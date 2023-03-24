27 Recipes For The Ones Who Know Arugula Is Superior

  • <p>While hearty veggies and greens like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3030/potato-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:potatoes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">potatoes</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1179/beautiful-beet-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beets;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">beets</a>, and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g39461965/kale-recipes-and-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kale;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">kale</a> reign supreme in winter, come <a href="https://www.delish.com/best-spring-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spring;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">spring</a>, it’s all about more delicate options like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2013/spinach/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spinach;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">spinach</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2668/spring-asparagus-dishes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:asparagus;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">asparagus</a>, and one of our faves, arugula. Though it's more delicate, that isn’t to say it’s mild—it’s peppery and a touch spicy, making it a great ingredient to use when you want to add some intrigue to your meals. Check out our 27 arugula recipes for inspiration, then buy a big bag—you’re going to want to add it to <em>everything</em>.</p><p>It’s true, arugula is known as a great salad base, but it can also be so much more. It’s superb on sandwiches, like our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/menus/a36632421/vegetarian-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ultimate veggie sandwich;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">ultimate veggie sandwich</a>, our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27423024/lamb-burger-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lamb burger;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">lamb burger</a>, or our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53167/steak-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steak sandwich;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">steak sandwich</a>; on flatbread, like our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36451070/pizza-nicoise-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pizza Niçoise;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pizza Niçoise</a> or our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a41967417/caramelized-onion-garlic-and-blue-cheese-flatbread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:caramelized onion, garlic, & blue cheese flatbread;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">caramelized onion, garlic, & blue cheese flatbread</a>; or mixed with rice or farro in a grain bowl, like our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36364378/grain-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anything goes salad;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">anything goes salad</a> or our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a40022315/steak-grain-bowls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steak grain bowl;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">steak grain bowl</a>. It also shines as a truly enjoyable, edible garnish (the type that looks <em>and</em> tastes nice on your plate, sorry parsley), like in our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34019320/roasted-beet-pesto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roasted beet pesto;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">roasted beet pesto</a> or our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39613841/orzo-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:orzo pasta;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">orzo pasta</a>. Try adding it to your favorite recipes to jazz them up—you won’t be disappointed.</p><p>That said, we wouldn’t want to forget about how delightful an arugula salad can be, so we’ve included a number of our favorites here. Try our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39725163/sheet-pan-panzanella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sheet-pan panzanella;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">sheet-pan panzanella</a>, our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47340/balsamic-grilled-steak-salad-with-peaches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:balsamic grilled steak salad with peaches;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">balsamic grilled steak salad with peaches</a>, our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36364378/grain-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anything goes grain salad;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">anything goes grain salad</a>, or our <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26554658/seared-ahi-tuna-steak-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seared ahi tuna & arugula pear salad;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">seared ahi tuna & arugula pear salad</a> to see how versatile it can be.</p><p>Want even more spring produce ideas? Check out our favorite <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1116/rhubarb-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rhubarb recipes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">rhubarb recipes</a>, our top <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1074/radish-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:radish recipes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">radish recipes</a>, and our best <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1915/mushroom-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mushroom recipes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">mushroom recipes</a> too.</p>
  • <p>There's something so special and refreshing about a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1590/easy-lunch-sandwiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sandwich;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">sandwich</a> that's absolutely packed to the gills with veggies. Folks, THIS is <em>the</em> ultimate veggie sandwich. Between two slices of bread, you will find nine different fruits and vegetables packed together in harmony—try it, and you might start ditching the lunch meat for good!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/menus/a36632421/vegetarian-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ultimate Veggie Sandwich recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ultimate Veggie Sandwich recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Ultimate Veggie Sandwich

    There's something so special and refreshing about a sandwich that's absolutely packed to the gills with veggies. Folks, THIS is the ultimate veggie sandwich. Between two slices of bread, you will find nine different fruits and vegetables packed together in harmony—try it, and you might start ditching the lunch meat for good!

    Get the Ultimate Veggie Sandwich recipe.

  • <p>Rather than toast the bread cubes on their own for this <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2877/summer-salads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summery salad;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">summery salad</a>, you'll roast them alongside tomatoes, onion, and garlic. The tomatoes burst as they roast, mixing their juices with the bread and fresh arugula. The combination of roasted tomatoes, toasted bread coated with Parmesan, fragrant garlic, and mozzarella ends up tasting like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24893663/homemade-pizza-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pizza;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pizza</a>. Yum!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39725163/sheet-pan-panzanella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheet-Pan Panzanella recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sheet-Pan Panzanella recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Sheet-Pan Panzanella

    Rather than toast the bread cubes on their own for this summery salad, you'll roast them alongside tomatoes, onion, and garlic. The tomatoes burst as they roast, mixing their juices with the bread and fresh arugula. The combination of roasted tomatoes, toasted bread coated with Parmesan, fragrant garlic, and mozzarella ends up tasting like pizza. Yum!

