12 amaryllis and pomegranate decorating ideas, perfect for both Christmas and New Year's Eve

The Canadian Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis sustained two different injuries in the game at Minnesota on Friday night, first hurting his right ankle and then his left knee. Coach Frank Vogel said Davis would get an MRI exam on Saturday. He had just nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes of the 110-92 loss to the Timberwolves. Late in the first quarter, Davis landed on the leg of Minnesota's Naz Reid and fell to the floor in obvious pain while clutching his right ankle. Davis was