<p>Whether you are a complete novice or a self-proclaimed, well-seasoned home cook, cooking meals at home does not have to mean frozen dinners or ordering takeout on a weekly rotation. Here are eleven easy tips to make cooking at home even healthier.</p>
<p>One of the easiest ways to make at-home cooking more mindful is to simply add more vegetables to recipes. Add hearty vegetables like mushrooms to homemade hamburgers before they hit the grill or ditch the sandwich buns and use collard greens or large lettuce leaves instead of traditional bread buns. Include an additional veggie in that homemade salad and serve up a second side dish at dinner made completely of vegetables.</p>
<p>Cooking more mindful meals at home is a lot easier when the meal is already made, so plan meals out ahead of time and cook bigger batches of recipes so you have plenty of leftovers to freeze and enjoy later. Plus, that means less cooking for you later and that means more time for eating instead.</p>
<p>Do not be afraid to buy frozen produce. Frozen fruits and vegetables are picked and flash frozen at the peak of freshness, so if you cannot make it to the farmers market once a week, stock your freezer with frozen produce like blueberries, broccoli, carrots, corn, peas, raspberries, and strawberries. The possibilities are endless.</p>
<p>When it comes to cooking at home, consider your cooking method. Enjoy foods boiled, sauteed, or steamed. These methods all require fewer cooking oils or sprays so you can enjoy your food without having to add additional ingredients. If you enjoy roasting vegetables, cook your veggies low and slow at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes to avoid overcooking.</p>
<p>Once you have selected a cooking method, choose an oil that will best work for your cooking technique. For example, refined avocado oil like this one from <a href="https://westbourne.com/products/refined-avocado-oil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:west~bourne" class="link ">west~bourne</a> is best for high-heat cooking methods like baking, searing, sauteing, and roasting. Beef tallow or pork lard works well for sautéing as well, while oils like extra virgin olive oil or <a href="https://westbourne.com/products/organic-extra-virgin-avocado-oil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organic extra virgin avocado oil" class="link ">organic extra virgin avocado oil</a> are great for homemade sauces and salad dressings. </p><p>You can even drizzle it over baked goods and other desserts like a bowl of ice cream. That is right, ice cream! Go ahead and grab a bowl of your favorite brand, like Enlightened (known for serving up delicious lower-sugar treats), and top it with a generous drizzle of avocado oil. I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!</p>
<p>When baking, use real food options like arrowroot, chia seeds, and honey to fill up your baked goods with better-for-you ingredients. You can also pick up premade baking mixes like these handcrafted options from <a href="https://westbourne.com/collections/baking-mixes" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:west~bourne" class="link ">west~bourne</a>. Choose from house pancake and waffle mix, house muffin mix, or house pie crust mix, but why choose just one when you can try out all three?</p>
<p>Besides being more mindful in your cooking method, you can also choose to enjoy foods raw. Think of foods like big hearty salads or fresh fruits or go ahead and combine both. Be sure to thoroughly wash all fresh fruits and vegetables before enjoying them. When shopping for snacks like nuts and seeds, look for options that are labeled “raw,” as they will not have any extra ingredients like unnecessary oils, salts, or sugar.</p>
<p>Why cook yourself when all you have to do is toss all of your ingredients into a slow cooker instead? A slow cooker is an incredibly versatile kitchen appliance and can make a variety of recipes including classic chilis, soups, and stews, but it can also whip together desserts and other entrées like pulled pork or short ribs, among so many others.</p>
<p>If you cannot imagine your favorite chicken dish without a crispy breaded crunch, make a substitution. Instead of using white flour to create a breading for your dish, substitute it with another type of flour like an almond meal or coconut flour for a savory-yet-sweet finish. You can even crush up your favorite kind of nuts and use them to add a delicious crunch to any protein.</p>
<p>When it comes to seasonings and spices, choose brands that are free or low in sodium and additional calories, like <a href="https://danosseasoning.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dan-O’s Seasonings" class="link ">Dan-O’s Seasonings</a> or <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthenewprimal.com%2Fcollections%2Fseasonings&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffood-recipes%2Fg42220548%2Ftips-for-making-at-home-cooking-even-healthier%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New Primal" class="link ">The New Primal</a>. Get creative and add a burst of flavor with fresh herbs and spices from your backyard garden, too. A squeeze of fresh lemon or lime can give your dish just what it needs. Try some chopped herbs fresh from the farmers market like cilantro and mint. If you are looking to give your dinner a Mexican flare, opt for a bold combination of cumin, garlic, onion, oregano, and Spanish paprika. Feeling like Italian instead? Combine fresh basil, marjoram, oregano, rosemary, sage, and thyme. Now that’s amore!</p>
<p>Swap out simple starches like pasta, white potatoes, and white rice for more complex carbohydrates like sweet potatoes, or substitute vegetables that mimic your favorite starches. Think of things like riced cauliflower or zucchini. Try beet or butternut squash noodles. If you do not feel like making these veggie substitutes yourself, these items can usually be found in your grocer's fresh produce section. Easy peasy!</p>

Cooking healthy at home does not have to be a chore.