    Get the Sheet-Pan Panzanella recipe.

  • <p>A double-purpose <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27793321/chimichurri-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chimichurri;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">chimichurri</a> acts as a marinade for the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1449/healthy-steak/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steak;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">steak</a> <em>and</em> a finishing sauce for these <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g42229861/grain-bowl-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grain bowls;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">grain bowls</a>; the not-too-spicy jalapeño sauce provides a tangy, creamy counterpoint—plus, its versatility means it can go on anything and everything (read: make extra, and put it on <em>everything</em>).</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a40022315/steak-grain-bowls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steak Grain Bowl recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Steak Grain Bowl recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Steak Grain Bowl

    A double-purpose chimichurri acts as a marinade for the steak and a finishing sauce for these grain bowls; the not-too-spicy jalapeño sauce provides a tangy, creamy counterpoint—plus, its versatility means it can go on anything and everything (read: make extra, and put it on everything).

    Get the Steak Grain Bowl recipe.

  • <p>Served as a side or all on its own on a bed of arugula, this creamy orzo pasta is a more herbalicious version of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24175464/cacio-e-pepe-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cacio e pepe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">cacio e pepe</a>. The best part of this recipe: It all takes place in just <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1461/easy-one-pot-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one pot;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">one pot</a>, which means more flavor and fewer dishes to wash.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39613841/orzo-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Orzo Pasta recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Orzo Pasta recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Orzo Pasta

    Served as a side or all on its own on a bed of arugula, this creamy orzo pasta is a more herbalicious version of cacio e pepe. The best part of this recipe: It all takes place in just one pot, which means more flavor and fewer dishes to wash.

    Get the Orzo Pasta recipe.

  • <p>It’s time to bring the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/menus/g2645/brunch-breakfast-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brunch;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">brunch</a> vibes to dinnertime with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a36622721/everything-bagel-seasoning/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:everything bagel seasoning;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">everything bagel seasoning</a>-crusted <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2039/salmon-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salmon;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">salmon</a> and a refreshing <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/nutrition/g2599/healthy-dinner-salads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salad;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">salad</a> that’s reminiscent of a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39456710/bagel-and-lox-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bagel & lox;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">bagel & lox</a>. If you’ve never turned cream cheese into a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g40189579/salad-dressing-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salad dressing;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">salad dressing</a>, you're in for a treat.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a42918056/everything-bagel-crusted-salmon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everything Bagel Crusted Salmon recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Everything Bagel Crusted Salmon recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Everything Bagel Crusted Salmon

    It's time to bring the brunch vibes to dinnertime with everything bagel seasoning-crusted salmon and a refreshing salad that's reminiscent of a bagel & lox. If you've never turned cream cheese into a salad dressing, you're in for a treat.

    Get the Everything Bagel Crusted Salmon recipe.

  • <p>Think a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27360555/classic-blt-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BLT sandwich;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">BLT sandwich</a> is the best thing to do with ripe summer tomatoes? The classic trio—bacon, eggs, and tomato—gets <em>even</em> better when cooked in the style of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26844972/eggs-benedict-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eggs Benedict;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">eggs Benedict</a>.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a41093156/blt-eggs-benedict-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BLT Eggs Benedict recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">BLT Eggs Benedict recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    BLT Eggs Benedict

    Think a BLT sandwich is the best thing to do with ripe summer tomatoes? The classic trio—bacon, eggs, and tomato—gets even better when cooked in the style of eggs Benedict.

    Get the BLT Eggs Benedict recipe.

  • <p>If there's one steak <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1590/easy-lunch-sandwiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sandwich recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">sandwich recipe</a> to commit to memory, this is it. Our recipe is toasty, juicy, and smothered in melty Provolone and a homemade <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35702019/garlic-aioli-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garlic aioli;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">garlic aioli</a>. It's also the best way to give <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23365148/how-to-pan-fry-steak/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leftover steak;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">leftover steak</a> new life.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53167/steak-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steak Sandwich recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><del>Steak Sandwich</del> recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Steak Sandwich

    If there's one steak sandwich recipe to commit to memory, this is it. Our recipe is toasty, juicy, and smothered in melty Provolone and a homemade garlic aioli. It's also the best way to give leftover steak new life.

