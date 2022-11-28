11 Earmuffs to Keep You Warm (and Stylish) on the Coldest of Days

  • <p>When the colder months are upon us, we typically turn to our winter coats as the first line of defense against the frigid air. What often follows are <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g41625915/best-scarves-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:scarves" class="link ">scarves</a>, <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g40959083/best-fall-hats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hats" class="link ">hats</a>, and <a href="https://elle.in/gloves-fashion-comback/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gloves" class="link ">gloves</a>. Nevertheless, that raises the question, what keeps our ears warm? </p><p>Sure, one can make the argument for hats or balaclavas. However, in my own experience, hats never quite cover the entire ear and balaclavas, while effective, can leave your hair in shambles—which brings me to my argument in favor of earmuffs. Not only are the best earmuffs a charming retro fashion statement, but they are also by far the most practical cold-weather accessory when it comes to keeping our ears nice and toasty. </p><p>With all that in mind, there’s no reason <em>not</em> to get a pair of these stylish ear warmers. I suggest you embrace the après-ski look and invest in a stylish pair. Scroll on to see shop favorites along with customer reviews to support my case.</p><hr>
    11 Earmuffs to Keep You Warm (and Stylish) on the Coldest of Days

    When the colder months are upon us, we typically turn to our winter coats as the first line of defense against the frigid air. What often follows are scarves, hats, and gloves. Nevertheless, that raises the question, what keeps our ears warm?

    Sure, one can make the argument for hats or balaclavas. However, in my own experience, hats never quite cover the entire ear and balaclavas, while effective, can leave your hair in shambles—which brings me to my argument in favor of earmuffs. Not only are the best earmuffs a charming retro fashion statement, but they are also by far the most practical cold-weather accessory when it comes to keeping our ears nice and toasty.

    With all that in mind, there’s no reason not to get a pair of these stylish ear warmers. I suggest you embrace the après-ski look and invest in a stylish pair. Scroll on to see shop favorites along with customer reviews to support my case.

  Gorski

bergdorfgoodman.com

$95.00

Shop Now

Opt for elegance this season with a classic pair of shearling earmuffs. This pair from Gorski features not only plush lambswool but also a sleek leather band, making them the most sophisticated of earmuffs. 

What people are saying: "Light-weight, very warm and useful."
    Lamb Shearling Earmuffs

    Gorski

    bergdorfgoodman.com

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    Opt for elegance this season with a classic pair of shearling earmuffs. This pair from Gorski features not only plush lambswool but also a sleek leather band, making them the most sophisticated of earmuffs.

    What people are saying: “Light-weight, very warm and useful.”

  Adrienne Landau

saksfifthavenue.com

$35.00

Shop Now

Embrace the maximalism that's ushered in every year with the holiday season in these "more is more" ultra-plush earmuffs.
    Faux Fur Earmuffs

    Adrienne Landau

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    Embrace the maximalism that’s ushered in every year with the holiday season in these “more is more” ultra-plush earmuffs.

  Coach

coach.com

$150.00

Shop Now

Looking to invest in your outerwear this winter? Try these timeless Coach earmuffs that are sure to last you many seasons to come. From the plush long-hair shearling to the smooth leather headband, these earmuffs don't just whisper luxury, they scream it. 

What people are saying: "I bought these in the white shearling and have never been so impressed. They are super warm, and the actual shearling completely covers your ears."
    Shearling Earmuffs

    Coach

    coach.com

    $150.00

    Shop Now

    Looking to invest in your outerwear this winter? Try these timeless Coach earmuffs that are sure to last you many seasons to come. From the plush long-hair shearling to the smooth leather headband, these earmuffs don’t just whisper luxury, they scream it.

    What people are saying: “I bought these in the white shearling and have never been so impressed. They are super warm, and the actual shearling completely covers your ears.”

  Yves Salomon

ssense.com

$100.00

Shop Now

Nothing is quite as chic as wearing all black. Pair this 100 percent wool Meteo Headband by Yves Salomon with a long-line leather coat for the sleekest of winter looks.
    Black Meteo Headband

    Yves Salomon

    ssense.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    Nothing is quite as chic as wearing all black. Pair this 100 percent wool Meteo Headband by Yves Salomon with a long-line leather coat for the sleekest of winter looks.

  UGG

nordstrom.com

$115.00

Shop Now

Why choose between listening to music and staying warm when you don't have to? Have the best of both worlds with this pair of Shearling Bluetooth Earmuffs from UGG.

