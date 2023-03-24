27 Recipes For The Ones Who Know Arugula Is Superior

PureWow

Of course you would fly in sashimi from Blue Ribbon Sushi or spring for that 12-course tasting menu at that Michelin-starred speakeasy hidden in the back of a Tire Kingdom for Mom. She’s worth it. But alas, what the heart wants and what your bank account allows may be two different things. That doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate her awesomeness this May 14th with an amazing meal. Whether you’re planning to cook a multi-course feast or searching for a quick-yet-elegant main dish, these 62 Mother’s