    Get the Steak Sandwich recipe.

  • <p>We love using a slightly spicy green to counter the fatty tuna here, like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3976/arugula-salad-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arugula;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">arugula</a>! It has a deliciously peppery flavor that pairs well with the quality sushi-grade ahi tuna and sweet <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g695/pear-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pears;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pears</a> in this salad.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26554658/seared-ahi-tuna-steak-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seared Ahi Tuna & Arugula Pear Salad recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Seared Ahi Tuna & Arugula Pear Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Seared Ahi Tuna & Arugula Pear Salad

    We love using a slightly spicy green to counter the fatty tuna here, like arugula! It has a deliciously peppery flavor that pairs well with the quality sushi-grade ahi tuna and sweet pears in this salad.

    Get the Seared Ahi Tuna & Arugula Pear Salad recipe.

  • <p>In <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g2095/easy-french-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:French;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">French</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46598/steak-frites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steak frites;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">steak frites</a> translates to <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2991/weeknight-steak-dinners/?gclid=CjwKCAjw8JKbBhBYEiwAs3sxN2Dlav3aICwxY3s2A1JSRmxvrrrbDtWXPzWQfSmneb6wXsk-CKHImxoCIeIQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steak;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">steak</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23361078/how-to-make-french-fries/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fries;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">fries</a>, simple as that. A common dish at bistros in France, Belgium, and beyond, we took the concept and combined it with American steakhouse vibes for this all-in-one steak frites salad.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a41871018/steak-frites-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steak Frites Salad recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Steak Frites Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Steak Frites Salad

    In French, steak frites translates to steak and fries, simple as that. A common dish at bistros in France, Belgium, and beyond, we took the concept and combined it with American steakhouse vibes for this all-in-one steak frites salad.

    Get the Steak Frites Salad recipe.

  • <p>This farro, white bean, and arugula salad has roasted veggies, like springy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g929/carrot-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:carrots;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">carrots</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g869/leeks-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leeks;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">leeks</a>, along with crunchy veggies like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g40327395/bell-pepper-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bell peppers;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">bell peppers</a> and radicchio, all tied together with a simple honey-lemon dressing. Feel free to switch in and out your fave ingredients too.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36364378/grain-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anything Goes Grain Salad recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Anything Goes Grain Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Anything Goes Grain Salad

    This farro, white bean, and arugula salad has roasted veggies, like springy carrots and leeks, along with crunchy veggies like bell peppers and radicchio, all tied together with a simple honey-lemon dressing. Feel free to switch in and out your fave ingredients too.

    Get the Anything Goes Grain Salad recipe.

  • <p>These <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g4016/greek-food-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Greek;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Greek</a>(-ish) burgers are one of our favorite <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g26886001/best-lamb-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lamb recipes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">lamb recipes</a> ever. We're particularly fond of the of the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g41190779/feta-cheese-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:feta;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">feta</a>-<a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g548/yogurt-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:yogurt;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">yogurt</a> sauce and how it pairs with the meat, red onion, and arugula (or spinach), so we slather it on both sides of the bun. If you end up with anything left over, it's a perfect dip for raw veggies or pita chips too!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27423024/lamb-burger-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best-Ever Lamb Burger recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Best-Ever Lamb Burger recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Best-Ever Lamb Burger

    These Greek(-ish) burgers are one of our favorite lamb recipes ever. We're particularly fond of the of the feta-yogurt sauce and how it pairs with the meat, red onion, and arugula (or spinach), so we slather it on both sides of the bun. If you end up with anything left over, it's a perfect dip for raw veggies or pita chips too!

    Get the Best-Ever Lamb Burger recipe.

  • <p>A quick pan-fry makes creamy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g51/goat-cheese-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:goat cheese;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">goat cheese</a> a fun, super-crunchy salad topper. It’s a creative take on croutons and can make any <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2877/summer-salads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer salad;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">summer salad</a> that much more exciting.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a40515826/fried-goat-cheese-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fried Goat Cheese Salad recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Fried Goat Cheese Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Fried Goat Cheese Salad

    A quick pan-fry makes creamy goat cheese a fun, super-crunchy salad topper. It's a creative take on croutons and can make any summer salad that much more exciting.

    Get the Fried Goat Cheese Salad recipe.

