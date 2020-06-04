12 of the Best Inflatable Pools to Enjoy in Your Backyard All Summer Long

House Beautiful

Right this way for adult, kid, and dog pools you'll love.

From House Beautiful

<p>Inflatable pools have it all–they only take up space temporarily and are easy to store, maintain, and set up. If an in-ground or above ground pool isn’t practical for your backyard, there are plenty of inflatable pools out there that’ll ensure you get a break from the heat. From circular family-size pools to heart-shaped kiddie pools, you’ll want to take a dip in these inflatable options all summer long.</p>
12 of the Best Inflatable Pools to Enjoy in Your Backyard All Summer Long

Inflatable pools have it all–they only take up space temporarily and are easy to store, maintain, and set up. If an in-ground or above ground pool isn’t practical for your backyard, there are plenty of inflatable pools out there that’ll ensure you get a break from the heat. From circular family-size pools to heart-shaped kiddie pools, you’ll want to take a dip in these inflatable options all summer long.

<p><strong>Intex</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$95.08</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FIntex-Swim-Center-Inflatable-Family-Lounge-Pool-with-Built-In-Bench-and-8-ft-Cover-57190EP-28020E%2F310711598&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32758890%2Fbest-inflatable-pools-backyard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>This 8-foot pool features a built-in bench for parents to relax on while their little ones play. It also comes with a pool cover that has drain holes to prevent water from accumulating on top.</p>
1) Family Lounge Pool

Intex

homedepot.com

$95.08

BUY NOW

This 8-foot pool features a built-in bench for parents to relax on while their little ones play. It also comes with a pool cover that has drain holes to prevent water from accumulating on top.

<p><strong>ban.do</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fbando-heart-mini-inflatable-pool&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32758890%2Fbest-inflatable-pools-backyard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>You can never go wrong with anything that’s heart-shaped. This pool is just over 5 feet wide and perfect for the kiddos, your dog, or even to fill with ice and use as a giant cooler for popsicles and drinks.</p>
2) Mini Heart Pool

ban.do

urbanoutfitters.com

$85.00

BUY NOW

You can never go wrong with anything that’s heart-shaped. This pool is just over 5 feet wide and perfect for the kiddos, your dog, or even to fill with ice and use as a giant cooler for popsicles and drinks.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p><strong>pottery barn</strong></p><p>potterybarnkids.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarnkids.com%2Fproducts%2Flilly-pulitzer-fancy-flamingo-pool%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32758890%2Fbest-inflatable-pools-backyard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>This bright pink flamingo pool with a classic Lilly Pulitzer design will make any day splashing in the sun a lively one. Bonus: It comes with a vinyl plastic repair kit in case things get too rowdy!</p>
3) Lilly Pulitzer Fancy Flamingo Pool

pottery barn

potterybarnkids.com

$149.00

BUY NOW

This bright pink flamingo pool with a classic Lilly Pulitzer design will make any day splashing in the sun a lively one. Bonus: It comes with a vinyl plastic repair kit in case things get too rowdy!

<p><strong>Summer Waves Elite</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$579.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FSummer-Waves-Elite-Quick-Set-18-ft-Round-x-48-in-D-Inflatable-Pool-with-Sand-Filter-Cover-Ground-Cloth-Maint-Kit-P10018481%2F308850103&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32758890%2Fbest-inflatable-pools-backyard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>If you’re in the market for a fancier pool that’s almost as sturdy as a non-inflatable above ground one, this pool delivers. Not only is it super spacious and durable, but it comes with a ladder so you can easily get in and out and has an eco-friendly sand filtration system to keep the water clean.</p>
4) 18-Foot Round Pool

Summer Waves Elite

homedepot.com

$579.00

BUY NOW

If you’re in the market for a fancier pool that’s almost as sturdy as a non-inflatable above ground one, this pool delivers. Not only is it super spacious and durable, but it comes with a ladder so you can easily get in and out and has an eco-friendly sand filtration system to keep the water clean.

<p><strong>Intex</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$35.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/intex-57141ep-inflatable-rainbow-cloud-outdoor-baby-pool-for-ages-1-3-years-old/-/A-79579075" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Children ages 1 to 3 will love this rainbow cloud pool. They'll be drawn to the fun shape and colors. Plus, it's partly shaded so they don't get too hot.</p>
5) Rainbow Cloud Baby Pool

Intex

target.com

$35.79

BUY NOW

Children ages 1 to 3 will love this rainbow cloud pool. They'll be drawn to the fun shape and colors. Plus, it's partly shaded so they don't get too hot.

