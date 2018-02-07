11 Canadian Olympic medal hopefuls to watch in Pyeongchang

11 Canadian Olympic medal hopefuls to watch in PyeongchangKyle CantlonYahoo Canada SportsFebruary 7, 2018Canada is looking for record medal haul in South Korea. Here’s a look at who Canadian fans can count on to boost the tally.Kaillie HumphriesThe 32-year-old bobsledder is looking for the three-peat with the maple leaf on her back as the reigning Olympic gold medalist from Sochi and Vancouver. Humphries finished second at the World Championship and No. 2 in the World Cup standings this season, and is a legit threat to find the podium again in South Korea. Marie-Philip PoulinTeam Canada’s captain, and one of the the greatest Canadian players ever, already has two Olympic gold medals to her name, and shes only 26. She scored both of Canada’s goals in the gold medal game in Vancouver as an 18-year-old, and scored a pair — including the equalizer and overtime winner — in the Sochi title game. The Dufour-Lapointe sistersYoungest of the three, Justine, took home a gold in moguls at the 2014 Games in Sochi, and her older sister Chloe captured silver in the same event. The oldest, Maxine, will join her younger siblings in Pyeongchang. Mark McMorrisThe 23-year-old suffered a near-fatal accident last March, but has bounced back admirably and is expected to represent Canada in South Korea at the inaugral big air snowboarding event. The Regina product is a seven-time X Games champion and won an Olympic bronze medal at the slopestyle event in Sochi. Tessa Virtue and Scott MoirFollowing their Olympic gold on home soil in Vancouver in 2010, Canada’s top skating duo reached the podium once again in Sochi in 2014 — capturing silvers in the ice dance and team events. The pair from Ontario went undefeated this season and took home their third world championship. Charles HamelinThe 33-year-old short-track speed skater is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and will look to tack on another medal in his fourth Winter Games. Mikael KingsburyThe Deux-Montagnes, Que., native is coming off a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, and has two World Championships to his name. The 25-year-old, who holds the record for most World Cup podium finishes, has a good a chance as any Canadian skier to take home gold in South Korea. Ivanie BlondinThe Ottawa product won a mass start speed skating gold medal at the world championships in 2016, and is a top contender to earn at least a podium finish in the inaugral mass start Olympic event in South Korea. Max ParrotThe 23-year old, three-time X Games champion represented Canada in Sochi and will be back again for the slopestyle and big air events in Pyeongchang. The Bromont, Que., native is the first to ever land a quad underflip in competition. Alex HarveyThe 29-year-old cross-country skier finished third in the World Cup standings this season. His father, Pierre, represented Canada in four Olympics, and this will be the third trip to the Winter Games for the Saint Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., native.Canada’s Mens Hockey TeamCanada is the two-time defending gold medalists in men’s hockey, but a third championship in as many tries will be a lot tougher will no NHLers in the fold this time around. Russia, or ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia,’ are the favourites to capture gold, with former NHL All-Stars Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk leading the charge.