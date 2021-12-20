The Only Instant Pot Cookbooks You Need—Seriously

  • <p>So you've bought an <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g3951/instant-pot-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instant Pot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instant Pot</a>. Welcome to the club! If you're not as enthusiastic right away as every other Instant Pot owner seems to be, we get it. It can be hard to master the device. So instead of suffering through experimental, rubbery chicken breasts and soggy grain dishes, let the experts lead the way. We've got 24 <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/a23128743/pioneer-woman-instant-pot-walmart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pressure cooker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pressure cooker</a> cookbooks to get you started—many of which were actually authorized by Instant Pot. These books cover everything you need to know, from tips and tricks, vegan recipes, keto recipes, <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/g22641037/instant-pot-thanksgiving-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recipes for Thanksgiving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">recipes for Thanksgiving</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25605916/instant-pot-pot-roast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas</a>, and so very much more.</p>
  • <p><strong>Voracious</strong></p><p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$18.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fthe-step-by-step-instant-pot-cookbook-100-simple-recipes-for-spectacular-results-with-photographs-of-every-step%2F9780316460835&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood%2Fg23582888%2Finstant-pot-cookbooks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For Instant Pot newbies, this cookbook is a great place to start. Seriously, these recipes are so detailed, they're basically fool-proof.</p>
    The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook: 100 Simple Recipes for Spectacular Results

    For Instant Pot newbies, this cookbook is a great place to start. Seriously, these recipes are so detailed, they're basically fool-proof.

  • <p><strong>America's Test Kitchen</strong></p><p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fmediterranean-instant-pot-easy-inspired-meals-for-eating-well%2F9781948703062&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood%2Fg23582888%2Finstant-pot-cookbooks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Learn how to make heart-healthy favorites from Turkey, Greece, north Africa and more in this recipe book.</p>
    Mediterranean Instant Pot: Easy, Inspired Meals for Eating Well

    Learn how to make heart-healthy favorites from Turkey, Greece, north Africa and more in this recipe book.

  • <p><strong>Rocketships & Wonderment</strong></p><p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fthe-filipino-instant-pot-cookbook-classic-and-modern-filipino-recipes-for-your-electric-pressure-cooker%2F9781734124101&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood%2Fg23582888%2Finstant-pot-cookbooks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Filipino food typically relies on long, flavor-inducing broils, for dishes like Sinigang na Baboy (pork tamarind soup) and Putong Puti (steamed rice cake), which makes this cuisine a perfect match for your Instant Pot!</p>
    The Filipino Instant Pot Cookbook: Classic and Modern Filipino Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker

    Filipino food typically relies on long, flavor-inducing broils, for dishes like Sinigang na Baboy (pork tamarind soup) and Putong Puti (steamed rice cake), which makes this cuisine a perfect match for your Instant Pot!

  • <p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$13.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fthe-instant-pot-desserts-cookbook%2F9781681885124&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood%2Fg23582888%2Finstant-pot-cookbooks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Most people think of their Instant Pot in terms of meals, but if you don't use the machine to make desserts, you're missing out. This book guides you through the sweet treats—like salted caramel cheesecake, classic rice pudding, and brown sugar peach cobbler— that are just waiting to be made.</p>
    The Instant Pot Desserts Cookbook

    Most people think of their Instant Pot in terms of meals, but if you don't use the machine to make desserts, you're missing out. This book guides you through the sweet treats—like salted caramel cheesecake, classic rice pudding, and brown sugar peach cobbler— that are just waiting to be made.

  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$15.62</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fthe-ultimate-instant-pot-r-cookbook-for-two-perfectly-portioned-recipes-for-3-quart-and-6-quart-models%2F9781641523882&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood%2Fg23582888%2Finstant-pot-cookbooks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tired of wasting food? This cookbook has tons of delicious recipes, like apple-cinnamon French toast cups and shawarma-style chicken and rice, all perfectly proportioned for two people!</p>
    The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook for Two

    Tired of wasting food? This cookbook has tons of delicious recipes, like apple-cinnamon French toast cups and shawarma-style chicken and rice, all perfectly proportioned for two people!

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950099148?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is your must-have Instant Pot recipe resource for game day, dinner parties, brunch, party bites, dips, and desserts. We packed it with more than 70+ recipes for wings, meatballs, sliders, ribs, chili, tacos, monkey bread, frittata, hash, banana bread, cobbler, and much more. If you can dream about eating it, the Delish staff found a way to make it in an Instant Pot. You. Need. This.</p>
    Party in an Instant Pot

    This is your must-have Instant Pot recipe resource for game day, dinner parties, brunch, party bites, dips, and desserts. We packed it with more than 70+ recipes for wings, meatballs, sliders, ribs, chili, tacos, monkey bread, frittata, hash, banana bread, cobbler, and much more. If you can dream about eating it, the Delish staff found a way to make it in an Instant Pot. You. Need. This.