What people are saying: "These are so cozy, provide some sort of comfort/sensory deprivation, and they sound amazing! I end up falling asleep with them on. Charge lasts forever too!"
    Genuine Shearling Bluetooth Earmuffs

    UGG

    nordstrom.com

    $115.00

    Shop Now

    Why choose between listening to music and staying warm when you don’t have to? Have the best of both worlds with this pair of Shearling Bluetooth Earmuffs from UGG.

    What people are saying: “These are so cozy, provide some sort of comfort/sensory deprivation, and they sound amazing! I end up falling asleep with them on. Charge lasts forever too!”

  Marcus Adler

saksoff5th.com

$29.99

Shop Now

Switch up the classic earmuff silhouette with a winter-appropriate headband. This white faux fur rendition is the perfect accessory to top off any snow bunny-inspired look. 

What people are saying: "Perfect fit. Kept my ears warm. Just what I needed for the weather!"
    Faux Fur Headband

    Marcus Adler

    saksoff5th.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Switch up the classic earmuff silhouette with a winter-appropriate headband. This white faux fur rendition is the perfect accessory to top off any snow bunny-inspired look.

    What people are saying: “Perfect fit. Kept my ears warm. Just what I needed for the weather!”

  Los Angeles Apparel

losangelesapparel.net

$12.00

Shop Now

Trying to reduce your carbon footprint but still in need of cute winter accessories? See these deadstock earmuffs from Los Angeles Apparel.

What people are saying: "I got these in white, and I love them so much; it's hard to find earmuffs that aren't too big/awkward looking, but these are the perfect size! They're comfortable and warm too, a really cute addition to a winter outfit!"
    Objet Trouvé/Deadstock Earmuffs

    Los Angeles Apparel

    losangelesapparel.net

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    Trying to reduce your carbon footprint but still in need of cute winter accessories? See these deadstock earmuffs from Los Angeles Apparel.

    What people are saying: “I got these in white, and I love them so much; it’s hard to find earmuffs that aren’t too big/awkward looking, but these are the perfect size! They’re comfortable and warm too, a really cute addition to a winter outfit!”

  Lululemon

lululemon.com

$38.00

Shop Now

Finding winter accessories that translate into your fitness routine can sometimes be as grueling as the workout itself. Take it easy on yourself this winter go for this knit ear warmer from Lululemon. Not only is the soft knit material perfect for any kind of dynamic movement but the stitch pattern and contoured shape allows it to double as an eye mask. 

What people are saying: "Not too hot and not too thin, they are just right."
    Women’s Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Ear Warmer

    Lululemon

    lululemon.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    Finding winter accessories that translate into your fitness routine can sometimes be as grueling as the workout itself. Take it easy on yourself this winter go for this knit ear warmer from Lululemon. Not only is the soft knit material perfect for any kind of dynamic movement but the stitch pattern and contoured shape allows it to double as an eye mask.

    What people are saying: “Not too hot and not too thin, they are just right.”

  Kate Spade New York

saksoff5th.com

$29.99

Shop Now

The holiday season is all about glitz and glam. Let that translate into your outerwear with these embellished earmuffs from Kate Spade.
    Embellished Faux Fur Earmuffs

    Kate Spade New York

    saksoff5th.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    The holiday season is all about glitz and glam. Let that translate into your outerwear with these embellished earmuffs from Kate Spade.

  L.L. Bean

llbean.com

$29.99

Shop Now

If you are someone who appreciates function over form, these are the earmuffs for you. From their down fill to their compact shape, they are perfect for the ultra-prepared winter warrior.

What people are saying: "Have not found a warmer and more portable ear warmer. Excellent quality and used my first pair for many years before I finally misplaced them and HAD to replace."
    Adult 180s Down Ear Warmers

    L.L. Bean

    llbean.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    If you are someone who appreciates function over form, these are the earmuffs for you. From their down fill to their compact shape, they are perfect for the ultra-prepared winter warrior.

    What people are saying: “Have not found a warmer and more portable ear warmer. Excellent quality and used my first pair for many years before I finally misplaced them and HAD to replace.”

  Free People

freepeople.com

$40.00

Shop Now

Bluetooth earmuffs don't have to break the bank. This pair from Free People is the perfect middle ground between tech and budget making them the ultimate low-stakes commuter earmuffs.

What people are saying: "Bought these so I could go walking in the cold and they work so well. They're also surprisingly easy to style, and very cute!"
    Bluetooth Earmuffs

    Free People

    freepeople.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    Bluetooth earmuffs don’t have to break the bank. This pair from Free People is the perfect middle ground between tech and budget making them the ultimate low-stakes commuter earmuffs.

    What people are saying: “Bought these so I could go walking in the cold and they work so well. They’re also surprisingly easy to style, and very cute!”

    11 Earmuffs to Keep You Warm (and Stylish) on the Coldest of Days

