The New Era of Shapewear Has Arrived

  • <p>Shapewear has an evolving reputation – one that no longer serves to hide insecurities or alter your body entirely, but rather <strong>smooths and <em>slightly</em> re-shapes your silhouette,</strong> says <a href="https://laurenmessiah.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren Messiah" class="link ">Lauren Messiah</a>, a fashion stylist and the author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Style-Therapy-Days-Your-Signature/dp/1419745468/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2815%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Style Therapy: 30 Days to Your Signature Style" class="link "><em>Style Therapy: 30 Days to Your Signature Style</em></a>. "Shapewear should enhance your figure, and if it fits well, it should really feel like your own skin," says Tina Zimmerman, <a href="https://www.kleinfeldbridal.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kleinfeld Bridal" class="link ">Kleinfeld Bridal</a>'s director of alterations. Gone are the days of hyper-restrictive styles: "You should be able to bend and move, and if you can’t breathe, it’s not the right fit for you."</p><p>Our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab experts and fiber scientists regularly test <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g29461874/best-underwear-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:undergarments" class="link ">undergarments</a> of all kinds, stretching across <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/a28436305/best-bra-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bras" class="link ">bras</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g936/best-tights/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pantyhose" class="link ">pantyhose</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/fashion/g2340/bathing-suits-for-body-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:swimwear" class="link ">swimwear</a> and even <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g27421796/best-period-panties/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:period underwear" class="link ">period underwear</a>. We consider the washability, material and more to get a sense of whether the fabric will hold up over time. We also try them in real life to make sure they fit well and feel good. From shapewear bodysuits to shapewear for dresses to plus-size shapewear, the women's shapewear pieces ahead are either picked by the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab</a>, vetted through customer reviews or recommended by professional bridal alterers, fashion experts and plus-sized stylists. </p><p>With so many styles to choose from, it can still be hard to know which ones <em>actually</em> suit your needs like offering tummy control for your lower belly pooch or helping slim your waist or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/a35905526/tiktok-seasum-leggings-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lifting your tush" class="link ">lifting your tush</a>, <strong>here are the best shapewear for every occasion:</strong><br></p>
    Shapewear has an evolving reputation – one that no longer serves to hide insecurities or alter your body entirely, but rather smooths and slightly re-shapes your silhouette, says Lauren Messiah, a fashion stylist and the author of Style Therapy: 30 Days to Your Signature Style. "Shapewear should enhance your figure, and if it fits well, it should really feel like your own skin," says Tina Zimmerman, Kleinfeld Bridal's director of alterations. Gone are the days of hyper-restrictive styles: "You should be able to bend and move, and if you can’t breathe, it’s not the right fit for you."

    Our Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab experts and fiber scientists regularly test undergarments of all kinds, stretching across bras, pantyhose, swimwear and even period underwear. We consider the washability, material and more to get a sense of whether the fabric will hold up over time. We also try them in real life to make sure they fit well and feel good. From shapewear bodysuits to shapewear for dresses to plus-size shapewear, the women's shapewear pieces ahead are either picked by the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab, vetted through customer reviews or recommended by professional bridal alterers, fashion experts and plus-sized stylists.

    With so many styles to choose from, it can still be hard to know which ones actually suit your needs like offering tummy control for your lower belly pooch or helping slim your waist or lifting your tush, here are the best shapewear for every occasion:

