kal Penn? In <em>Kal Penn Approves This Message</em>, the aughts comedy star and former Obama staffer schools you up on everything you need to know before you vote this year. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fkal-penn-approves-this-message-0640662f-06f9-4e2e-ada0-59906b6134eb&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMODGKxYPAM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Kal Penn Approves This Message

    Lord knows you're not getting any info about this year's important election issues from, you know, the presidential debates. So why not turn to Kal Penn? In Kal Penn Approves This Message, the aughts comedy star and former Obama staffer schools you up on everything you need to know before you vote this year.

  • <p>Yeah, we’re bummed too: Hulu inexplicably <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/a33561562/why-was-high-fidelity-cancelled-hulu-zoe-kravitz-explained/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cancelled" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cancelled</a> <em>High Fidelity </em>after its brilliant first season. If you haven’t watched the TV adaptation of the John Cusack movie of the same name, it’s still a blast of a beginning-to-end story that’s worth picking up. Zoë Kravitz gives an all-time career performance as Rob, a cool-as-hell record store owner who, after a messy breakup, finds herself running back the rest of her list of exes.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fhigh-fidelity-52cb09be-ccc9-4eb4-9db8-f00b0443b2f5&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw8TyNrN2kQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    High Fidelity

    Yeah, we’re bummed too: Hulu inexplicably cancelled High Fidelity after its brilliant first season. If you haven’t watched the TV adaptation of the John Cusack movie of the same name, it’s still a blast of a beginning-to-end story that’s worth picking up. Zoë Kravitz gives an all-time career performance as Rob, a cool-as-hell record store owner who, after a messy breakup, finds herself running back the rest of her list of exes.

  • <p>It seemed a little weird at first. A try at an anthology series in the Coen brothers’ <em>Fargo</em> universe? Turns out, as always, weird is good when it comes to the Coens. The three seasons of <em>Fargo</em> (with a fourth on the way) manage to capture every ounce of Midwestern passive-aggressiveness from the 1996 and more—picking up with new cops-and-robbers-esque adventures. The backdrop? Snow. Lots of snow. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Ffargo-203cda1b-7919-40fb-ab36-1e45b3ed2a50&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZCiyw1ZfB0&ab_channel=FilmBookdotComTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Fargo

    It seemed a little weird at first. A try at an anthology series in the Coen brothers’ Fargo universe? Turns out, as always, weird is good when it comes to the Coens. The three seasons of Fargo (with a fourth on the way) manage to capture every ounce of Midwestern passive-aggressiveness from the 1996 and more—picking up with new cops-and-robbers-esque adventures. The backdrop? Snow. Lots of snow.

  • <p>Taika Waititi’s 2014 beloved film, <em>What We Do in the Shadows</em>, introduced us to a quirky (but still bloodthirsty) group of vampires, who struggle to find some sort of normalcy and fun in their forever lives. The film’s spiritual follow-up, a TV show of the same name, might be even better. Meet a new group of vampires in the same mockumentary format, who stir up trouble in, of all places, Staten Island. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fwhat-we-do-in-the-shadows-0b10c46a-12f0-4357-8a00-547057b49bac&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfBbSwX6kEk&ab_channel=RottenTomatoesTV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    What We Do in the Shadows

    Taika Waititi’s 2014 beloved film, What We Do in the Shadows, introduced us to a quirky (but still bloodthirsty) group of vampires, who struggle to find some sort of normalcy and fun in their forever lives. The film’s spiritual follow-up, a TV show of the same name, might be even better. Meet a new group of vampires in the same mockumentary format, who stir up trouble in, of all places, Staten Island.

  • <p>We don’t blame you if you’re tired of the travel-and-eat documentary. We really don’t. But please make an exception for <em>Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi</em>. In the show, the celebrated author <a href="https://www.esquire.com/food-drink/a32883222/padma-lakshmi-taste-the-nation-immigrant-food-culture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gives us" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gives us</a> one of the most nuanced, exciting, and yes, tasty (see: burritos, pad thai, kebabs of all sorts) entries in the genre’s history.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Ftaste-the-nation-with-padma-lakshmi-53d48a66-d254-4e4f-89a1-277ec6c57368&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6e5JevzQeQ&ab_channel=Hulu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi

    We don’t blame you if you’re tired of the travel-and-eat documentary. We really don’t. But please make an exception for Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi. In the show, the celebrated author gives us one of the most nuanced, exciting, and yes, tasty (see: burritos, pad thai, kebabs of all sorts) entries in the genre’s history.

