19 Of The Best Pizza Places In London, Whatever Your Choice Of Topping

  • <p>The only problem with finding pizza in London is that there's so many <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g30468805/best-italian-restaurants-london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Italian restaurants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Italian restaurants</a> to choose from. </p><p>Whether you're sharing a 12 inch pizza from <a href="http://www.homeslicepizza.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homeslice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homeslice</a> in Covent Garden or you're savouring every last mouthful of a soft pillowy sourdough base in Forest Hill's <a href="http://www.bona-sourdough.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bona" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bona</a>, having a pizza with friends in the capital is possibly one of the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/g26270508/vintage-celebrities-eating-pizza/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:greatest meals on earth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">greatest meals on earth</a> (ok, unless you're in Italy).</p><p>Which is why we've taken it upon ourselves to taste as many as we can in order to give you a comprehensive list of the best pizza in London.</p><p>So whether you want to make like <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a23112331/bella-hadid-pink-corset-the-weeknd-pizza-ice-cream-date/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bella Hadid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bella Hadid</a> and eat a pizza cake – courtesy of designer <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a27695058/alexander-wang-pete-davidson-kendall-jenner-kaia-gerber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexander Wang" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alexander Wang</a> – to celebrate <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a29422439/bella-hadid-23rd-birthday-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a birthday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a birthday</a> or order a pizza from your favourite London takeaway 70 miles away like <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/news/a31124/adele-orders-pizza-delivery-from-70-miles-away-but-doesnt-eat-it/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adele" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adele</a> did, this guide will have you covered.</p><p>Buon appetito tutti!</p>
    19 Of The Best Pizza Places In London, Whatever Your Choice Of Topping

    The only problem with finding pizza in London is that there's so many Italian restaurants to choose from.

    Whether you're sharing a 12 inch pizza from Homeslice in Covent Garden or you're savouring every last mouthful of a soft pillowy sourdough base in Forest Hill's Bona, having a pizza with friends in the capital is possibly one of the greatest meals on earth (ok, unless you're in Italy).

    Which is why we've taken it upon ourselves to taste as many as we can in order to give you a comprehensive list of the best pizza in London.

    So whether you want to make like Bella Hadid and eat a pizza cake – courtesy of designer Alexander Wang – to celebrate a birthday or order a pizza from your favourite London takeaway 70 miles away like Adele did, this guide will have you covered.

    Buon appetito tutti!

  • <p>A collaboration between The Botanist Sloane Square and Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal, ‘Pizza on the Square’ is introducing an alfresco dining terrace in the heart of Sloane Square. The pop-up will serve woodfired pizzas – from garlic and mushroom white pizza or Caponata - and tequila cocktails, draft beers, non-alcoholic cocktails and champagne until September. </p><p>For the uninitiated, Casamigos was the boozy brainchild of George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. This summer mixologists from the Botanist will be creating cocktails (sold for £12.50) such as Tommy’s Casa Caliente and Cantartio Amigos.</p><p>Address: No. 7 Sloane Square, London, SW1W 8EE</p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://www.thebotanistonsloanesquare.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information. </strong></p>
    1) Pizza on the square

    A collaboration between The Botanist Sloane Square and Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal, ‘Pizza on the Square’ is introducing an alfresco dining terrace in the heart of Sloane Square. The pop-up will serve woodfired pizzas – from garlic and mushroom white pizza or Caponata - and tequila cocktails, draft beers, non-alcoholic cocktails and champagne until September.

    For the uninitiated, Casamigos was the boozy brainchild of George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. This summer mixologists from the Botanist will be creating cocktails (sold for £12.50) such as Tommy’s Casa Caliente and Cantartio Amigos.

    Address: No. 7 Sloane Square, London, SW1W 8EE

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>In locations across the world and in Knightsbridge and Marylebone in London, this pizzeria was founded in Porto Cervo, Sardinia in the Nineties and it’s never gone out of style since.</p><p>The restaurants menu invites diners to choose from a variety of traditional and ‘crazy’ toppings, such as Pata Negra, shaved truffles and zucchini flowers. Oh, and did we mention there’s lava cake and tiramisu on the menu?</p><p>Address: 32-34 Hans Cres, London SW1X 0LZ and 7 Paddington St, London W1U 5QH</p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://crazypizza.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</strong></p>
    2) Crazy Pizza

    In locations across the world and in Knightsbridge and Marylebone in London, this pizzeria was founded in Porto Cervo, Sardinia in the Nineties and it’s never gone out of style since.

