11 Curious Facts About America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses

Our ranking for 2019-20 features some old standbys and more than a few surprises

Pine Valley remains in the spot, marking the 14th time it's been No. 1 since 1985
<p>7,426 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 66.1885<br> Mamaroneck, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1923) / Gil Hanse (2017)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/winged-foot-golf-club-west?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
No. 3 Cypress Point is the shortest course on the 100 Greatest ranking at 6,524 yards
<p>7,800 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.7609 Erin, Wis. / Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry & Ron Whitten (2006) / Dana Fry (2013)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/erin-hills-golf-course?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
No. 76 Myopia Hunt Club (pictured), No. 79 Monterey Peninsula (Dunes), No. 89 Sleepy Hollow and No. 98 Old Town Club are the four additions to this year's ranking
Eagle Point (pictured), Laurel Valley, Flint Hills and Sahalee are the four courses that were dropped into the Second 100 Greatest
No. 15 Friar's Head (pictured) and No. 46 Ballyneal are the only two courses that have risen in each of the last five rankings
<p>7,140 Yards / Par 70 / Points: 62.1702<br> Columbus, Ohio / Donald Ross (1916) / Michael Hurdzan & Jack Nicklaus (2008)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/scioto-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,560 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.2344 North Las Vegas, Nev. / Tom Fazio & Steve Wynn (1990)/Tom Fazio (2008)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/shadow-creek?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,996 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 67.8860<br> Hugh Wilson (2012) / Gil Hanse (2018)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/merion-golf-club-east?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,615 Yards, Par 70 / 66.1937 Fishers Island, N.Y. / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926) / Gil Hanse (2000)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/fishers-island-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