  • <p><strong>Knopf</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525655794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>James Beard Award–winning author Madhur Jaffrey is credited with introducing Indian food to America. After penning more than a dozen cookbooks on the cuisine, she finally wrote a tome about cooking Indian food in the Instant Pot. To complete your one-pot meal, Jaffrey includes 13 non-pressure cooker recipes, like chutneys, relishes, and salads.</p>
    Madhur Jaffrey's Instantly Indian Cookbook

    James Beard Award–winning author Madhur Jaffrey is credited with introducing Indian food to America. After penning more than a dozen cookbooks on the cuisine, she finally wrote a tome about cooking Indian food in the Instant Pot. To complete your one-pot meal, Jaffrey includes 13 non-pressure cooker recipes, like chutneys, relishes, and salads.

  • <p><strong>Weldon Owen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1681885026?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cooking for the whole fam? This book's got your back, offering meals that'll appease everyone (yes, <em>everyone</em>) and ultimately allow you to spend more QT together. Alongside delicious recipes—like honey barbecue wings and Thai basil noodles with beef—you'll find tips and tricks to utilize your Instant Pot to the fullest.</p>
    Instant Pot Family Meals

    Cooking for the whole fam? This book's got your back, offering meals that'll appease everyone (yes, everyone) and ultimately allow you to spend more QT together. Alongside delicious recipes—like honey barbecue wings and Thai basil noodles with beef—you'll find tips and tricks to utilize your Instant Pot to the fullest.

  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.76</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1641520434?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alright, all you keto stragglers who've been avoiding the eating plan because it "takes too much work" —allow us to introduce you to your new best friend. Most of the 65 recipes included in this cookbook take only 45 minutes to make from start to finish, and so much of that isn't even active cooking time. You'll get an intro to keto, too, and learn how to meet your macros and follow the diet.</p>
    The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook

    Alright, all you keto stragglers who've been avoiding the eating plan because it "takes too much work" —allow us to introduce you to your new best friend. Most of the 65 recipes included in this cookbook take only 45 minutes to make from start to finish, and so much of that isn't even active cooking time. You'll get an intro to keto, too, and learn how to meet your macros and follow the diet.

  • <p><strong>Rodale Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1635653126?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you love your old-school slow cooker as much as your new-fangled Instant Pot, you'll find recipes that work for both small appliances in here. All the meals can be made by dumping ingredients straight from the freezer into the pot, too. It couldn't be easier!</p>
    From Freezer to Cooker: Delicious Whole-Foods Meals for the Slow Cooker, Pressure Cooker, and Instant Pot

    If you love your old-school slow cooker as much as your new-fangled Instant Pot, you'll find recipes that work for both small appliances in here. All the meals can be made by dumping ingredients straight from the freezer into the pot, too. It couldn't be easier!

  • <p><strong>Voracious</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0316423076?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Milk Street founder Christopher Kimball wants to teach you all about the flexibility of you Instant Pot—like the fact that you can still use it as a slow cooker—so most recipes come with instructions for both settings. The food sticks to Milk Street's ethos: "fresh flavor combinations and innovative techniques from around the world."</p>
    Milk Street Fast and Slow: Instant Pot Cooking at the Speed You Need

    Milk Street founder Christopher Kimball wants to teach you all about the flexibility of you Instant Pot—like the fact that you can still use it as a slow cooker—so most recipes come with instructions for both settings. The food sticks to Milk Street's ethos: "fresh flavor combinations and innovative techniques from around the world."

  • <p><strong>Voracious</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0316524611/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bible to the OG pressure cooker has recipes that are authorized for every single Instant Pot model. Plus, there are tips, too—like how to prevent grains from getting soupy, and how to make your meat ultra tender.</p>
    The Instant Pot Bible

    This bible to the OG pressure cooker has recipes that are authorized for every single Instant Pot model. Plus, there are tips, too—like how to prevent grains from getting soupy, and how to make your meat ultra tender.

  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1524762156?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What's great about the Instant Pot section in this cookbook, aside from the fact that it contains 24 recipes, is the dietary guide on the index. Each dish is labeled Q (quick), V (vegetarian), GF (gluten-free), DF (dairy-free), and FF (freezer-friendly), as they apply.</p>
    Skinnytaste One and Done

    What's great about the Instant Pot section in this cookbook, aside from the fact that it contains 24 recipes, is the dietary guide on the index. Each dish is labeled Q (quick), V (vegetarian), GF (gluten-free), DF (dairy-free), and FF (freezer-friendly), as they apply.

  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1623156122?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Among this book's 2,530 reviews are comments including, "So far, every recipe made has been outstanding." and "Everyone should have this book if you own an Instant Pot!"</p>
    The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook

    Among this book's 2,530 reviews are comments including, "So far, every recipe made has been outstanding." and "Everyone should have this book if you own an Instant Pot!"

  • <p><strong>Ten Speed Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.49</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0399580883/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Author Coco Morante runs Instant Pot's official recipes page on Facebook—so she might be the most qualified person to write a book like this.</p>
    The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook

    Author Coco Morante runs Instant Pot's official recipes page on Facebook—so she might be the most qualified person to write a book like this.

  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.36</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1524762962?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No one has ever called the process of cooking risotto, osso buco, or coq au vin easy and simple—until now. Recipes for all three that don't take all day to make are included in the book, as are the prettiest food shots you've ever seen.</p>
    Dinner in an Instant: 75 Modern Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot®

    No one has ever called the process of cooking risotto, osso buco, or coq au vin easy and simple—until now. Recipes for all three that don't take all day to make are included in the book, as are the prettiest food shots you've ever seen.

  • <p><strong>Kathryn Mullins</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F220331929%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood%2Fg23582888%2Finstant-pot-cookbooks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll get a 101 crash course in Weight Watchers' new-ish Freestyle program <em>and</em> the Instant Pot with this one book. </p>
    Weight Watchers Instant Pot Cookbook 2021

    You'll get a 101 crash course in Weight Watchers' new-ish Freestyle program and the Instant Pot with this one book.

  • <p><strong>Page Street Publishing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1624143385?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>So you're not interested in those fall-off-the-bone meat Instant Pot recipes? That's cool. There are dozens of vegan dishes you can make in your pressure cooker, too.</p>
    The Ultimate Vegan Cookbook for Your Instant Pot

    So you're not interested in those fall-off-the-bone meat Instant Pot recipes? That's cool. There are dozens of vegan dishes you can make in your pressure cooker, too.

  • <p><strong>Avery</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.81</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525540954?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's another colorful book for those interested in using their Instant Pots for a more plant-based lifestyle.</p>
    The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook: Wholesome, Indulgent Plant-Based Recipes

    Here's another colorful book for those interested in using their Instant Pots for a more plant-based lifestyle.

  • <p><strong>Sterling Publishing (NY)</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/1454933135/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Presenting: a guide to how to cook literally everything you'd want on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table—in an Instant Pot.</p>
    The Instant Pot® Holiday Cookbook

    Presenting: a guide to how to cook literally everything you'd want on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table—in an Instant Pot.

  • <p><strong>Rockridge Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1939754542?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The recipe in here for butter chicken is so good, the cookbook author is now known in Instant Pot circles as the "<a href="https://www.newyorker.com/culture/annals-of-gastronomy/the-butter-chicken-lady-who-made-indian-cooks-love-the-instant-pot" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Butter Chicken Lady" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Butter Chicken Lady</a>." That dish, like many of the others in <em>Indian Instant Pot Cookbook</em>, are all about making complex Indian dishes approachable.</p>
    Indian Instant Pot Cookbook

    The recipe in here for butter chicken is so good, the cookbook author is now known in Instant Pot circles as the "Butter Chicken Lady." That dish, like many of the others in Indian Instant Pot Cookbook, are all about making complex Indian dishes approachable.

  • <p><strong>Harmony</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525577238?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brittany Williams used the Instant Pot to create <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/news/a56956/mom-weight-loss-instant-pot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recipes that helped her lose more than 100 pounds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">recipes that helped her lose more than 100 pounds</a>. After her blog about her experience went viral, she turned it into a cookbook. The result: recipes and meal plans that could help you drop pounds, too.</p>
    Instant Loss Cookbook

    Brittany Williams used the Instant Pot to create recipes that helped her lose more than 100 pounds. After her blog about her experience went viral, she turned it into a cookbook. The result: recipes and meal plans that could help you drop pounds, too.

  • <p><strong>Harmony</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/198482239X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mark Sisson, a keto-diet expert and the brains behind the popular <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Primal-Kitchen/node/8118684011?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.23582888%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Primal Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Primal Kitchen</a> brand, created this cookbook. It's dedicated to all-keto pressure cooker recipes, meaning they're low-carb and high-fat.</p>
    The Keto Reset Instant Pot Cookbook

    Mark Sisson, a keto-diet expert and the brains behind the popular Primal Kitchen brand, created this cookbook. It's dedicated to all-keto pressure cooker recipes, meaning they're low-carb and high-fat.

  • <p>williams-sonoma.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fws-everyday-instant-pot-cookbook&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Ffood%2Fg23582888%2Finstant-pot-cookbooks%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The recipes are great, but the uber-detailed instructions are almost even better. Plus, the cookbook is gorgeous, as most Williams-Sonoma things are.</p>
    Williams Sonoma Everyday Instant Pot Cookbook

    The recipes are great, but the uber-detailed instructions are almost even better. Plus, the cookbook is gorgeous, as most Williams-Sonoma things are.