  • <p>We think it's due time that halloumi, the brined Cypriot cheese, got its time in the spotlight. Besides the delightfully squeaky texture (where the <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/a32051847/costco-cheese-curds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheese curd;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">cheese curd</a> lovers at?), and the tangy, salty flavor, the high melting point is really what makes this cheese stand out—when heat is applied, it develops a delicious golden crust that is so delightful in this <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3976/arugula-salad-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arugula salad;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">arugula salad</a>.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36321546/halloumi-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloumi Salad recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Halloumi Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Fried Halloumi Salad

    We think it's due time that halloumi, the brined Cypriot cheese, got its time in the spotlight. Besides the delightfully squeaky texture (where the cheese curd lovers at?), and the tangy, salty flavor, the high melting point is really what makes this cheese stand out—when heat is applied, it develops a delicious golden crust that is so delightful in this arugula salad.

    Get the Halloumi Salad recipe.

  • <p>Arugula is a great addition to lots of dishes, from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53167/steak-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steak sandwiches;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">steak sandwiches</a> to <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43059/best-farro-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:farro salads;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">farro salads</a>, but here we’re honoring it by featuring it all by itself in a super simple <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20153927/arugula-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:salad;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">salad</a>.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20153927/arugula-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Perfect Arugula Salad recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><strong>Perfect Arugula Salad recipe</strong></a>.</p>
    Perfect Arugula Salad

    Arugula is a great addition to lots of dishes, from steak sandwiches to farro salads, but here we're honoring it by featuring it all by itself in a super simple salad.

    Get the Perfect Arugula Salad recipe.

  • <p>You're probably thinking, <em>I don't need a ham sandwich recipe</em>, but trust us, this <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1590/easy-lunch-sandwiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sandwich;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">sandwich</a> is worth following one. Making your own herb <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25363303/whole30-paleo-mayo-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mayo;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">mayo</a>—by mixing in a few fresh herbs and some olive oil—makes this sandwich stand above the rest.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26966279/ham-sandwich-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ham Sandwich recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ham Sandwich recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Ham Sandwich

    You're probably thinking, I don't need a ham sandwich recipe, but trust us, this sandwich is worth following one. Making your own herb mayo—by mixing in a few fresh herbs and some olive oil—makes this sandwich stand above the rest.

    Get the Ham Sandwich recipe.

  • <p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1179/beautiful-beet-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beet;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Beet</a> lovers, rejoice! This is the ideal <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3062/fall-salads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall salad;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">fall salad</a>: creamy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g51/goat-cheese-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:goat cheese;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">goat cheese</a> (sub <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g41190779/feta-cheese-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:feta;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">feta</a> if you prefer it), <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22554005/how-to-roast-beets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roasted beets;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">roasted beets</a>, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2894/things-to-do-with-avocado/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:avocado;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">avocado</a>, and arugula. The secret is that instead of buying precooked <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1179/beautiful-beet-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beets;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">beets</a>, you simply wrap them in foil and bake them like a <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=baked+potato+delish&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS908US908&oq=baked+potato+delish&aqs=chrome..69i57.3768j0j1&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baked potato;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">baked potato</a>. It takes about an hour, but the resulting beets will be tender, earthy, and slightly sweet in a way that no store-bought beet can.</p><p>Get the<strong> <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20155300/roasted-beet-goat-cheese-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roasted Beet Goat Cheese Salad recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Roasted Beet Goat Cheese Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Roasted Beet Goat Cheese Salad

    Beet lovers, rejoice! This is the ideal fall salad: creamy goat cheese (sub feta if you prefer it), roasted beets, avocado, and arugula. The secret is that instead of buying precooked beets, you simply wrap them in foil and bake them like a baked potato. It takes about an hour, but the resulting beets will be tender, earthy, and slightly sweet in a way that no store-bought beet can.

    Get the Roasted Beet Goat Cheese Salad recipe.

  • <p>Peppery arugula is the perfect vessel for this savory-sweet combo, and you just can't beat ripe, juicy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g39442712/peach-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peaches;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">peaches</a> come summertime. We love this with funky blue cheese crumbles, but you can use <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g41190779/feta-cheese-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:feta;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">feta</a> too if you prefer.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47340/balsamic-grilled-steak-salad-with-peaches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad With Peaches recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad With Peaches recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad With Peaches

    Peppery arugula is the perfect vessel for this savory-sweet combo, and you just can't beat ripe, juicy peaches come summertime. We love this with funky blue cheese crumbles, but you can use feta too if you prefer.

