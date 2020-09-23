The 11 Best Men's Hawaiian Shirts, Because Summer Is An Elastic Concept

Contrary to popular belief, the Hawaiian shirt – or the Aloha shirt, if we're to go by its original name – is not interchangeable with the other things you like to put on for a party. It has a Cuban collar, yes, but it is not just a Cuban-collared shirt. It has a print, too. But this isn't just a case of placing an LSD trip on fabric. For a Hawaiian shirt to be called such, it has to actually look like it came from Hawaii, rather than a discarded pile of clothes in the spare bedroom of a Peckham house party. And, that means a Cuban collar with a colourful, usually floral print that makes you dream of Honolulu.



Not that there's anything wrong in dressing outside the lines. Shirts have been getter madder – and, therefore, better – for a good few years. What's more, we're no longer confined to the Old Ways; a tome of dead diktats that say you can't wear colour in summer, or black and blue together, or have a child outside of wedlock. No. You can wear your Hawaiian shirt whenever you like, because the gloom of 2020 thus far (and it may get much, much gloomier) is far too enveloping to allow the close of the year to be dressed firmly in monochrome.

You can spruce up a bit. Dress the way you want to feel. Which, in this instance, means on holiday, in the sun, and enjoying a radioactive-coloured cocktail with more than six people from beyond two households. And the best Hawaiian shirts will make that summer feeling last all year.