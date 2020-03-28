11 of the Most Alluring Rose Perfumes

11 of the Most Alluring Rose PerfumesBest ProductsMarch 28, 2020, 2:00 p.m. UTCStop and smell the roses.From Best Products11 of the Most Alluring Rose PerfumesThese days, it seems like every perfume house has their own scent rendition of the iconic rose flower. A rose perfume is essential to every collection, and can be interpreted in so many different ways. Whether your nose has always been drawn to the captivating scent of rose, you’re a recent convert, or you are looking to venture into new territory, this is the article for you. These best-smelling rose perfumes each have notes of rose, whether it be in the top, mid, or base notes.1) Tom Ford - Rose PrickTOM FORDsephora.com$335.00Shop NowYou can always count on Tom Ford to serve up a beautiful fragrance with a bold name. Inspired by Tom Ford’s personal rose garden, this is a sultry bouquet of rosy base notes. Like its name suggests, Rose Prick is sharp and opens with notes of Sichuan pepper and turmeric. Once that initial sting wears off, you’re met with the heart of the fragrance: Bulgarian rose. Bulgarian Rose is, per a press release, “one of the rarest varieties of rose in the world, with over a million blossoms required to make one kilogram of rose oil.”Like a fine wine, this only gets better and better as it ages develops on your skin.More: 20 Best Perfumes for Women in 20202) Fresh Rose Morning Eau de ParfumFreshfresh.com$90.00Shop NowIt’s no wonder this subtle gem was created by Fresh — it’s the most refreshing, clean smelling, floral rose fragrance we’ve ever tested. This scent is sweet and gives off a powdery floral essence that is invigorating to the senses. If you like fragrance that is a little more muted and stays close to the skin, you’ll love this one!Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Yves Saint Laurent - BlouseYves Saint Laurentneimanmarcus.com$250.00Shop NowLooking to not only upgrade your vanity, but your scent profile as well? Look no further. Blouse Eau de Parfum is part of the larger collection from YSL Beaute Le Vestiaire des Parfums: six fragrances, each interpreting a key piece of the emblematic Yves Saint Laurent wardrobe. It’s all in the name for this elegant parfum as it wears light on the skin — akin to a linen blouse on a spring day. Airy and elegant, this is a rose you cannot deny.4) kai Rose Eau de Parfumkaidermstore.com$78.00Shop NowMade with essential oils, Kai Rose is a fresh and subtle take on the classic note. Packaged in a small roll-on vial, this is a great travel-friendly perfume to carry around for quick application. In addition to being a lovely fragrance, it’s also the perfect post-shower oil to rub onto your pulse points to preserve the shower-clean smell late into the day. Looking for more dimensions? Layer this with Kai’s original scent that comes in a matching roll-on vial! 5) D.S. & Durga Rose Atlantic Eau de ParfumD.S. & Durgadsanddurga.com$72.00Shop NowPrepare to be whisked away to the French Riviera. Not your typical rose vibe, Rose Atlantic lives in the floral green family and is an intoxicating mix of lemon oil, salt water, rose accord, bergamot, and white moss. Top on our list of favorites, this blend is sweet and refreshing. Get ready to feel like you’ve never left the beach. 6) Montale Roses Musk Eau De ParfumMontalewalmart.com$68.38Shop NowTo say that Pierre Montale is passionate about rose would be an understatement. With more than 30 rose fragrances in the Montale collection, color us shocked if you can’t find one that tickles your fancy. We can’t help but be drawn to Roses Musk, as it’s a most decadent combination of fresh cut roses and jasmine. With a linear performance throughout its wear, this scent holds up from the morning into the evening.7) Rose of No Man's Land Eau de ParfumBYREDObloomingdales.com$180.00Shop NowIf you want to turn heads, this is the fragrance for you. This scent captures a unique blend that makes it versatile to wear year-round. With pink pepper and Turkish Rose as its opening notes, and papyrus and amber as its base, this is a rose like none other. To describe this in two words: spicy and seductive.8) Rose 31 Eau de ParfumLe Labosaksfifthavenue.com$192.00Shop NowWith a composition of both feminine and masculine notes, this fragrance is one of the more unisex rose options. On first sniff, you’re hit with cumin, black pepper, and clove. The spices soon dissipate, and the woody rose slowly develops. Mysterious and moody, this is perfect for those who want a lighter less floral rose they can wear year-round.9) Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de ToiletteDiptyqueamazon.com$151.12Shop NowEau Rose — a classic, of course — offers a very feminine rendition of rose fragrance. It’s perfect for rose lovers who don’t mind fruity sweetness, as it is light and complex with hints of sweet honey and litchi.We’d highly recommend this bottle to anybody looking to dip their toe for the first time in the figurative pool that is rose fragrance.10) Oud Silk Mood Eau de ParfumMAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN PARISnordstrom.com$300.00Shop NowOud isn’t for everyone, but when paired with rose, it’s undeniably addictive. We reach for this fragrance whenever we want to be whisked away on a luxurious journey or need a warm embrace. There is something so soothing about this scent, likely due to the notes of papyrus and chamomile.It should be noted that the pay-off this fragrance provides helps to ease the small number it does on your wallet.11) Heretic Dirty RoseHereticbluemercury.com$65.00Shop NowGwyneth Paltrow gives this brand her stamp of approval, so you KNOW it’s chic. Newer to the fragrance world, Heretic Pafurms entered in 2016 and is a natural brand. While a lot of natural perfumes tend to smell more like essential oils and earthy, Heretic Dirty Rose serves up exactly what it says: rose muddled with citrusy bergamot, spicy pink pepper, and juicy apricot.