    Get the Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad With Peaches recipe.

  • <p>With pecans, Parmesan, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1968/easy-apple-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:apple;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">apple</a>, and leafy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3976/arugula-salad-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:arugula;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">arugula</a>, this salad really feels like a full meal—AKA a make-ahead <em>dream.</em> It's got all the elements you need: sweet, salty, soft, crunchy, fatty, fresh, but free to make it your own with your preferred mix-ins.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43059/best-farro-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farro Salad recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Farro Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Farro Salad

    With pecans, Parmesan, apple, and leafy arugula, this salad really feels like a full meal—AKA a make-ahead dream. It's got all the elements you need: sweet, salty, soft, crunchy, fatty, fresh, but free to make it your own with your preferred mix-ins.

    Get the Farro Salad recipe.

  • <p>We drew inspiration from some of our favorite garlicky foods (<a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24803098/easy-garlic-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garlic bread;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">garlic bread</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27409128/best-bruschetta-tomato-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bruschetta;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">bruschetta</a>, most notably) to make a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2729/best-burger-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:burger;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">burger</a> loaded to the brim with flavor. Make it for the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g18/garlic-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garlic;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">garlic</a> lover in your life, they won't be disappointed!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28198286/garlic-lovers-burger-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garlic Lover's Burger recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Garlic Lover's Burger recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Garlic Lover's Burger

    We drew inspiration from some of our favorite garlicky foods (garlic bread and bruschetta, most notably) to make a burger loaded to the brim with flavor. Make it for the garlic lover in your life, they won't be disappointed!

    Get the Garlic Lover's Burger recipe.

  • <p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49376/creamy-chicken-mushroom-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chicken & mushroom soup;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chicken & mushroom soup</a>-lovers, listen up: This dish has everything you love about your fave, plus hearty <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3176/weeknight-pasta-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pasta;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pasta</a> and peppery arugula!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51159/creamy-chicken-mushroom-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Pasta recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Pasta recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Pasta

    Chicken & mushroom soup-lovers, listen up: This dish has everything you love about your fave, plus hearty pasta and peppery arugula!

    Get the Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Pasta recipe.

  • <p>When it comes to <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/nutrition/g2599/healthy-dinner-salads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dinner-worthy salads;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">dinner-worthy salads</a>, this one takes the cake. The Mandarin <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g39943395/orange-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oranges;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">oranges</a> give it a burst of freshness while the Parmesan gives it a bite of sharpness and nuttiness. Its homemade poppy seed vinaigrette (super-simple!) is unbelievably delicious—you'll want to put it on <em>everything.</em></p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27925656/mandarin-orange-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mandarin Orange Salad recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Mandarin Orange Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Mandarin Orange Salad

    When it comes to dinner-worthy salads, this one takes the cake. The Mandarin oranges give it a burst of freshness while the Parmesan gives it a bite of sharpness and nuttiness. Its homemade poppy seed vinaigrette (super-simple!) is unbelievably delicious—you'll want to put it on everything.

    Get the Mandarin Orange Salad recipe.

  • <p>We love a mash-up, and this one that combines a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a39564289/classic-nicoise-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Niçoise salad;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Niçoise salad</a> with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g269/homemade-pizza-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pizza;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pizza</a> is one of our faves. Start with a store-bought or homemade <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24794273/easy-pizza-dough-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pizza dough;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pizza dough</a>, then layer on thinly sliced <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3030/potato-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:potatoes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">potatoes</a> before baking. Once it’s golden and cooled slightly, go to town with all the fixings: peppery arugula, bright green beans, sweet tomatoes, salty olives, crisp red onions, and rich, savory chunks of canned tuna. Yum!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36451070/pizza-nicoise-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pizza Niçoise recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Pizza Niçoise recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Pizza Niçoise

    We love a mash-up, and this one that combines a Niçoise salad with pizza is one of our faves. Start with a store-bought or homemade pizza dough, then layer on thinly sliced potatoes before baking. Once it's golden and cooled slightly, go to town with all the fixings: peppery arugula, bright green beans, sweet tomatoes, salty olives, crisp red onions, and rich, savory chunks of canned tuna. Yum!

    Get the Pizza Niçoise recipe.