  • <p>By now, we all know that Donald Glover is insanely talented. <em>Atlanta</em>, which he created, produced and stars in, shows his entire range as a creative force. The show follows Glover’s character after he drops out of college and takes charge of his cousin’s rap career while also attempting to redeem himself with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fatlanta-3529d0f1-acaf-476d-8be3-66cd6bf12530&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRQ4cTsr3_c+" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Atlanta

    By now, we all know that Donald Glover is insanely talented. Atlanta, which he created, produced and stars in, shows his entire range as a creative force. The show follows Glover’s character after he drops out of college and takes charge of his cousin’s rap career while also attempting to redeem himself with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.

  • <p>This limited series actually did justice to the Sally Rooney novel it was based on. Set in Ireland, it follows the relationship between Marianne and Connell from their high school beginnings into adulthood, full of complicated twists and turns. Even if you haven’t read the book, this show will definitely draw you into its deep and enthralling emotional rollercoaster, with outstanding performances by the two leads.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fnormal-people-57048262-2ca5-41ee-9b57-53bb9b9e1596&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1JQuWxt3cE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Normal People

    This limited series actually did justice to the Sally Rooney novel it was based on. Set in Ireland, it follows the relationship between Marianne and Connell from their high school beginnings into adulthood, full of complicated twists and turns. Even if you haven’t read the book, this show will definitely draw you into its deep and enthralling emotional rollercoaster, with outstanding performances by the two leads.

  • <p>Originally on FX, Hulu now has all six seasons available of this Western crime drama starring Timothy Olyphant. His character, Deputy Raylan Givens, is one of those badass good guy types who doesn’t always go about things the right way, but he’s charming as hell. It’s a must-watch if you didn’t get a chance when it was on air.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fjustified-2faf68df-e153-4e47-b117-a048427b250f&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cnl-xa_nFU+" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Justified

    Originally on FX, Hulu now has all six seasons available of this Western crime drama starring Timothy Olyphant. His character, Deputy Raylan Givens, is one of those badass good guy types who doesn’t always go about things the right way, but he’s charming as hell. It’s a must-watch if you didn’t get a chance when it was on air.

  • <p>If you’re looking for a fun, dark, sometimes shocking, but always entertaining comedy with tons of seasons to binge, look no further. Starting in 2005, this show took off and developed a bit of a diehard cult following. It documents the more or less degenerate lives of “The Gang,” who own Paddy’s Pub, through all of their schemes and misery.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fits-always-sunny-in-philadelphia-2171423f-3326-4dfa-b193-b40494e60109&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJsyy3iityY+" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    If you’re looking for a fun, dark, sometimes shocking, but always entertaining comedy with tons of seasons to binge, look no further. Starting in 2005, this show took off and developed a bit of a diehard cult following. It documents the more or less degenerate lives of “The Gang,” who own Paddy’s Pub, through all of their schemes and misery.

  • <p><em>Hi, I'm Dave</em>. The 2020 freshman series has a premise that really could go either way—a white, Jewish rapper wants to dive into the world of hip hop, and he enlists a rag tag group of friends to push him upward. But don't judge <em>Dave</em> on description; judge the series on heart because it has <em>a lot</em> of it. Already renewed for Season Two, it is currently FX's highest rated comedy.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fdave-ac3a96f0-9614-46af-b524-f59c7d281946&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a><br></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_JeyoJi57A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Dave

    Hi, I'm Dave. The 2020 freshman series has a premise that really could go either way—a white, Jewish rapper wants to dive into the world of hip hop, and he enlists a rag tag group of friends to push him upward. But don't judge Dave on description; judge the series on heart because it has a lot of it. Already renewed for Season Two, it is currently FX's highest rated comedy.

