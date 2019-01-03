11 Curious Facts About America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses

11 Curious Facts About America's 100 Greatest Golf CoursesGolf DigestJanuary 3, 2019, 5:19 PM GMTOur ranking for 2019-20 features some old standbys and more than a few surprisesPine Valley remains in the spot, marking the 14th time it's been No. 1 since 1985WINGED FOOT G.C. (West)7,426 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 66.1885 Mamaroneck, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1923) / Gil Hanse (2017) More about this course →No. 3 Cypress Point is the shortest course on the 100 Greatest ranking at 6,524 yardsScroll to continue with contentAdERIN HILLS G. CSE.7,800 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.7609 Erin, Wis. / Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry & Ron Whitten (2006) / Dana Fry (2013) More about this course →No. 76 Myopia Hunt Club (pictured), No. 79 Monterey Peninsula (Dunes), No. 89 Sleepy Hollow and No. 98 Old Town Club are the four additions to this year's rankingEagle Point (pictured), Laurel Valley, Flint Hills and Sahalee are the four courses that were dropped into the Second 100 GreatestNo. 15 Friar's Head (pictured) and No. 46 Ballyneal are the only two courses that have risen in each of the last five rankingsSCIOTO C.C.7,140 Yards / Par 70 / Points: 62.1702 Columbus, Ohio / Donald Ross (1916) / Michael Hurdzan & Jack Nicklaus (2008) More about this course →SHADOW CREEK7,560 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.2344 North Las Vegas, Nev. / Tom Fazio & Steve Wynn (1990)/Tom Fazio (2008) More about this course →MERION G.C. (East)6,996 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 67.8860 Hugh Wilson (2012) / Gil Hanse (2018) More about this course →FISHERS ISLAND CLUB6,615 Yards, Par 70 / 66.1937 Fishers Island, N.Y. / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926) / Gil Hanse (2000) More about this course →