    The restaurants menu invites diners to choose from a variety of traditional and ‘crazy’ toppings, such as Pata Negra, shaved truffles and zucchini flowers. Oh, and did we mention there’s lava cake and tiramisu on the menu?

    Address: 32-34 Hans Cres, London SW1X 0LZ and 7 Paddington St, London W1U 5QH

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>Head to Streatham and you’ll find Bravi Ragazzi which serves Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas with traditional toppings. Whether you’re a diavolo or marinara eater there are plenty of dishes on offer. A new pizza offering coming soon to the space is the Spaccanapoli – topped with roasted potatoes with rosemary, Provola d’Agerola and tasty Italian sausage.</p><p>Table for one, please! </p><p>Address: 2A Sunnyhill Road, London, SW16 2UH</p><p><strong>Click <a href="http://www.braviragazzipizzeria.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information. </strong></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COc6IcxHdoG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    3) Braviragazzi Pizzeria

    Head to Streatham and you’ll find Bravi Ragazzi which serves Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas with traditional toppings. Whether you’re a diavolo or marinara eater there are plenty of dishes on offer. A new pizza offering coming soon to the space is the Spaccanapoli – topped with roasted potatoes with rosemary, Provola d’Agerola and tasty Italian sausage.

    Table for one, please!

    Address: 2A Sunnyhill Road, London, SW16 2UH

    Click here for more information.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>One of our favourite hangouts in Shoreditch (nay, in London!) is reopening on May 19 after England's lockdown restrictions ease, and we can't wait to walk through its doors, especially now we hear it's undergone a new refurb (think Brooklyn party scene).</p><p>To welcome back revellers, The Book Club will be launching a new pizza menu (which involves a free pizza slice with every first drink between 4pm-6pm). Add some cocktails into the mix, The Book Club's famous hip-hop and R&B club nights (after June 21) and you've got some serious fun on the cards this summer. </p><p>Address: 100-106 Leonard St, Shoreditch, London EC2A 4RH</p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://www.wearetbc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information. </strong></p>
    4) The Book Club

    One of our favourite hangouts in Shoreditch (nay, in London!) is reopening on May 19 after England's lockdown restrictions ease, and we can't wait to walk through its doors, especially now we hear it's undergone a new refurb (think Brooklyn party scene).

    To welcome back revellers, The Book Club will be launching a new pizza menu (which involves a free pizza slice with every first drink between 4pm-6pm). Add some cocktails into the mix, The Book Club's famous hip-hop and R&B club nights (after June 21) and you've got some serious fun on the cards this summer.

    Address: 100-106 Leonard St, Shoreditch, London EC2A 4RH

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>If you want to indulge all your senses while eating pizza, this is the place for you. </p><p>In its bonkers but brilliant setting just north of London's Oxford Street (we love the walls piled high with booze bottles), Circolo Popolare serves Pizza Napoletana just how they make it in Naples.</p><p>Expect thin bases with delicious doughy crusts and be amused by the different pizza names: 'I Wanna Nduja' and 'Che Katso?!' (the latter pretty much meaning 'What the f*ck?' in Italian) to name a couple.</p><p>Address: 40-41 Rathbone Place, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HX<br></p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://www.bigmammagroup.com/en/trattorias/circolo-popolare" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</strong></p>
    5) Circolo Popolare

    If you want to indulge all your senses while eating pizza, this is the place for you.

    In its bonkers but brilliant setting just north of London's Oxford Street (we love the walls piled high with booze bottles), Circolo Popolare serves Pizza Napoletana just how they make it in Naples.

    Expect thin bases with delicious doughy crusts and be amused by the different pizza names: 'I Wanna Nduja' and 'Che Katso?!' (the latter pretty much meaning 'What the f*ck?' in Italian) to name a couple.

    Address: 40-41 Rathbone Place, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HX

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>With just eight pizzas on the menu - and all at £5 a pop - Roma pizza means business. </p><p>On London's iconic Brick Lane, this is a great option for when you need a mid-shopping pick me up. All the pizzas are 'fast & thin' 12 inches and the menu includes the Hot Pepperoni and Mushroom & Truffle.</p><p>If you're feeling adventurous, order one of the dips. We're fans of the spicy paprika mayo. </p><p>Address: 224 Brick Lane, London E1 6SA <br></p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://www.romapizzaldn.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</strong></p>
    6) Roma

    With just eight pizzas on the menu - and all at £5 a pop - Roma pizza means business.

    On London's iconic Brick Lane, this is a great option for when you need a mid-shopping pick me up. All the pizzas are 'fast & thin' 12 inches and the menu includes the Hot Pepperoni and Mushroom & Truffle.

    If you're feeling adventurous, order one of the dips. We're fans of the spicy paprika mayo.

    Address: 224 Brick Lane, London E1 6SA

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>There are now four locations of this local pizza favourite in London: Crystal Palace, Nunhead, West Norwood and Herne Hill. And we love them all. </p><p>Bustling whatever time of the day you go, we would recommend getting there early so you can indulge in a Negroni and a classic Margherita. </p><p>Or opt for something with more of a kick, like The Rhubarb One which has chipotle rolled goats cheese and rhubarb with piquillo peppers. Trust us, it works!</p><p>Address: 30-32 Westow St, Upper Norwood, London SE19 3A<br></p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://www.400rabbits.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information. </strong></p>
    7) Four Hundred Rabbits

    There are now four locations of this local pizza favourite in London: Crystal Palace, Nunhead, West Norwood and Herne Hill. And we love them all.

    Bustling whatever time of the day you go, we would recommend getting there early so you can indulge in a Negroni and a classic Margherita.

    Or opt for something with more of a kick, like The Rhubarb One which has chipotle rolled goats cheese and rhubarb with piquillo peppers. Trust us, it works!

    Address: 30-32 Westow St, Upper Norwood, London SE19 3A

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>One of the original sourdough pizza places that sprung up in east London, Sodo now has outposts in Walthamstow, Bethnal Green, Clapton and Hoxton.</p><p>Their ethos is all about seasonal and sustainable produce (no tinned pineapple here) and you can wash down your 'Top Boy' vegan pizza (with walnuts and truffle oil) with a great selection of natural wines. <br><br>They also do a brunch menu which fits in well with our 'pizza anytime' philosophy. </p><p>Address: 126 Upper Clapton Road, E5 9JY<br></p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://www.sodopizza.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</strong><br></p>
    8) Sodo

    One of the original sourdough pizza places that sprung up in east London, Sodo now has outposts in Walthamstow, Bethnal Green, Clapton and Hoxton.

    Their ethos is all about seasonal and sustainable produce (no tinned pineapple here) and you can wash down your 'Top Boy' vegan pizza (with walnuts and truffle oil) with a great selection of natural wines.

    They also do a brunch menu which fits in well with our 'pizza anytime' philosophy.

    Address: 126 Upper Clapton Road, E5 9JY

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>A list of the best pizza in London wouldn't be complete without including Pizza Express.</p><p>A perennial favourite, just look at the petition to keep it from closing, you can't go wrong with Pizza Express. </p><p>Start with a dough ball and finish with tasty carbonara pizza with an egg in the middle. We personally think there should be more pasta sauce pizzas out there.</p><p>Address: Across London.</p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://www.pizzaexpress.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</strong></p>
    9) Pizza Express

    A list of the best pizza in London wouldn't be complete without including Pizza Express.

    A perennial favourite, just look at the petition to keep it from closing, you can't go wrong with Pizza Express.

    Start with a dough ball and finish with tasty carbonara pizza with an egg in the middle. We personally think there should be more pasta sauce pizzas out there.

    Address: Across London.

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>If you're happy to share (sometimes we just want our own), try Homeslice whose 20 inch pizzas are now famous in London.</p><p>They'll feed two to three people and don't worry, you can split the toppings in case you can't agree and everyone can still be friends.</p><p>If you're looking for something quick to go, there's a new slice of the month which is usually pretty adventurous, such as Wagyu beef, truffle crème fraiche, cipollini onions and salsa verde. </p><p>Mind = blown. </p><p>Address: 13 Neal's Yard, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9DP<br></p><p><strong>For more information click <a href="http://www.homeslicepizza.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>. </strong></p>
    10) Homeslice

    If you're happy to share (sometimes we just want our own), try Homeslice whose 20 inch pizzas are now famous in London.

    They'll feed two to three people and don't worry, you can split the toppings in case you can't agree and everyone can still be friends.

    If you're looking for something quick to go, there's a new slice of the month which is usually pretty adventurous, such as Wagyu beef, truffle crème fraiche, cipollini onions and salsa verde.

    Mind = blown.

    Address: 13 Neal's Yard, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9DP

    For more information click here.

  • <p>The Neapolitan Margherita is protected by UNESCO and it's not hard to see why. But if Naples is too far for you, settle for Pizza Pilgrims instead.</p><p>Bready, chewy and with a hint of char, their pizza bases are seriously moreish. As are the toppings including buffalo D.O.P, nduja and smoked anchovy.</p><p>We also recommend their guest pizza which is often themed. They recently did a La Mimosa to celebrate <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a26713899/how-to-celebrate-international-womens-day-at-work/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:International Women's Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">International Women's Day</a>.<br></p><p>Address: 40-42 Parkway, Camden Town, NW1 7AH</p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://www.pizzapilgrims.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</strong></p>
    11) Pizza Pilgrims

    The Neapolitan Margherita is protected by UNESCO and it's not hard to see why. But if Naples is too far for you, settle for Pizza Pilgrims instead.