  • <p><em>Mrs. America</em> is practically the product of a prestige drama machine. Starring Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, and a whole litany of others, the FX x Hulu series follows Second Wave Feminism of the '70s and the trajectory of the Equal Rights Amendment... especially as it applies to Phyllis Schlafly, the far-right activist who spearheaded the movement against the feminist agenda.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fmrs-america-96f330fe-878d-412e-949f-fd8b69b3adf2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFDrs1iuGmQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Mrs. America

    Mrs. America is practically the product of a prestige drama machine. Starring Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, and a whole litany of others, the FX x Hulu series follows Second Wave Feminism of the '70s and the trajectory of the Equal Rights Amendment... especially as it applies to Phyllis Schlafly, the far-right activist who spearheaded the movement against the feminist agenda.

  • <p>Alex Garland's new mini-series centers on Sonoya Mizuno's Lily Chan who is an engineer for a fictional quantum computing tech giant called Amaya. When her boyfriend Sergei goes missing, she's caught up in a plot of corporate espionage and a technology that fundamentally changes the existential notions of human existence. It's a challenging plot, which should not come as a surprise for fans of Garland's other works like <em>Annihilation</em> and <em>Ex Machin</em><em>a</em>. But if you can put in the mental effort, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a31209926/devs-fx-alex-garland-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:it's absolutely worth it" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">it's absolutely worth it</a>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fdevs-fd2f6cc3-dafc-4741-ae2e-d86494f3ca51&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8klax373ds&feature=emb_title" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Devs

    Alex Garland's new mini-series centers on Sonoya Mizuno's Lily Chan who is an engineer for a fictional quantum computing tech giant called Amaya. When her boyfriend Sergei goes missing, she's caught up in a plot of corporate espionage and a technology that fundamentally changes the existential notions of human existence. It's a challenging plot, which should not come as a surprise for fans of Garland's other works like Annihilation and Ex Machina. But if you can put in the mental effort, it's absolutely worth it.

  • <p>It's a throwback, but it's a solid one. Donald Glover is a post-high school jock looking for a community college degree. Allison Brie is an uptight, anxious mess. Yvette Nicole Brown is... well, she's just perfection. The sitcom about a gang of misfit community college students ran for six seasons (and almost a movie!) and has a cult following to this day.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2F200c56d4-124c-41a1-b7d2-688f86f432bf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBCE9oIuN24" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Community

    It's a throwback, but it's a solid one. Donald Glover is a post-high school jock looking for a community college degree. Allison Brie is an uptight, anxious mess. Yvette Nicole Brown is... well, she's just perfection. The sitcom about a gang of misfit community college students ran for six seasons (and almost a movie!) and has a cult following to this day.

  • <p>If you've never watched the ill-fated <em>Happy Endings</em>, all three seasons are available on Hulu. It's like <em>Friends</em>, but enjoyable. Fun fact: ABC botched the roll out and aired episodes out of order, so the first season doesn't quite make sense (wonder why it was cancelled after Season Three?), but you can find the correct order online. This is the perfect light watch that won't make you feel as sad as, say, one particular Elisabeth Moss show.<br><br><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fhappy-endings-cb5170ec-a4c4-4c84-9e6f-4068981a7abc&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDwM8MvCXa4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Happy Endings

    If you've never watched the ill-fated Happy Endings, all three seasons are available on Hulu. It's like Friends, but enjoyable. Fun fact: ABC botched the roll out and aired episodes out of order, so the first season doesn't quite make sense (wonder why it was cancelled after Season Three?), but you can find the correct order online. This is the perfect light watch that won't make you feel as sad as, say, one particular Elisabeth Moss show.

  • <p>Hulu knows when they have a good thing, and sticking with Stephen King's horror canon? That's a <em>damn</em> good thing for the platform. Two seasons deep, <em>Castle Rock</em> explores the world of Castle Rock, Maine and the horrifying goings on that happen there. Season Two in particular had quite the <em>Misery</em> bent, so if you're a King fan, this is a must-watch.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fcastle-rock-b11816c9-9e35-44f3-bf04-220b1d12f770&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGr1Mnsua5E" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Castle Rock

    Hulu knows when they have a good thing, and sticking with Stephen King's horror canon? That's a damn good thing for the platform. Two seasons deep, Castle Rock explores the world of Castle Rock, Maine and the horrifying goings on that happen there. Season Two in particular had quite the Misery bent, so if you're a King fan, this is a must-watch.

