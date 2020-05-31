11 Books, Shows, Games, and More That Got Us Through May

Hello, escapism.

<p>"If you're looking for a quick watch—and by that, I mean something that doesn't involve a bunch of characters and grandiose plot twists—then you'll enjoy tuning into the newly launched <em>Upload</em>. Don't be fooled, just because <em>Upload</em> isn't overly complicated doesn't mean it isn't smart. It is very smart, and I absolutely loved it. It's a science fiction comedy set in the future that follows the character Nathan Brown, who, after an untimely death, finds himself uploaded to his chosen digital afterlife, which is basically a <a href="https://www.self.com/story/401k-advice?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:retirement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">retirement</a> community for dead people. While there are several laugh-out-loud moments, there are also a few moments that will make you cringe.</p> <p>I also appreciate how under the veil of comedy this web series tackles several societal issues (think classism, income gap between the rich and the poor, beauty standards, capitalism, etc.). It's kind of a <em>Beetlejuice</em> meets <em>Golden Girls</em> meets <em>Sleepless in Seattle</em> with just a touch of <em>The Matrix</em>. I binged the entire first season in one day (hey, no judgment!) and was left wanting more." —<em>Rozalynn Frazier, interim special projects director</em></p> <p><strong>Watch it:</strong> Free with Amazon Prime subscription, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Upload/dp/B0858YGKZ4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p>“Despite—or maybe, because of—the chaos and upheaval in our world right now, I’ve been on a continual thriller kick, and my favorite this past month, <em>A Good Marriage</em>, checked off all the boxes I’ve been looking for: secrets, intrigue, backstory, and a whole host of loose ends that somehow end up weaving together by the end. The title alludes to two different <a href="https://www.self.com/topic/marriage?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:marriages" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">marriages</a>—one, the obvious part of the plot, and the other which is hanging in the peripheral.</p> <p>Attorney Lizzie Kitsakis is sucked into defending her former law school classmate, Zach, who is accused of murdering his wife, Amanda, in their Brooklyn brownstone. Through excerpts of Amanda’s diary, interviews with her friends, and a deeper look in Zach’s past, Lizzie starts to chip away at the secrets behind the couple’s golden exterior. And in the process, she ends up uncovering some information that can rock the core of her own marriage, too.” <em>—Christa Sgobba, senior fitness editor</em></p> <p><strong>Read it:</strong> $25, <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/a-good-marriage/9780062367686" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bookshop.org" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bookshop.org</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Good-Marriage-Novel-Kimberly-McCreight/dp/0062367684" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p>“I'm always on the lookout for more <a href="https://www.self.com/story/video-chat-games?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:games to play" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">games to play</a> with my loved ones who are social distancing away from me. We all downloaded the Houseparty app this month and I've been particularly enjoying the Quick Draw game. It's basically Pictionary, but on your phone or computer. It's a fun diversion and a great way to steer the conversation away from more miserable topics, if that's what you're looking for.” —<em>Carolyn Kylstra, editor-in-chief</em></p> <p><strong>Play it:</strong> Free, <a href="https://houseparty.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:houseparty.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">houseparty.com</a></p>
<p>My book club chose <em>Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning</em> for our May read. Hong, a Korean American, covers so many intricate, fascinating, and worthwhile topics in this collection of essays about Asian American life in the United States: identity, humanity, belonging, immigrant experiences, what it means for people in marginalized groups to alternately hurt each other and bear each other's burdens, being an artist, womanhood, and so much more, all while balancing the tragic with the humorous so it wasn't overwhelming to read.</p> <p>There's also this mediation on the English language that I can't stop thinking about as a writer from an immigrant family: "Once a source of shame, but I now say it proudly: bad English is my heritage. I share a literary lineage with writers who make the unmastering of English their rallying cry—who queer it, twerk it, hack it, Calibanize it, other it by hijacking English and warping it to a fugitive tongue. To other English is to make audible the imperial power sewn into the language, to slit English open so its dark histories slide out."</p> <p>It's not only a must-read in general, but especially now as we're seeing even more public and rampant <a href="https://www.self.com/story/anti-asian-racism-coronavirus?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anti-Asian racism due to the new coronavirus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">anti-Asian racism due to the new coronavirus</a>. 11/10, highly recommend. —<em>Zahra Barnes, health director</em></p> <p><strong>Read it:</strong> $24, <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/minor-feelings-an-asian-american-reckoning/9781984820365" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bookshop.org" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bookshop.org</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Minor-Feelings-Asian-American-Reckoning/dp/1984820362" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p>“I’d been waiting to get my hands on this book ever since it was announced, given that it’s (wildly) the <em>first queer female romance</em> from Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House known in part for its romances. Even with the anticipation, it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. My <a href="https://www.self.com/story/brain-fog-tips?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ability to concentrate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ability to concentrate</a> on reading (or anything) pretty much withered and died during the pandemic, so I’ve been easing myself back in with fun, fluffy, escapist reads like this one. <em>Something to Talk About</em> is about a Hollywood showrunner and her assistant getting thrust into the spotlight after a paparazzi photo of them looking totally enamored with one another sparks rumors they’re secretly together. It’s full of my favorite romantic tropes like: seemingly unrequited but secretly mutual pining, denial of feelings, an aloof ice queen love interest, Hollywood setting, workplace romance, <em>slow burn!!!!</em> Just, give it all to me.