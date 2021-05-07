11 Musicians Open Up About Motherhood: 'You Will Never Be Ready for Mommy Mode'

Even in this wretched season, the Raptors have blessed us with some positive and fun moments.
GUATEMALA CITY — Canada was denied its first trip to the FIFA Futsal World Cup in 32 years in painful fashion Friday, losing a penalty shootout to Panama in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Futsal Championship. After both goalies had made a save apiece and with the shootout tied 3-3, Canadian veteran Ian Bennett — who had knotted the game at 1-1 with a goal early in the second half — stepped up to the ball. The reigning Major Arena Soccer League MVP hammered a shot that ricocheted off Panama goalkeeper Jaime Londono's arm and bounced off the crossbar without going in. The 37-year-old from Hamilton looked on in disbelief. Alfonso Maquensi then scored the winning penalty in the 4-3 shootout win. The Panama players ended up in a delirious dogpile on the floor while the stunned Canadians wondered what might have been. The four semifinalists at the CONCACAF tournament will represent North and Central America and the Caribbean at the FIFA Futsal World Cup this September in Lithuania. "Obviously very very said," said Canadian midfielder Marco Rodriguez, his voice dripping with emotion. "There's not much we can do. This is what happens, this is part of football. We worked really hard for five years. Unfortunately penalties, they didn't come through for us. We gave our all. I'm proud of the boys. "We're in a country where we're on lockdown for the last, I don't know, who knows how long. We had to work everything through video, Zoom. Everybody left every drop they had in their system to try and be here the best they can be. Kudos to Panama. The luck was on their side today. That's how football goes." Nazim Belguendouz, captain Robert Renaud and Rodriguez scored for Canada in the shootout. Maxime Leconte's shot was saved by Londono. Canadian 'keeper Joshua Lemos, who had a fine game, denied Carlos Perez's shot but could not stop Maquensi. "Lemos is probably the best goalie in CONCACAF," said Canada coach Kyt Selaidopoulos. "He did a fantastic job. He's dedicated. For me, he was our best player." Lemos and the Canadians held a Panama team that had scored 16 times in its first two games to just one goal. "The boys did well. I'm proud of them," said Selaidopoulos. Tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of regulation time, the game went to two five-minute periods of extra time. Canada went into defensive mode as the clock counted down with Panama pressing. The Canadian men have not qualified for the Futsal World Cup since the inaugural event in 1989 in the Netherlands, where they failed to make it out of the first round after beating Japan and losing to Argentina and Belgium. Panama finished runner-up in CONCACAF in 2012 and was third in 2012. Down 1-0 after conceding late in the first half, Canada pulled even five minutes after the break. Londono could not control a free kick by Eduardo Jauregui and Bennett, stationed to the side, tucked the ball in. It was Bennett's third goal of the tournament. The goal came soon after Frederico Moojen, who won the Golden Boot as the top scorer at the 2016 CONCACAF tournament, had hammered a shot off the Panama goalpost. The Canadians had hung tough in the early going, defending well and creating several scoring chances. But Panama finally broke through with 21 seconds remaining in the half. Showing good movement on the ball, Abdiel Ortiz wrong-footed a defender and beat Lemos with a low shot. Canada (1-2-0) placed second in Group C after beating Haiti 4-2 and losing 5-1 to two-time defending champion Costa Rica. it marked the first time in three trips to the CONCACAF championship that Canada had made it out of the group stage. The win over Haiti was just Canada's second in its three trips to the tournament. The Canadians finished seventh in 2012 and sixth in 2016. Canada came close to making the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup, denied by a 7-4 loss to Cuba in its final group game at the CONCACAF qualifier. The Canadians lost to Costa Rica 3-2 and beat Curacao 7-4 before falling to Cuba. Panama (3-0-0) won Group B, defeating Suriname 11-1 and Mexico 5-4 with Perez scoring a hat trick in each game. The 2021 CONCACAF tournament was originally scheduled for last May but was delayed due to the pandemic. French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe withdrew in the interim, reducing the field to 13. The indoor futsal game is five-a-side with two 20-minute halves. The clock stops whenever the ball goes out of play or there is a break in play. Each team starts with one goalkeeper and four outfield players on the pitch, with unlimited substitutions. The U.S. blanked the Dominican Republic 2-0 in the first quarterfinal of the day. It was Costa Rica versus Suriname and Guatemala versus El Salvador in the later quarterfinals Friday. Costa Rica, Cuba, Panama and Guatemala represented CONCACAF at the 2016 World Cup. Brazil has dominated the world futsal scene, winning five of the eight FIFA World Cups. Spain has won twice and finished runner-up to Brazil three times. Argentina is the defending champion. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021 The Canadian Press
