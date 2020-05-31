11 Books, Shows, Games, and More That Got Us Through May

My book club chose Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning for our May read. Hong, a Korean American, covers so many intricate, fascinating, and worthwhile topics in this collection of essays about Asian American life in the United States: identity, humanity, belonging, immigrant experiences, what it means for people in marginalized groups to alternately hurt each other and bear each other's burdens, being an artist, womanhood, and so much more, all while balancing the tragic with the humorous so it wasn't overwhelming to read.
There's also this mediation on the English language that I can't stop thinking about as a writer from an immigrant family: "Once a source of shame, but I now say it proudly: bad English is my heritage. I share a literary lineage with writers who make the unmastering of English their rallying cry—who queer it, twerk it, hack it, Calibanize it, other it by hijacking English and warping it to a fugitive tongue. To other English is to make audible the imperial power sewn into the language, to slit English open so its dark histories slide out."
It's not only a must-read in general, but especially now as we're seeing even more public and rampant anti-Asian racism due to the new coronavirus. 11/10, highly recommend. —Zahra Barnes, health director
