11 of the longest-lasting celebrity couples in Hollywood

The much-loved Hollywood couple have been married for almost 32 years, and recently described their union as "sacred".

"Our marriage is really sacred to us… It was just unacceptable.” Tom told Extra when they were hit by divorce rumours a few years ago.

The pair also revealed that their relationship became even stronger following Rita's breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, with the actress telling The Mirror: “Who knew it would make you even closer?

“You never know how your spouse is going to react in a situation like this. I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me. It was such a normal, intimate time.”