  • <p>Combine walnuts with freshly <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22554005/how-to-roast-beets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:roasted beets;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">roasted beets</a>, vinegar, <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g18/garlic-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garlic;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">garlic</a>, and a few tablespoons of oil in a food processor to make the most gorgeous-looking <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3341/pesto-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pesto;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pesto</a> we’ve ever seen. Warning: You’ll want to put it on everything from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g269/homemade-pizza-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pizza;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pizza</a> to toast to <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3176/weeknight-pasta-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pasta;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pasta</a>!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34019320/roasted-beet-pesto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roasted Beet Pesto recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Roasted Beet Pesto recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Roasted Beet Pesto

    Combine walnuts with freshly roasted beets, vinegar, garlic, and a few tablespoons of oil in a food processor to make the most gorgeous-looking pesto we've ever seen. Warning: You'll want to put it on everything from pizza to toast to pasta!

    Get the Roasted Beet Pesto recipe.

  • <p>We bet you're familiar with the delightful combo of cantaloupe and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g39575788/prosciutto-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prosciutto;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">prosciutto</a> (if not, get ready—it's <em>delicious</em>), and this sandwich turns it into a full meal. Can't find cantaloupe jam? Whole slices will work too! </p><p>Get the Prosciutto-Melon Panini recipe from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a39853/prosciutto-melon-panini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Good Housekeeping</a>.</p>
    Prosciutto-Melon Panini

    We bet you're familiar with the delightful combo of cantaloupe and prosciutto (if not, get ready—it's delicious), and this sandwich turns it into a full meal. Can't find cantaloupe jam? Whole slices will work too!

    Get the Prosciutto-Melon Panini recipe from Good Housekeeping.

  • <p>Swap out rice for <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g40545542/quinoa-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quinoa;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">quinoa</a> in this protein-packed riff on <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1830/perfect-risotto-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:risotto;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">risotto</a>. If you've only experienced <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g3341/pesto-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pesto;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pesto</a> made with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g40396015/fresh-basil-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:basil;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">basil</a>, you're in for a treat—mint + arugula make a wonderfully, springy pair.</p><p>Get the Quinoa Risotto With Arugula-Mint Pesto recipe from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a38348/quinoa-risotto-with-arugula-mint-pesto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Good Housekeeping</a>.</p>
    Quinoa Risotto With Arugula-Mint Pesto

    Swap out rice for quinoa in this protein-packed riff on risotto. If you've only experienced pesto made with basil, you're in for a treat—mint + arugula make a wonderfully, springy pair.

    Get the Quinoa Risotto With Arugula-Mint Pesto recipe from Good Housekeeping.

  • <p>With the help of pre-made <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24794273/easy-pizza-dough-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pizza dough;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">pizza dough</a>, this flavorful <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2920/easy-flatbread-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flatbread;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">flatbread</a> comes together in less than an hour. Piled with sweet <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28700143/how-to-caramelize-onions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:caramelized onions;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">caramelized onions</a>, a generous sprinkling of blue cheese, and a bit of peppery arugula for freshness, it’s a colorful and satisfying dinner easy enough for weeknights <em>and</em> impressive enough to serve at a weekend dinner party.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a41967417/caramelized-onion-garlic-and-blue-cheese-flatbread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Caramelized Onion, Garlic & Blue Cheese Flatbread recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Caramelized Onion, Garlic & Blue Cheese Flatbread recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Caramelized Onion, Garlic & Blue Cheese Flatbread

    With the help of pre-made pizza dough, this flavorful flatbread comes together in less than an hour. Piled with sweet caramelized onions, a generous sprinkling of blue cheese, and a bit of peppery arugula for freshness, it's a colorful and satisfying dinner easy enough for weeknights and impressive enough to serve at a weekend dinner party.

    Get the Caramelized Onion, Garlic & Blue Cheese Flatbread recipe.

  • <p>This sweet and savory toast tastes like luxury on a plate. Creamy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g51/goat-cheese-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:goat cheese;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">goat cheese</a> combined with a puffy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a32174182/milk-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:milk bread;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">milk bread</a> and juicy <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g906/strawberry-desserts-round-up/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:strawberries;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">strawberries</a> make this gourmet open-faced sandwich one to remember. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a40734151/strawberry-goat-cheese-toast/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Strawberry Goat Cheese Toast recipe;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Strawberry Goat Cheese Toast recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Strawberry Goat Cheese Toast

    This sweet and savory toast tastes like luxury on a plate. Creamy goat cheese combined with a puffy milk bread and juicy strawberries make this gourmet open-faced sandwich one to remember.

    Get the Strawberry Goat Cheese Toast recipe.