CALGARY — The path to the playoffs was a bumpy one for Canada's Kerri Einarson at the world women's curling championship. Now that she's cleared the hurdle of making the six-team cut, she can leave her uneven 7-6 round-robin record behind and concentrate on getting to the podium. Einarson beat China's Yu Han 6-4 on Friday morning and secured a playoff spot later in the day when Germany lost to Switzerland. Einarson also secured a berth for Canada at the 2022 Olympics. "It's such a relief," Einarson said. "I'm not going to lie. I didn't think it was going to be that stressful, but it was." Canada will play in a qualification game Saturday morning. The semifinals are scheduled for later in the day with the medal games set for Sunday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur struggled mightily at the start with just one victory in their first six games. They rebounded to get back to the .500 mark and then delivered in their round-robin finale. "We never gave up and we just kept battling out there," Einarson said. "I'm so proud of us and where we have put ourselves -- into the playoffs." Silvana Tirinzoni, the defending champ, needed only eight ends to complete an 8-3 win over the three-player German side skipped by Daniela Jentsch in the afternoon. The first-place Swiss side improved to 11-1. Russia's Alina Kovaleva (11-2) and reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden (9-3) also locked up playoff berths earlier in the competition. Denmark (7-5) moved into fourth place and booked its spot with a 9-5 morning victory over Scotland's Eve Muirhead. American Tabitha Peterson (7-6) dropped a 7-3 decision to Russia but locked up the other playoff spot later in the day. Head-to-head results and last stone draw numbers are used to settle ties at this competition instead of tiebreaker games. Playoff matchups will be finalized once round-robin concludes Friday evening. The No. 3 seed will meet No. 6 in one qualification game and No. 4 will play No. 5 in the other. Switzerland and Russia earned byes to the semifinals. The Canadian team put some early pressure on China and it paid off with steals. Yu rubbed a guard in the first end to give Canada a deuce and Einarson stole a single in the fourth. Canada stole another point in the eighth end and ran China out of stones in the 10th to win it. "It's been an absolute roller-coaster," Einarson said of her week. "Sometimes we'd just dig ourselves in a hole and we'd just battle back." At the start of the morning session, Canada was one of seven teams with a chance of earning one of three remaining playoff berths. South Korea's EunJung Kim (7-6), Scotland (6-6) and Germany (6-7) just missed the cut. The rest of the 14-team standings included China (5-7), Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura (5-7), Anna Kubeskova of the Czech Republic (3-9), Italy's Stefania Constantini (2-11) and Estonia's Marie Turmann (1-11). Television and streaming coverage resumed Friday morning. Seven members of the event broadcast team tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a five-day coverage shutdown and postponement of one session. After repeated negative tests from other broadcast crew members, Alberta Health approved a World Curling Federation proposal to resume coverage with minimal staff for the final three days of competition. Staffers who tested positive remain in isolation and are being monitored by medical officials. Athletes and team officials are staying at a different hotel than broadcast staff. Canada is looking to return to the podium for the first time since Jennifer Jones won gold in 2018 at North Bay, Ont. Chelsea Carey represented Canada in 2019 at Silkeborg, Denmark but didn't make the playoffs. Last year's championship was cancelled due to the pandemic. Brendan Bottcher represented Canada at the world men's curling championship last month in the curling bubble. He reached the six-team playoffs but lost the qualification game. The women's world championship is the last of seven competitions to be played in the bubble at the Canada Olympic Park venue. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021. The Canadian Press
Linguist was recently hired to be co-defensive coordinator at Michigan, but he'll now instead lead the Bulls. He is a former Buffalo assistant coach.