  • <p>Fancy actor in a limited series? That's becoming a Hulu specialty. George Clooney, the ultimate movie star, braved the waters and returned to TV in <em>Catch-22</em>, Hulu's adaptation of the book of the same name. It didn't get the critical fanfare that some of Hulu's other limited series brethren got, but damn if it's not a good watch, if for no other reason than to see Clooney acting his ass off.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fcatch-22-858b02a2-61de-4597-aaa0-7e3f12b54673&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JARn16yojbQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Catch-22

    Fancy actor in a limited series? That's becoming a Hulu specialty. George Clooney, the ultimate movie star, braved the waters and returned to TV in Catch-22, Hulu's adaptation of the book of the same name. It didn't get the critical fanfare that some of Hulu's other limited series brethren got, but damn if it's not a good watch, if for no other reason than to see Clooney acting his ass off.

  • <p>Do you love to feel sad? Miss the fine line between dystopian fantasy and dystopian reality? Then do we have a show for you. In all seriousness, <em>The Handmaid's Tale</em> is an incredible series with even more incredible acting—even if it does veer a bit too close to home. Trudging through some of its sadder plot points is worth it though, because as of Season Three, these once-enslaved women are fighting back.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fthe-handmaids-tale-565d8976-9d26-4e63-866c-40f8a137ce5f&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a><br></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/81PyH5TH-NQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    The Handmaid's Tale

    Do you love to feel sad? Miss the fine line between dystopian fantasy and dystopian reality? Then do we have a show for you. In all seriousness, The Handmaid's Tale is an incredible series with even more incredible acting—even if it does veer a bit too close to home. Trudging through some of its sadder plot points is worth it though, because as of Season Three, these once-enslaved women are fighting back.

  • <p><em>PEN15</em>, the series that follows two teens of the 2000s (played by grown-ass adult women) and how they interact with their peers (who are actual teenagers), seemed to come out of no where last year. It's a bit bizarre, but it's also hilarious. A firm departure from the prestige-grabby kind of fare all over television today, <em>PEN15</em> is sharply funny and absolutely worth your time.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fpen15-8c87035d-2b10-4b10-a233-ca5b3597145d&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a><br></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfTtsvB1D5Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Pen15

    PEN15, the series that follows two teens of the 2000s (played by grown-ass adult women) and how they interact with their peers (who are actual teenagers), seemed to come out of no where last year. It's a bit bizarre, but it's also hilarious. A firm departure from the prestige-grabby kind of fare all over television today, PEN15 is sharply funny and absolutely worth your time.

  • <p>We. Have. To. Go. Back.</p><p>If you noticed that the J.J. Abrams show from the 2000s is off Netflix, it's because <em>Lost</em> has a new home. Following a group of survivors of Oceanic 815, the ABC saga is now on Hulu for your consumption. Don't get too caught up in the questions though; I promise, they don't matter in the end.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Flost-466b3994-b574-44f1-88bc-63707507a6cb&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTu8iDynwNc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Lost

    We. Have. To. Go. Back.

    If you noticed that the J.J. Abrams show from the 2000s is off Netflix, it's because Lost has a new home. Following a group of survivors of Oceanic 815, the ABC saga is now on Hulu for your consumption. Don't get too caught up in the questions though; I promise, they don't matter in the end.

  • <p>Cat and mouse is perfected in <em>Killing Eve</em>. Following MI5 agent Eve Polastri, the BBC America series dives into the complex world of a sociopath, played beautifully by Jodie Comer. Now that the series is more established, you can watch the drama exclusively on Hulu. Considering that it's already been renewed for a fourth season before the third season has even been released, you should get caught up. Fast.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fkilling-eve-c9d3b601-54db-42d1-a1ed-8950cea491b1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kk0PyD-XNZA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Killing Eve

    Cat and mouse is perfected in Killing Eve. Following MI5 agent Eve Polastri, the BBC America series dives into the complex world of a sociopath, played beautifully by Jodie Comer. Now that the series is more established, you can watch the drama exclusively on Hulu. Considering that it's already been renewed for a fourth season before the third season has even been released, you should get caught up. Fast.

