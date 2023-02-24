The 11 Best Tom Ford Colognes For Any Occasion

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Tom Ford is an iconic name in the world of fragrances. How could he not be, with dozens of scents for the modern man? There's a Tom Ford scent for every man, really. For the ones who long for the <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g3307/best-shorts-spring-summer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer" class="link ">summer</a> breeze of the Mediterranean, oranges plucked from trees and clear blue waters; for the ones who are classy, refined gentlemen, bringing an aura of elegance wherever their impeccable <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g39108995/most-comfortable-dress-shoes-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oxfords" class="link ">Oxfords</a> and straight <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/g39529486/best-ties-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ties" class="link ">ties</a> take them; for the ones who come alive at nighttime, in a world of seduction and sensuality. </p><p class="body-text">A signature cologne should reflect the man who wears it, no matter how complex—and Tom Ford does complex scents like no other. In each of the hand-picked fragrances below, there's a unique story, vision, smell; you just have to be willing to give it a spritz for yourself.</p>
  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$290.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F3145631&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one is darkly floral—not too sweet, but not too musky, either. It walks the line between masculine and feminine, but is indisputably sexy.</p>
    Private Blend Noir de Noir Eau de Parfum

    Tom Ford

    This one is darkly floral—not too sweet, but not too musky, either. It walks the line between masculine and feminine, but is indisputably sexy.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftom-ford-noir-extreme-eau-de-parfum%2F4049038%3Forigin%3Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAll%2BResults%26color%3D000&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The epitome of a dark scent, this fragrance is extremely spicy and woody. Whip this one out at night—it may be too decadent for daytime.</p>
    Noir Extreme Eau de Parfum

    Tom Ford

    The epitome of a dark scent, this fragrance is extremely spicy and woody. Whip this one out at night—it may be too decadent for daytime.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Ftom-ford-beau-de-jour-0400012281188.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The cool, suave, sleek gentleman smells like Beau De Jour. He is weighed down by nothing, and groomed to perfection, as scented by notes of amber and patchouli. </p>
    Beau De Jour

    Tom Ford

    The cool, suave, sleek gentleman smells like Beau De Jour. He is weighed down by nothing, and groomed to perfection, as scented by notes of amber and patchouli.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$210.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fombr-leather-eau-de-parfum-set%2F6883775%3Forigin%3Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAll%2BResults%26color%3D000&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the matte black packaging wasn't a giveaway, this is one of Tom Ford's sexier perfumes. The set features one for the home and one for on the go, so you can keep a leathery scent with smoky and spicy elements in your bag.</p>
    Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum Set

    Tom Ford

    If the matte black packaging wasn't a giveaway, this is one of Tom Ford's sexier perfumes. The set features one for the home and one for on the go, so you can keep a leathery scent with smoky and spicy elements in your bag.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fprod60680005&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perhaps one of Tom Ford's most recognizable fragrances Tobacco Vanille is an icon. The best seller is warm and spicy, with notes of vanilla, ginger, and tobacco leaf.</p>
    Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

    Tom Ford

    Perhaps one of Tom Ford's most recognizable fragrances Tobacco Vanille is an icon. The best seller is warm and spicy, with notes of vanilla, ginger, and tobacco leaf.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F3058009&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fragrance is elegant and refined, with a subtly chic blend of woodsy fragrances, citruses, and nutmeg.</p>
    Grey Vetiver Eau de Parfum

    Tom Ford

    This fragrance is elegant and refined, with a subtly chic blend of woodsy fragrances, citruses, and nutmeg.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$390.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fprod137040007&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cool, breezy fragrance evokes an Italian summer. Citruses, floral notes, and amber undertones make for the perfect light, delicious scent, easily transitional from day to night.</p>
    Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum

    Tom Ford

    This cool, breezy fragrance evokes an Italian summer. Citruses, floral notes, and amber undertones make for the perfect light, delicious scent, easily transitional from day to night.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F5824217&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This woody, earthy cologne is lightly sensual; not too harsh, nor too hesitant, with a balance of citrus and woods, cypress and lemon and oakwood. </p>
    Costa Azzurra Fragrance

    Tom Ford

    This woody, earthy cologne is lightly sensual; not too harsh, nor too hesitant, with a balance of citrus and woods, cypress and lemon and oakwood.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F3623561&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This earthy scent is deeply smoky, in a tantalizing way. Rare oud wood blends with Chinese pepper and sandalwood to create a spicy, sharp fragrance.</p>
    Private Blend Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

    Tom Ford

    This earthy scent is deeply smoky, in a tantalizing way. Rare oud wood blends with Chinese pepper and sandalwood to create a spicy, sharp fragrance.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Ftom-ford-cherry-smoke-eau-de-parfum-0400018264256.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one is for the bold and the brave. Hedonistic by nature, Cherry Smoke is darkly sweet, with seductive smoked woods as elegant as the bottle itself.</p>
    Cherry Smoke Eau de Parfum

    Tom Ford

    This one is for the bold and the brave. Hedonistic by nature, Cherry Smoke is darkly sweet, with seductive smoked woods as elegant as the bottle itself.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$390.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F7297843&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fstyle%2Fg43064574%2Fbest-colognes-from-tom-ford%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A brighter, more vibrant counterpart to Cherry Smoke, Electric Cherry is richly indulgent. Sweet Morello cherries blend with ginger and jasmine for a fragrance so tartly electric that it'll be a task to not bathe in this.</p>
    Electric Cherry Eau de Parfum

    Tom Ford

    A brighter, more vibrant counterpart to Cherry Smoke, Electric Cherry is richly indulgent. Sweet Morello cherries blend with ginger and jasmine for a fragrance so tartly electric that it'll be a task to not bathe in this.