LOS ANGELES — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández will be participating in his first El Tráfico but it remains to be seen whether he will be facing close friend Carlos Vela. The LA Galaxy and LAFC — whose stadiums are only 12 miles apart — have the first of three regular-season meetings Saturday when the Galaxy host at Dignity Health Sports Park. The possible matchup of Mexican superstars has lifted the four-year-old rivalry to another level. Hernández and Vela grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, and came up together through Chivas' system and have played for Mexico's national team in two World Cups. Both were plagued by injuries last season and didn't face each other. “This one has more special meaning in a way. It is a little bit different,” Hernández said. “I would love to play against him because of the relationship I have with him.” Vela, the 2019 MLS MVP and top goal scorer, suffered a quadriceps strain 22 minutes into the April 17 opener against Austin FC and hasn't played the past two games. Last season, he suffered a knee injury in August that kept him out for three months. LAFC coach Bob Bradley said Vela has resumed training and his participation Saturday will be a gametime decision. Bradley's squad has played to draws against Seattle and Houston after winning its opener. Hernández has bounced back after being limited last season. He scored five goals in the Galaxy's first two games this season, becoming the first MLS player in 15 years to do that. LA is 2-1 after a 3-0 loss at Seattle. Vela and Hernández have not been on opposing sides since 2013, when Vela's Real Sociedad faced Hernández and Manchester United in a pair of Champions League group stage matches. “I always want to face the best teams and players because it's always great when we can elevate in the league and the competition as well. So of course it would be amazing,” Hernández said. Bradley said he has noticed a fresher Chicharito and that new coach Greg Vanney's style has also benefited his playing style. Despite its short history, El Tráfico has produced many memorable moments. Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on as a substitute in his Galaxy debut and had a pair of second-half goals in the first meeting in 2018. LAFC beat its rival for the first time in a 2019 Western Conference semifinal. The teams split the four games last season. Overall, the Galaxy have won four of the nine regular-season meetings, with LAFC taking two. The teams have played to a draw three times. Vela has eight goals against the Galaxy. The game, which will be televised on Fox, should help Major League Soccer establish more of a footprint in Mexico. The league was supposed to play its All-Star Game last year against the top players from Mexico's Liga MX, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Don Garber said the league plans to have an All-Star Game this season but the format remains to be determined. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
Only nine of the 12 European clubs who launched an ill-fated bid to form a Super League have agreed to a peace deal with UEFA and accepted being fined millions of dollars. The remaining trio of rebels are at risk of being banned from the Champions League for not renouncing the breakaway. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have refused to approve what UEFA on Friday called “reintegration measures,” and they will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions after backing the new largely closed competition. The Super League project imploded three weeks ago after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham — backed out inside 48 hours after a backlash from the fans and British government. The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan have officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions and accepted giving up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe. It wasn't specified if that would be this or a future season. Teams from England and Spain reaching the final can earn more than 100 million pounds ($122 million), meaning 5 million euros would be sacrificed. The nine clubs will also make a combined payment of 15 million euros for what UEFA called a “gesture of goodwill” to benefit children, youth and grassroots football. In a move to prevent them deploying the Super League threat again, the clubs have also agreed to be fined 100 million euros if they seek again to play in an unauthorized competition or 50 million euros if they breach any other commitments to UEFA as part of the settlement. “The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by UEFA,” said Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president. "They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK. These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football. "The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League,’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.” Ceferin previously told The Associated Press that the clubs not disavowing the Super League could be banned from UEFA's competitions. “UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called Super League," UEFA said on Friday. “The matter will promptly be referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies.” The 12 clubs were dubbed the “dirty dozen” by Ceferin in a heated period when he fought to prevent the clubs launching a competition that would lock in 15 places for teams for more than two decades, rather than having to qualify through annual domestic league placings as is required for the Champions League. The nine clubs to sign up to UEFA's “club commitment declaration” will rejoin the European Club Association, which they quit on May 18 when the Super League was announced, and they will terminate their legal involvement with the company. The English clubs could yet face separate sanctions from the Premier League and Football Association which is investigating their attempt to split from the established structure. UEFA indicated a desire for the agreement to settle with UEFA to serve as mitigation when domestic punishments are assessed. UEFA said at the request of clubs it “will ask and support that due consideration be given by their respective national associations and national leagues to the spirit, content and purpose of the commitments given by the clubs to UEFA.” English clubs are trying to regain the trust of fans after infuriating them by trying to join the Super League without consulting them. After protests at Old Trafford forced the postponement of Manchester United's Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday, co-owner Joel Glazer on Friday showed a level of contrition never seen in the 16 years of his family owning the club. Glazer pledged to accelerate discussions with fans about fans being able to have a greater say in United, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, but the family controls the shares with the key voting rights. “One of the clearest lessons of the past few weeks is the need for us to become better listeners," Glazer wrote to the Manchester United Supporters' Trust which he has previously declined to talk to. "To this end, I can commit the club will engage across all of the issues raised.” The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, which boasts more than 200,000 members, responded cautiously to the letter, saying the commitments could represent “in theory only” a change in the right direction by the family which also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “We will, however, determine our position based on the resulting actions rather than these words alone,” the trust said in a statement. “We have seen empty words too many times previously.” The complaints by United fans are about the Glazers loading debt onto the club and not investing sufficiently in upgrading Old Trafford. While Chelsea fans still back Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, they protested against the Super League project. Chelsea this week pledged to allow fans to be represented in board meetings to bring them into the decision-making process. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press