  • <p>Andy Samberg's Fox-turned-NBC comedy is some of the best sitcom TV you can find on television these days. Following the fictional 99th precinct in Brooklyn, Detective Peralta (Samberg) and his confidants keep Brooklyn safe(-ish) while also managing to crack you up. You'd be hard pressed to find a more cohesive cast out there right now, drama <em>or</em> comedy.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fbrooklyn-nine-nine-daf48b7a-6cd7-4ef6-b639-a4811ec95232&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEOuJ4z5aTc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    Andy Samberg's Fox-turned-NBC comedy is some of the best sitcom TV you can find on television these days. Following the fictional 99th precinct in Brooklyn, Detective Peralta (Samberg) and his confidants keep Brooklyn safe(-ish) while also managing to crack you up. You'd be hard pressed to find a more cohesive cast out there right now, drama or comedy.

  • <p><em>Drag Race</em> is unlike any reality show on television—there's a reason it keeps sweeping at the Emmys every year. While it may not strike you as your cup of tea, the reality competition where only the best drag queen can wear the crown is as charming as it is addictive. After a few episodes, you'll be saying, "I'd like to keep it on please."<br></p><p>Once you get to Season Nine, you'll get that joke.<br><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Frupauls-drag-race-7b8783f8-f9f9-451d-ad41-a6159fb900f2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqjB_4_Kj3g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    RuPaul's Drag Race

    Drag Race is unlike any reality show on television—there's a reason it keeps sweeping at the Emmys every year. While it may not strike you as your cup of tea, the reality competition where only the best drag queen can wear the crown is as charming as it is addictive. After a few episodes, you'll be saying, "I'd like to keep it on please."

    Once you get to Season Nine, you'll get that joke.

  • <p><em>Ramy </em>is one of those special shows that flies under the radar, but if its recent Golden Globe win is an indicator, it is absolutely the show you should be watching right now. Following the titular character through his life in New Jersey, the series is all about life as a second-generation Egyptian-American in New Jersey.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Framy-4bcb6c3a-3d9a-4d49-b8e0-57fb7de9c8d6&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPDQ5bUsZxM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Ramy

    Ramy is one of those special shows that flies under the radar, but if its recent Golden Globe win is an indicator, it is absolutely the show you should be watching right now. Following the titular character through his life in New Jersey, the series is all about life as a second-generation Egyptian-American in New Jersey.

  • <p>This Kat Dennings comedy is only a couple months old, but it's very much worth your attention. Following a break up, Jules Wiley (Dennings) has to enter the world of singledom again. But it's not what you think. Yeah, it's hard to start dating again, but after a long term relationship, she's come to realize that the friends she left in her wake may not be the same people she left before.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fdollface-5e0e449e-6bc7-4b29-8255-bc5a5f5a9f0d&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEb8DY75L8g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Dollface

    This Kat Dennings comedy is only a couple months old, but it's very much worth your attention. Following a break up, Jules Wiley (Dennings) has to enter the world of singledom again. But it's not what you think. Yeah, it's hard to start dating again, but after a long term relationship, she's come to realize that the friends she left in her wake may not be the same people she left before.

  • <p>You Marshmallows love a good sleuth reboot. After years off the air, <em>Veronica Mars</em> returned to television for one final season. With that came the first three seasons where fans fell in love with the high schooler-turned-investigator. Kristen Bell is as delightful (if not more so?) in the reboot as she's always been, but be warned. That final season is explosive.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fveronica-mars-4626972c-9da7-40fe-aed7-977f55f48fc5&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fg30389440%2Fbest-shows-on-hulu%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Now">Watch Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwtVHhjQDhE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Veronica Mars

    You Marshmallows love a good sleuth reboot. After years off the air, Veronica Mars returned to television for one final season. With that came the first three seasons where fans fell in love with the high schooler-turned-investigator. Kristen Bell is as delightful (if not more so?) in the reboot as she's always been, but be warned. That final season is explosive.

Whether you're looking for originals like 'Mrs. America' or an adult twist on Saturday morning 'Animaniacs,' Hulu has even more than you realize.

