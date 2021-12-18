12 amaryllis and pomegranate decorating ideas, perfect for both Christmas and New Year's Eve

  • <p>For a contemporary twist on traditional festive colours, combine natural weaves with scarlet blooms, olive greens and crisp whites. This modern <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/country-christmas-decorating-and-recipe-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas decorating" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas decorating</a> scheme will seamlessly take you through from Christmas festivities to New Year celebrations and still look fresh and vibrant. Here are some ideas on how to optimise amaryllis, pomegranates and seasonal foliage. <br></p>
    1/13

    12 amaryllis and pomegranate decorating ideas, perfect for both Christmas and New Year's Eve

    For a contemporary twist on traditional festive colours, combine natural weaves with scarlet blooms, olive greens and crisp whites. This modern Christmas decorating scheme will seamlessly take you through from Christmas festivities to New Year celebrations and still look fresh and vibrant. Here are some ideas on how to optimise amaryllis, pomegranates and seasonal foliage.

  • <p>A garland woven from hellebores, amaryllis and seasonal foliage makes a sumptuous backdrop when positioned on a mantelpiece against a plain white wall.</p>
    2/13

    1) Shelf Esteem

    A garland woven from hellebores, amaryllis and seasonal foliage makes a sumptuous backdrop when positioned on a mantelpiece against a plain white wall.

  • <p>Arrange cuttings of red amaryllis and double hellebores with seed eucalyptus and foliage from the garden.</p>
    3/13

    2) Scarlet Starlets

    Arrange cuttings of red amaryllis and double hellebores with seed eucalyptus and foliage from the garden.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Create an elegant yet informal dining area by combining natural striped linens with a striking floral centrepiece. Add twinkling tealights in brass dishes, pine cones and quirky pomegranate ‘place settings’.</p>
    4/13

    3) Simple Settings

    Create an elegant yet informal dining area by combining natural striped linens with a striking floral centrepiece. Add twinkling tealights in brass dishes, pine cones and quirky pomegranate ‘place settings’.

  • <p>Style a plate of festive fruits, quince jam, cheeses, crispbreads and crackers on a handcrafted artisan board so guests can help themselves.</p>
    5/13

    4) Crowd-Pleasing Platter

    Style a plate of festive fruits, quince jam, cheeses, crispbreads and crackers on a handcrafted artisan board so guests can help themselves.

  • <p>Gather foliage from your garden – from dried bracken and seed heads to teasels and ivy – and combine to make festive arrangements or wreaths. Or you can use them to add a decorative signature to your wrapped presents.</p>
    6/13

    5) Foraged Finds

    Gather foliage from your garden – from dried bracken and seed heads to teasels and ivy – and combine to make festive arrangements or wreaths. Or you can use them to add a decorative signature to your wrapped presents.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Classic diamond-cut tumblers, artfully arranged on a wooden chopping board with a jar candle, are an eye catching sight on a corner table<br></p>
    7/13

    6) A Touch of Glass

    Classic diamond-cut tumblers, artfully arranged on a wooden chopping board with a jar candle, are an eye catching sight on a corner table

  • <p>A slat-back chair serves as a handy side table in a room limited on space. For a thoughtful touch to welcome visitors, add a simple bunch of flowers and a small gift.</p>
    8/13

    7) Take A Seat

    A slat-back chair serves as a handy side table in a room limited on space. For a thoughtful touch to welcome visitors, add a simple bunch of flowers and a small gift.

  • <p>Heavy velvet curtains, a thick rug and an armchair draped with a cashmere throw offer a snug nook for guests to enjoy a coffee while opening presents.</p>
    9/13

    8) Hearth Warming

    Heavy velvet curtains, a thick rug and an armchair draped with a cashmere throw offer a snug nook for guests to enjoy a coffee while opening presents.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dress a guest bedroom with natural linens, crisp white cotton pillows and velvet cushions in colours to complement a pretty floral wallpaper.</p>
    10/13

    9) Slumber Party

    Dress a guest bedroom with natural linens, crisp white cotton pillows and velvet cushions in colours to complement a pretty floral wallpaper.

