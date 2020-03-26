36 Absolutely Beautiful Quotes About Summer

36 Absolutely Beautiful Quotes About SummerCountry LivingMarch 26, 2020, 8:04 p.m. UTCBecause there's something more than a little magical about the season.From Country Living36 Absolutely Beautiful Quotes About SummerThe days are growing longer, the sun is shining brighter, and that long-since-faded summer tan is ready to emerge. (That being said, always wear sunscreen!) Once you’ve made it through those long, dark, post-Christmas winter months, you probably breezed right on through spring (with the help of warmer temps, blooming gardens, and plenty of springtime renewal quotes). And now, it's time to bring on summer! Break out the bathing suit and your summer-specific Instagram captions. Even if summer doesn't mean three months of summer vacation anymore because we're, you know, adults, we can still look forward to embarking on various adventures at lakes, oceans, and even our neighborhood pools! Need a little extra something to get ready for summer? Check out these patriotic quotes that will get you ready for both Memorial Day and Fourth of July Parades! And check out this gallery of sunny quotes to channel the joys of summer. The Beatles“But tomorrow may rain, so I’ll follow the sun.” Seals & Crofts"Summer breeze makes me feel fine."Scroll to continue with contentAdWilliam Carlos Williams"In summer, the song sings itself."Unknown"Your voice was the soundtrack of my summer."Maud Hart Lovelace"It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside."Benjamin Alire Saenz"Summertime. It was a song. It was a season. I wondered if that season would ever live inside me."Evelyn Waugh"If it could only be like this always—always summer, always alone, the fruit always ripe."C. Day Lewis"Summer has filled her veins with light and her heart is washed with noon."Henry David Thoreau"One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter."Katie Lee"If summer had one defining scent, it'd definitely be the smell of barbecue."Al Bernstein"Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June."Jack McBrayer"I love summertime more than anything else in the world. That is the only thing that gets me through the winter, knowing that summer is going to be there."Audrey Hepburn"To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow."Charles Bowden"Summertime is always the best of what might be."Dough Greene"I am more myself in a garden than anywhere else on earth."John Mayer"'Cause a little bit of summer is what the whole year is all about."Bryan Procter"Oh, the summer night, has a smile of light, and she sits on a sapphire throne."Mario Fernández"Rise above the storm and you will find the sunshine."Henry James"Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language."Jenny Uglow"We might think we are nurturing our garden, but of course it's our garden that is really nurturing us."Unknown"If you're not barefoot, then you're overdressed."Jeanette Walls"One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by."Unknown"Friends, sun, sand, and sea, that sounds like a summer to me."Wallace Stevens"The summer night is like a perfection of thought."Hosea Ballou"Tears of joy are like the summer rain drops pierced by sunbeams."Kellie Elmore"I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket."Marcus Tullius Cicero"If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need."Walt Whitman"You are so much sunshine in every square inch."Ralph Waldo Emerson"Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air."Susan Branch"I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this."Van Morrison"Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly."Unknown"I was made for sunny days."Sam Keen"Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability."Katie Daisy"She smelled of sun and daisies with a hint of river water."Helen Keller"Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows."Jenny Han"Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August."