  • <p><strong>Spanx</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SJ1R1KE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2815%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This do-it-all style <strong>shapes your thighs, butt and hips with extra emphasis on the tummy</strong>. Tested by our Textiles Lab experts, the higher rise is designed to erase any "muffin top" issues, and its no-slip waistband helps it stay in place. The best part is you can wear it all day: The lightweight, seamless fabric offers a medium firmness, so it'll smooth without feeling like you can't breathe, according to our clothing pros. Fashion stylist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/meaghanpoconnor/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meaghan O'Connor" class="link ">Meaghan O'Connor</a> also keeps this shapewear piece in her own repertoire. </p>
  • <p><strong>Flexees</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0088X2EVY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2815%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for tummy control but don't need thigh coverage, this high-rise brief has <strong>f</strong><strong>irm control around the tummy and a silicone waistband</strong> to help keep it in place. It's designed to smooth bulges and create the illusion of hourglass curves. While we haven't Lab-tested this pick, reviewers love its stay-in-place fit: "I LOVE the slightly rubbery threads around the top," says one Amazon reviewer. "This does <em>not</em> roll over even if you slouch. "</p>
  • <p><strong>Miraclesuit</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>48.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01D92HD7S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2815%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This style has the <strong>stay-in-place benefits of a bodysuit but gives you even more compression </strong>than other styles <em>and</em> you can wear your own bra if you prefer. We reviewed this in our Lab and were impressed by its all-over smoothing benefits, plus panels in the midsection that give extra support. This one also has the bottom closure that's a lifesaver in the bathroom. </p>
  • <p><strong>Squeem</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>59.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B000QWA2KU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2815%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This heavy-hitter Brazilian brand offers a more corset-like fit that works best for special occasions and on-camera work, according to personal stylist Messiah. Our Textiles Lab experts like that the <strong>structured boning and smoothing fabric work together to </strong><strong>give you a curved shape</strong>. It may look like an old-school corset, but the hook-closure up the middle lets you adjust the fit to your liking. It's designed for everyone but is loved by postpartum women who want abdominal support. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>Bali</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0064YYCZU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2815%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one-piece holds everything in comfortably and <strong>stays in place better</strong> <strong>than sectional shapewear</strong>. Our Lab experts were impressed by the light lining around the cups, which means you won't need your own bra. The lace pattern looks nice, but the brand also claims it makes the style more breathable. Plus, with the bottom closure, you can use the restroom without dressing down to your birthday suit. </p>
  • <p><strong>Destination Maternity </strong></p><p>destinationmaternity.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.destinationmaternity.com/bounceback-post-pregnancy-tummy-transformer/006-98967-000-001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Our Textiles experts were impressed by the wide coverage that <strong>smooths</strong> <strong>without being uncomfortable</strong>, great for new moms who recently had a C-section or for new moms who are recovering from giving birth. It's seamless, so it won't feel irritating against your skin. One Destination maternity reviewer says, "Everything fit great and is so soft. The bounce back feels so good on my stomach." Even if you didn't just have a baby, this panel can give you shaping benefits without needing a full-on contraption. </p>
  • <p><strong>Thigh Society</strong></p><p>thighsociety.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thighsociety.com/products/original-7-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start building your shapewear collection with the perfect starter short. This slightly sheer option from Thigh Society claims to be <strong>buttery soft and fights against chafing, and goes from XS up to a size 6XL</strong>. Choose from three different short lengths to fit your specific occasion. It's also a style and brand coveted by O'Connor: <em>"</em>I have a number of different styles, different brands, all with different purposes in my shapewear arsenal," which includes Thigh Society. </p>
  • <p><strong>Spanx</strong></p><p>spanx.com</p><p><strong>$148.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fspanx.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuit-your-fancy-strapless-cupped-mid-thigh-bodysuit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fbest-shapewear%2Fg2815%2Fbest-shapewear-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> Some shapewear takes a struggle to throw on but not this one: It's so easy to slip on and take off. <strong>Thanks to its endless strap configurations, you can keep it perfectly hidden</strong> no matter if you're wearing a strapless dress or a long-sleeved top. "I love that you don't have to worry about clips or anything when you need to use the loo, thanks to the 'easy access gusset'," says <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/15776/laurie-jennings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GH Institute General Manager Laurie Jennings" class="link ">GH Institute General Manager Laurie Jennings</a>. </p>
  • <p><strong>Shapeez Shortee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CKDSCFC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2815%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some bras create unwanted lines and bulges, but this style has <strong>back-smoothing fabric to</strong> <strong>get rid of bra-induced back fat</strong>. When we Lab-tested this bra, consumer testers said it was comfortable, supportive and looked great under clothing. One D-cup tester even says it was the best-fitting bra she's ever owned! </p>
  • <p><strong>SlimMe </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EDSXCIM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2815%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shapewear isn't just for your mid-section and bottom! Try this compression garment for <strong>smoothing under long-sleeve</strong> <strong>tops</strong> and dresses. It's thin enough that it'll fit under layers and is designed to help with sagging skin and reduce that annoying jiggling. The style is one piece and goes on just like a bolero, so you don't have to worry about the sleeves rolling down. "It is helping me with a shoulder injury," says one Amazon reviewer. "The compression is soothing."</p>
  • <p><strong>SPANX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093WJ7LBM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2815%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These shorts are lightweight and sculpting, so they'll <strong>smooth without feeling too constricting, </strong>plus they don't rise as high as other pairs, according to a GH product & reviews editor who owns this pair. Think of them as a layering bottom that you can wear under anything, whether skirts, dresses or pants.</p>
  • <p><strong>Knix</strong></p><p>knix.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fknix.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxelift-tank&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fbest-shapewear%2Fg2815%2Fbest-shapewear-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you typically wear an everyday layering tank, this one's for you. You can throw on this style under tops to slim and smooth, but it won't feel as constricting as regular shapewear. It's designed with <strong>increased compression at the </strong><strong>midsection </strong>and is made to fit up to a G cup bra without compressing your bust. "I love it and wear it at home on the weekend and also as a layer under sweaters to work instead of wearing an actual bra," says a Knix reviewer. </p>
  • <p><strong>Commando</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$38.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fcommando-classic-control-thong%3FID%3D596497&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fbest-shapewear%2Fg2815%2Fbest-shapewear-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re looking for just shapewear underwear, Commando panties are <strong>very supportive</strong>, according to Zimmerman. The Classic Control Thong features a seamless design that is virtually invisible under dresses, with a light compression in the hips. </p>
  • <p><strong>Lane Bryant</strong></p><p>lanebryant.com</p><p><strong>$69.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcacique.lanebryant.com%2Fshape-by-cacique-open-bust-thigh-shaper%2Fprd-230707&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fbest-shapewear%2Fg2815%2Fbest-shapewear-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pair this <strong>seamless thigh shaper </strong>with your favorite bra. A favorite piece of O'Connor's, its contours provide an invisible layer of control under any outfit, and the adjustable straps make sure you have a comfy fit. </p>
  • <p><strong>SKIMS</strong></p><p>skims.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fskims.com%2Fproducts%2Fsculpting-mid-waist-thong-onyx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fbest-shapewear%2Fg2815%2Fbest-shapewear-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stick to the classics with this high-rise sculpting thong. It's a <strong>versatile piece that works under any sort of garment</strong> as it smooths your tummy and enhances your natural figure. This celebrity-owned brand is a staple among both Messiah and O'Connor and our very own Product & Reviews Updates Editor <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/228255/Raena-Loper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Raena Loper" class="link ">Raena Loper</a>, who loves the color and size range. "I’m able to find undergarments and shapewear that are the perfect 'nude' for me which a lot of companies don't offer." She loves how breathable the pieces are, and that this the sculpting mid-waist thong "provides tummy control but doesn't give the annoying panty line under your garment."</p>
