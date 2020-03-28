11 of the Most Alluring Rose Perfumes

TOM FORD

sephora.com

$335.00

Shop Now

You can always count on Tom Ford to serve up a beautiful fragrance with a bold name.

Inspired by Tom Ford’s personal rose garden, this is a sultry bouquet of rosy base notes. Like its name suggests, Rose Prick is sharp and opens with notes of Sichuan pepper and turmeric. Once that initial sting wears off, you’re met with the heart of the fragrance: Bulgarian rose.

Bulgarian Rose is, per a press release, “one of the rarest varieties of rose in the world, with over a million blossoms required to make one kilogram of rose oil.”

Like a fine wine, this only gets better and better as it ages develops on your skin.

More: 20 Best Perfumes for Women in 2020