    Bready, chewy and with a hint of char, their pizza bases are seriously moreish. As are the toppings including buffalo D.O.P, nduja and smoked anchovy.

    We also recommend their guest pizza which is often themed. They recently did a La Mimosa to celebrate International Women's Day.

    Address: 40-42 Parkway, Camden Town, NW1 7AH

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>Located on trendy Dartmouth Road in Forest Hill, this Neapolitan sourdough pizza joint is a local hero. </p><p>A recent refurb has opened up more table space which means more people can enjoy a Tartufata (porcini mushrooms and truffle oil) or a Bufalina (buffalo mozzarella). What's more, Bona's dough is double fermented and cooked in under 90 seconds.<br></p><p>We may be stating the obvious, but these pizzas are particularly good when washed down with one of the Italian beers on the menu. </p><p>Address: 25 Dartmouth Rd, Forest Hill, London SE23 3H<br></p><p><strong>Click <a href="http://www.bona-sourdough.co.uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</strong></p>
    12) Bona

    Located on trendy Dartmouth Road in Forest Hill, this Neapolitan sourdough pizza joint is a local hero.

    A recent refurb has opened up more table space which means more people can enjoy a Tartufata (porcini mushrooms and truffle oil) or a Bufalina (buffalo mozzarella). What's more, Bona's dough is double fermented and cooked in under 90 seconds.

    We may be stating the obvious, but these pizzas are particularly good when washed down with one of the Italian beers on the menu.

    Address: 25 Dartmouth Rd, Forest Hill, London SE23 3H

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>The naughty little brother of the Cecconi's (and Soho House) family, Cecconi's Pizza Bar in Soho is the perfect post-work spot. </p><p>Serving wood-fired oven pizzas, cicchetti (Italian tapas) and homemade pasta, there's something for everyone in this central Soho outpost.</p><p>If you like a party with your pizza, then head here on Thursday - Saturday when there's a DJ playing and it's open until 3am. </p><p>Address: 19-21 Old Compton Street, London W1D 5J</p><p><strong>For more info click <a href="http://www.cecconispizzabar.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>.</strong></p>
    13) Cecconi's Pizza Bar

    The naughty little brother of the Cecconi's (and Soho House) family, Cecconi's Pizza Bar in Soho is the perfect post-work spot.

    Serving wood-fired oven pizzas, cicchetti (Italian tapas) and homemade pasta, there's something for everyone in this central Soho outpost.

    If you like a party with your pizza, then head here on Thursday - Saturday when there's a DJ playing and it's open until 3am.

    Address: 19-21 Old Compton Street, London W1D 5J

    For more info click here.

  • <p>An east London favourite, Yard Sale Pizza now has five restaurants - in Clapton, Walthamstow, Finsbury Park, Hackney Road and Leytonstone. </p><p>The pizzas are large, thin and crispy and all come on vegan dough. They also have a solid celebrity following and recently teamed up with singer and podcast host <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/news/a22547/jessie-ware-new-album-preview-want-your-feeling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessie Ware" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jessie Ware</a> for a guest pizza.</p><p>Whatever you do, make sure you leave room for one, or several, of their famous ice cream sandwiches.<br></p><p>Address: 105 Lower Clapton Road, Hackney London, E5 0N</p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://lower-clapton.yardsalepizzaorder.com/menu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</strong></p>
    14) Yard Sale Pizza

    An east London favourite, Yard Sale Pizza now has five restaurants - in Clapton, Walthamstow, Finsbury Park, Hackney Road and Leytonstone.

    The pizzas are large, thin and crispy and all come on vegan dough. They also have a solid celebrity following and recently teamed up with singer and podcast host Jessie Ware for a guest pizza.

    Whatever you do, make sure you leave room for one, or several, of their famous ice cream sandwiches.

    Address: 105 Lower Clapton Road, Hackney London, E5 0N

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>Princi are very keen for you to 'eat, drink and live Italian'. So it's just as well they serve delicious fresh pizza 'al taglio' - by the slice - from 11am in the morning (it's never too early for pizza) until they close at midnight.</p><p>With two restaurants now in London's Soho, their pizza is made on focaccia base with housemade pomodoro sauce. Toppings include anything from bufala mozzarella, to speck and scamorza cheese.</p><p>The vibe is very buzzy but you need sharp elbows if you go at 'rush hour'. People love Princi pizza. </p><p>Address: 135 Wardour Street, London W1F 0UT</p><p><strong>Click <a href="https://www.princi.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</strong></p>
    15) Princi

    Princi are very keen for you to 'eat, drink and live Italian'. So it's just as well they serve delicious fresh pizza 'al taglio' - by the slice - from 11am in the morning (it's never too early for pizza) until they close at midnight.