  • <p>Make gift tags, or tailor-make parcel tags, for a more personalised present. Cut pieces of white card and glue on floral shapes from giftwrap. Punch a hole in the centre at the top and thread through twine.</p>
    11/13

    10) Labelled With Love

    Make gift tags, or tailor-make parcel tags, for a more personalised present. Cut pieces of white card and glue on floral shapes from giftwrap. Punch a hole in the centre at the top and thread through twine.

  • <p>Match your parcels to your festive colour scheme by wrapping them in foliage-patterned papers.</p>
    12/13

    11) Present Perfect

    Match your parcels to your festive colour scheme by wrapping them in foliage-patterned papers.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Bring a sense of occasion to a hallway with festive flourishes: a handmade paper star; a vase brimming with hellebores; twigs strung with paper baubles; and bowls glowing with jewel-like fruit.</p><p><strong>This feature is from Country Living magazine – <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.hearstmagazines.co.uk/cl/country-living-magazine-subscription-website" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SUBSCRIBE HERE">SUBSCRIBE HERE</a></strong></p>
    13/13

    12) Star of the Show

    Bring a sense of occasion to a hallway with festive flourishes: a handmade paper star; a vase brimming with hellebores; twigs strung with paper baubles; and bowls glowing with jewel-like fruit.

    This feature is from Country Living magazine – SUBSCRIBE HERE

<p>For a contemporary twist on traditional festive colours, combine natural weaves with scarlet blooms, olive greens and crisp whites. This modern <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/country-christmas-decorating-and-recipe-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas decorating" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas decorating</a> scheme will seamlessly take you through from Christmas festivities to New Year celebrations and still look fresh and vibrant. Here are some ideas on how to optimise amaryllis, pomegranates and seasonal foliage. <br></p>
<p>A garland woven from hellebores, amaryllis and seasonal foliage makes a sumptuous backdrop when positioned on a mantelpiece against a plain white wall.</p>
<p>Arrange cuttings of red amaryllis and double hellebores with seed eucalyptus and foliage from the garden.</p>
<p>Create an elegant yet informal dining area by combining natural striped linens with a striking floral centrepiece. Add twinkling tealights in brass dishes, pine cones and quirky pomegranate ‘place settings’.</p>
<p>Style a plate of festive fruits, quince jam, cheeses, crispbreads and crackers on a handcrafted artisan board so guests can help themselves.</p>
<p>Gather foliage from your garden – from dried bracken and seed heads to teasels and ivy – and combine to make festive arrangements or wreaths. Or you can use them to add a decorative signature to your wrapped presents.</p>
<p>Classic diamond-cut tumblers, artfully arranged on a wooden chopping board with a jar candle, are an eye catching sight on a corner table<br></p>
<p>A slat-back chair serves as a handy side table in a room limited on space. For a thoughtful touch to welcome visitors, add a simple bunch of flowers and a small gift.</p>
<p>Heavy velvet curtains, a thick rug and an armchair draped with a cashmere throw offer a snug nook for guests to enjoy a coffee while opening presents.</p>
<p>Dress a guest bedroom with natural linens, crisp white cotton pillows and velvet cushions in colours to complement a pretty floral wallpaper.</p>
<p>Make gift tags, or tailor-make parcel tags, for a more personalised present. Cut pieces of white card and glue on floral shapes from giftwrap. Punch a hole in the centre at the top and thread through twine.</p>
<p>Match your parcels to your festive colour scheme by wrapping them in foliage-patterned papers.</p>
<p>Bring a sense of occasion to a hallway with festive flourishes: a handmade paper star; a vase brimming with hellebores; twigs strung with paper baubles; and bowls glowing with jewel-like fruit.</p><p><strong>This feature is from Country Living magazine – <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.hearstmagazines.co.uk/cl/country-living-magazine-subscription-website" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SUBSCRIBE HERE">SUBSCRIBE HERE</a></strong></p>

For a contemporary twist on traditional festive colours, combine natural weaves with scarlet blooms, olive greens and crisp whites

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories