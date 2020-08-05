The $11 Highlighter Our Beauty Experts Swear By

Highlighter may be hot right now, but it has long been a makeup artist and beauty insider secret weapon. These cosmetics formulas contain shimmer particles that reflect light, making skin instantly look radiant, glowing, and refreshed, and even helping sculpt features like cheekbones.

When shopping for a face highlighter, first consider the best formula for you:

Creams are often better for normal to dry skin and can be applied to specific areas of the face without makeup tools.

are often better for normal to dry skin and can be applied to specific areas of the face without makeup tools. Powders are great for combination to oily skin and can be dusted on to finish your look.

are great for combination to oily skin and can be dusted on to finish your look. Liquids can be mixed with foundation or primer for use all over the face.

Then, choose your shade: If you have fair or light skin, try a pearl or champagne color; for medium skin, one with gold or rose gold tones; and dark skin, a hue that's bronze-based.

Here, Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab experts share the best face highlighters and skin illuminators for a lit-from-within glow, including drugstore buys, easy-applying sticks, multi-shade palettes, the most pigmented formulas, and options for strobing and all skin tones.