    With two restaurants now in London's Soho, their pizza is made on focaccia base with housemade pomodoro sauce. Toppings include anything from bufala mozzarella, to speck and scamorza cheese.

    The vibe is very buzzy but you need sharp elbows if you go at 'rush hour'. People love Princi pizza.

    Address: 135 Wardour Street, London W1F 0UT

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>With locations in Shoreditch, Dalston and Peckham, Vodoo Ray's has spread its thin, crispy love around London.</p><p>They serve their pizzas on rotation so you'll never get bored of the menu which features the Green Velvet with artichoke hearts and green sauce, and the Hot Mix 5, which isn't for the fainthearted.</p><p>Don't miss their lunch deal (a slice, salad and soft drink for £6.50) or Monday Slice Night (£2.50 slices or 12 inch pizza for £20).</p><p>Address: Units 1-3, Boxpark, 2 Bethnal Green Road, London, E1 6GY.</p><p><strong>Click <a href="http://voodoorays.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</strong></p>
    16) Vodoo Ray's

    With locations in Shoreditch, Dalston and Peckham, Vodoo Ray's has spread its thin, crispy love around London.

    They serve their pizzas on rotation so you'll never get bored of the menu which features the Green Velvet with artichoke hearts and green sauce, and the Hot Mix 5, which isn't for the fainthearted.

    Don't miss their lunch deal (a slice, salad and soft drink for £6.50) or Monday Slice Night (£2.50 slices or 12 inch pizza for £20).

    Address: Units 1-3, Boxpark, 2 Bethnal Green Road, London, E1 6GY.

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>‘Tavolino’ means small table in Italian but size doesn’t really matter at this new opening in London Bridge – the important thing is the amazing location and the al fresco tables which look out onto the river. </p><p>Not forgetting the pizzas of course, which are made Romagna-style on a crispy sourdough base. Expect finely sourced toppings (the head chef Louis Korovilas who came over from Bancone has put a lot of time into sourcing the finest produce direct from Italy) of Puglian burrata, ‘nduja from Spilinga, black Taggiasca olives and Gorgonzola Riserva. </p><p>You’ll want to go back to try the entire menu.</p><p>Address: 2 More London Riverside, SE1 2DB.</p><p>Click <a href="https://www.tavolino.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</p>
    17) Tavolino

    ‘Tavolino’ means small table in Italian but size doesn’t really matter at this new opening in London Bridge – the important thing is the amazing location and the al fresco tables which look out onto the river.

    Not forgetting the pizzas of course, which are made Romagna-style on a crispy sourdough base. Expect finely sourced toppings (the head chef Louis Korovilas who came over from Bancone has put a lot of time into sourcing the finest produce direct from Italy) of Puglian burrata, ‘nduja from Spilinga, black Taggiasca olives and Gorgonzola Riserva.

    You’ll want to go back to try the entire menu.

    Address: 2 More London Riverside, SE1 2DB.

    Click here for more information.

  • <p>The much-loved Flor in Borough Market has done a delicious pivot recently, transforming itself into ASAP Pizza. It’s clear that the team, who also run Michelin-starred Lyle’s, have put a lot of thought into the new offering (and the pizza names - we love the Spice Grrl) with high-quality toppings on delicious dough bases.</p><p>Eat in, and sit under the railway arches in the market while treating yourself to wines from the Flor list at shop prices. </p><p>Leave room for the soft serve ice cream and you’ll go home happy!</p><p>Address: 1 Bedale St, SE1 9AL.</p><p>Click <a href="https://asap.pizza/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> for more information.</p>
    18) ASAP Pizza

    The much-loved Flor in Borough Market has done a delicious pivot recently, transforming itself into ASAP Pizza. It’s clear that the team, who also run Michelin-starred Lyle’s, have put a lot of thought into the new offering (and the pizza names - we love the Spice Grrl) with high-quality toppings on delicious dough bases.

    Eat in, and sit under the railway arches in the market while treating yourself to wines from the Flor list at shop prices.

    Leave room for the soft serve ice cream and you’ll go home happy!

    Address: 1 Bedale St, SE1 9AL.

    Click here for more information.

