12 of the Best Inflatable Pools to Enjoy in Your Backyard All Summer Long

Right this way for adult, kid, and dog pools you'll love.From House Beautiful12 of the Best Inflatable Pools to Enjoy in Your Backyard All Summer LongInflatable pools have it all–they only take up space temporarily and are easy to store, maintain, and set up. If an in-ground or above ground pool isn't practical for your backyard, there are plenty of inflatable pools out there that'll ensure you get a break from the heat. From circular family-size pools to heart-shaped kiddie pools, you'll want to take a dip in these inflatable options all summer long.1) Family Lounge PoolIntexhomedepot.com$95.08BUY NOWThis 8-foot pool features a built-in bench for parents to relax on while their little ones play. It also comes with a pool cover that has drain holes to prevent water from accumulating on top.2) Mini Heart Poolban.dourbanoutfitters.com$85.00BUY NOWYou can never go wrong with anything that's heart-shaped. This pool is just over 5 feet wide and perfect for the kiddos, your dog, or even to fill with ice and use as a giant cooler for popsicles and drinks.3) Lilly Pulitzer Fancy Flamingo Poolpottery barnpotterybarnkids.com$149.00BUY NOWThis bright pink flamingo pool with a classic Lilly Pulitzer design will make any day splashing in the sun a lively one. Bonus: It comes with a vinyl plastic repair kit in case things get too rowdy!4) 18-Foot Round PoolSummer Waves Elitehomedepot.com$579.00BUY NOWIf you're in the market for a fancier pool that's almost as sturdy as a non-inflatable above ground one, this pool delivers. Not only is it super spacious and durable, but it comes with a ladder so you can easily get in and out and has an eco-friendly sand filtration system to keep the water clean.5) Rainbow Cloud Baby PoolIntextarget.com$35.79BUY NOWChildren ages 1 to 3 will love this rainbow cloud pool. They'll be drawn to the fun shape and colors. Plus, it's partly shaded so they don't get too hot.6) Rectangular Family PoolSummer Waveshomedepot.com$39.98BUY NOWSometimes, all it takes to get the job done is a basic rectangle-shaped pool. This one is 10 feet long, which makes it ideal for families and friends to hang out in.7) Mystic Unicorn Spray PoolIntexwalmart.com$19.97BUY NOWUnicorns are an instant hit when it comes to summer accessories. For added flair, this unicorn pool features a sprayer spout that you can attach to your garden hose and the tail of the unicorn to create a water fountain effect.8) Tropical Mini Poolfave.co$59.00BUY NOWWith a rapid valve that inflates and deflates in minutes, you'll have no trouble breaking this inflatable pool out at a moment's notice. The tropical print makes the circular pool anything but average and will look stellar in any backyard.9) Dog PoolAlcottamazon.com$32.74BUY NOWIf your dog loves the water almost as much as she loves you, you need to spoil her with a dog pool of her own. This one features round edges and dips so dogs can easily jump in and out without tripping themselves up.10) Royal Castle Baby PoolIntexwalmart.com$37.99BUY NOWThis super shallow baby pool is perfect for really young ones. It's super colorful, and the canopy helps protect them from the sun. Plus, it features large windows for visibility and a removable inflatable flower they can play with.11) Watermelon Kids PoolIntexwalmart.com$49.97BUY NOWWatermelon is practically the unofficial fruit of summer, so it only makes sense that your inflatable pool matches your favorite summer snack.12) Ocean Scene Kids PoolIntexhomedepot.com$32.36BUY NOWThis square-shaped inflatable kids pool features beloved ocean creatures and comes with a removable sun shade canopy for endless comfortable fun.