</p> <p>Speaking of the tropes: Normally the boss/employee trope is a guilty pleasure of mine in the most literal sense because it can be uncomfortable and problematic, but it was so thoughtfully done in this book that there was very little guilt or suspension of disbelief required. The showrunner Jo is hyper-aware of the power imbalance between her and her assistant Emma, and many of the satisfying details of their romance (the slow burn! the pining! the denial!) stem from her intentionally doing everything in her power not to be predatory or exploitative. And despite how ~serious~ that might make the book sound, it is such a delightful, cute romp.” —<em>Anna Borges, senior health editor</em></p> <p><strong>Read it:</strong> $15, <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/something-to-talk-about-9780593102527/9780593102527" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bookshop.org" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bookshop.org</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Something-Talk-About-Meryl-Wilsner/dp/0593102525/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p>“I've been at my family's home in New Jersey for a few weeks, and we recently had our first debate-free, unanimous pick for family movie night: <em>The Matrix</em>. It's from 1999 (!!!) and has, I am pleased to report, aged incredibly well—much like its star, baby Keanu Reeves. It's still purely entertaining as an awesome straight-up sci-fi/action flick with a mind-blowing premise, for sure. But I definitely appreciated it on a way deeper philosophical level this time around. It has a lot of timely things to say about the capitalism/consumerism/materialism that rules our society—and ties in extremely well with some more existential philosophies and Buddhist views on the nature of reality that I've been into lately.” <em>—Carolyn Todd, senior staff writer</em></p> <p><strong>Watch it:</strong> Free with subscription, <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/20557937" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:netflix.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">netflix.com</a></p>
<p>“As much as I love Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, I wasn't interested in seeing this movie in the theater. Honestly, I would've missed out! Watching <em>The Lovebirds</em> was one of the most <a href="https://www.self.com/story/black-joy?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:carefree moments" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">carefree moments</a> I had this month. The movie is so funny, and the chemistry between Rae and Nanjiani draws the viewer into the thoroughly ridiculous plot. If you're worried that a rom-com centered around a murder is heavy on the action and light on the romance, you aren't wrong. But the genuinely hilarious (and bizarre) dialogue cuts the tension and will make you legit L O L. Watch it now or save it for a bad day.” <em>—Patia Braithwaite, senior health editor</em></p> <p><strong>Watch it:</strong> Free with subscription, <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81248748" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:netflix.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">netflix.com</a></p>
<p>“I'm a huge fan of mystery and suspense books so I was really excited when Harlan Coben came out with a new one recently to help me get my mind off everything that is happening in the world right now. The best part about Coben's work is that he is from New Jersey and all of his books are set in an area that I grew up in. I love reading about scenes from different places that I actually know.</p> <p>This story revolves around Wilde, a boy that was found living feral in the woods over 30 years ago. He is all grown up and is now helping to find a missing child before time runs out. The twists and turns of this story are really intriguing and you don't suspect who the culprit is until the very end.” <em>—Cheryl Carlin, senior manager of analytics</em></p> <p><strong>Read it:</strong> $20, <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/the-boy-from-the-woods/9781538748145" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bookshop.org" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bookshop.org</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Boy-Woods-Harlan-Coben/dp/1538748142/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
<p>“My husband and I have just been plowing through this absolutely delightful show this month, and it's been a much-needed spot of <a href="https://www.self.com/story/moments-of-joy-in-pandemic?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:joy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">joy</a> to help cap off stressful days. For the uninitiated, it's a comedy series about a very wealthy family who lose everything and have to go start over living in a motel in a middle-of-nowhere town called Schitt's Creek. This is one of those series that really grew on me—the first season was fine, but every subsequent season just gets better and better. Episodes are about 20 minutes long, and they're charming and silly and absurd and fun. It's got a similar tone and feel to <em>Parks and Recreation</em>, another show that got better and better as it went on.” <em>—Kylstra</em></p> <p><strong>Watch it:</strong> Free with subscription, <a href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80036165?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:netflix.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">netflix.com</a></p>
<p>“As someone who loves <a href="https://www.self.com/topic/disney?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Disney" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Disney</a>, I was very excited to watch <em>The Imagineering Stor</em>y on Disney+. For anyone who wants to learn more about the history of Disney and also how it came to be, this is the show for you. In six episodes, you are transported back to the 1930s where you learn about the beginning of 'Imagineers,’ the group of artists and engineers that help make all of Disney's dreams and ideas into reality. This show explains how they created the Disney parks around the world and how many of the attractions were created and designed. As someone who knows a lot about Disney, this series opened my eyes to everything that is possible with just a little imagination.” —<em>Carlin</em></p> <p><strong>Watch it:</strong> Free with subscription, <a href="https://www.disneyplus.com/series/the-imagineering-story/6ryoXv1e1rWW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:disneyplus.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">disneyplus.com</a></p>
<p>“If you want to feel some suspense that has nothing to do with the current hellscape we're in, I highly suggest <em>The Herd</em>. It's a thriller set in a glamorous coworking space for women (think: The Wing meets Goop). The Herd's founder, Eleanor, is that woman you know who always seems completely put together—a unique mix of private and approachable. But then she vanishes on the night of a fancy press event for the company, and her friends are left trying to figure out what happened to her, what she was hiding, and what it means for them. All of this suspense mixed with smart commentary on corporate feminism was enough to fully draw my attention away from all that's happening right now. And the setting of a fancy coworking space in NYC definitely tugged at my <a href="https://www.self.com/story/remote-work-productivity-tips?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:working-from-home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">working-from-home</a> heartstrings right now.” —<em>Casey Gueren, executive editor</em></p> <p><strong>Read it:</strong> $21, <a href="https://bookshop.org/books/the-herd-9781984826367/9781984826367" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bookshop.org" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bookshop.org</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Herd-Novel-Andrea-Bartz/dp/1984826360/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amazon.com</a></p>
