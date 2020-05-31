11 Books, Shows, Games, and More That Got Us Through May

“I’d been waiting to get my hands on this book ever since it was announced, given that it’s (wildly) the first queer female romance from Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House known in part for its romances. Even with the anticipation, it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. My ability to concentrate on reading (or anything) pretty much withered and died during the pandemic, so I’ve been easing myself back in with fun, fluffy, escapist reads like this one. Something to Talk About is about a Hollywood showrunner and her assistant getting thrust into the spotlight after a paparazzi photo of them looking totally enamored with one another sparks rumors they’re secretly together. It’s full of my favorite romantic tropes like: seemingly unrequited but secretly mutual pining, denial of feelings, an aloof ice queen love interest, Hollywood setting, workplace romance, slow burn!!!! Just, give it all to me.

Speaking of the tropes: Normally the boss/employee trope is a guilty pleasure of mine in the most literal sense because it can be uncomfortable and problematic, but it was so thoughtfully done in this book that there was very little guilt or suspension of disbelief required. The showrunner Jo is hyper-aware of the power imbalance between her and her assistant Emma, and many of the satisfying details of their romance (the slow burn! the pining! the denial!) stem from her intentionally doing everything in her power not to be predatory or exploitative. And despite how ~serious~ that might make the book sound, it is such a delightful, cute romp.” —Anna Borges, senior health editor