<p><strong>Summer Waves</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$39.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FSummer-Waves-Family-120-in-x-72-in-x-22-in-D-Inflatable-Rectangular-Above-Ground-Pool-KB0079000156%2F309367705&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32758890%2Fbest-inflatable-pools-backyard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Sometimes, all it takes to get the job done is a basic rectangle-shaped pool. This one is 10 feet long, which makes it ideal for families and friends to hang out in.</p>
6) Rectangular Family Pool

Summer Waves

homedepot.com

$39.98

BUY NOW

Sometimes, all it takes to get the job done is a basic rectangle-shaped pool. This one is 10 feet long, which makes it ideal for families and friends to hang out in.

<p><strong>Intex</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$19.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F502789341&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32758890%2Fbest-inflatable-pools-backyard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Unicorns are an instant hit when it comes to summer accessories. For added flair, this unicorn pool features a sprayer spout that you can attach to your garden hose and the tail of the unicorn to create a water fountain effect.</p>
7) Mystic Unicorn Spray Pool

Intex

walmart.com

$19.97

BUY NOW

Unicorns are an instant hit when it comes to summer accessories. For added flair, this unicorn pool features a sprayer spout that you can attach to your garden hose and the tail of the unicorn to create a water fountain effect.

<p>fave.co</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://fave.co/2z40DUU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>With a rapid valve that inflates and deflates in minutes, you’ll have no trouble breaking this inflatable pool out at a moment’s notice. The tropical print makes the circular pool anything but average and will look stellar in any backyard.</p>
8) Tropical Mini Pool

fave.co

$59.00

BUY NOW

With a rapid valve that inflates and deflates in minutes, you’ll have no trouble breaking this inflatable pool out at a moment’s notice. The tropical print makes the circular pool anything but average and will look stellar in any backyard.

<p><strong>Alcott</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.74</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GTPRSSC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.32758890%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>If your dog loves the water <em>almost</em> as much as she loves you, you need to spoil her with a dog pool of her own. This one features round edges and dips so dogs can easily jump in and out without tripping themselves up.</p>
9) Dog Pool

Alcott

amazon.com

$32.74

BUY NOW

If your dog loves the water almost as much as she loves you, you need to spoil her with a dog pool of her own. This one features round edges and dips so dogs can easily jump in and out without tripping themselves up.

<p><strong>Intex</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$37.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F134560051&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32758890%2Fbest-inflatable-pools-backyard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>This super shallow baby pool is perfect for really young ones. It's super colorful, and the canopy helps protect them from the sun. Plus, it features large windows for visibility and a removable inflatable flower they can play with.</p>
10) Royal Castle Baby Pool

Intex

walmart.com

$37.99

BUY NOW

This super shallow baby pool is perfect for really young ones. It's super colorful, and the canopy helps protect them from the sun. Plus, it features large windows for visibility and a removable inflatable flower they can play with.

<p><strong>Intex</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$49.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F141955890&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32758890%2Fbest-inflatable-pools-backyard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Watermelon is practically the unofficial fruit of summer, so it only makes sense that your inflatable pool matches your favorite summer snack.</p>
11) Watermelon Kids Pool

Intex

walmart.com

$49.97

BUY NOW

Watermelon is practically the unofficial fruit of summer, so it only makes sense that your inflatable pool matches your favorite summer snack.

<p><strong>Intex</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$32.36</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FIntex-Square-62-in-x-48-in-Deep-Inflatable-Ocean-Scene-Sun-Shade-Kids-Swimming-Pool-with-Canopy-57470EP%2F309970892&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg32758890%2Fbest-inflatable-pools-backyard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>This square-shaped inflatable kids pool features beloved ocean creatures and comes with a removable sun shade canopy for endless comfortable fun.</p>
12) Ocean Scene Kids Pool

Intex

homedepot.com

$32.36

BUY NOW

This square-shaped inflatable kids pool features beloved ocean creatures and comes with a removable sun shade canopy for endless comfortable fun.

What to Read Next