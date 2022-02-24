The 11 Best Desk Lamps For Getting Stuff Done

  • <p>Outfitting your <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a35401592/home-design-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at-home office" class="link ">at-home office</a> for ultimate productivity doesn't <em>require </em>that you have expertly chosen items but, man, does it make it easier. Carefully considering <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g35596710/best-small-desks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:what desk" class="link ">what desk</a> works in your space or which <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/money/g33456944/best-office-chairs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:work chair" class="link ">work chair</a> fits your decor style takes a little bit more energy than just ordering some random stuff off Amazon. But a functional and aesthetically pleasing desk set up makes getting stuff done a little more pleasant. Or at least more pleasant to avoid doing stuff. </p><p>On that list of stuff to consider: desk lamps. Your computer aside, they're probably the single most important thing you'll put on your desk. A good desk lamp makes working less strenuous on the eyes, wipes away any need for harsh overhead lighting, and, given you've summoned some of that extra energy, adds personality to your setup. It can be as purely utilitarian or as fun and vibey as you want. As far as we're concerned, you shouldn't have to skimp on either. </p><p>Here, we rounded up some of the best desk lamps you can get right now that do much in terms of form and function. Some are thin, modern, and take up as little space as possible. Some are designed to be flexible enough for you to adjust as you might need to during a Zoom call or during a particularly gloomy day. Others are light up pieces of home decor that make looking up from your work a joy. Whatever your desk is calling for, one of these is guaranteed to elevate the whole space in an instant. </p>
  • <p><strong>Anglepoise</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fanglepoise%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F62363-model-90-desk-lamp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39180627%2Fbest-desk-lamp%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This old-school, Pixar-motif-looking lamp is a cool, understated piece for a moody office space. We're thinking paired with lots of dark wood and heaps of leather. The stoney blue is easily styled but without dominating the space.</p>
  • <p><strong>Gingko</strong></p><p>bespokepost.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bespokepost.com%2Fstore%2Fgingko-portable-octagon--desk-light-maple&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39180627%2Fbest-desk-lamp%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love BespokePost for its curation of very cool things of all kinds and the home decor selection is no different. (And "home decor" is really the only way to accurately describe this Gingko desk light that only faintly resembles a desk light.)</p>
  • <p><strong>EppieBasic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C5HG5CS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.39180627%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're working with a bigger desk set up and more than one monitor, get a light that works the whole space. This one from Amazon uses an LED light and hides the bulk of it right behind those monitors. </p>
  • <p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fparker-desk-lamp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39180627%2Fbest-desk-lamp%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Good office spaces are all about efficiency, and this cream-colored lamp has efficiency built right in. The base doubles as a catch-all for your pens and such, plus it has a USB port built into the side for charging your various tech accessories. </p>
  • <p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fwillow-usb-desk-lamp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39180627%2Fbest-desk-lamp%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A minimalist lamp with a cool, bright bulb is great for lighting up a (purposefully) bare-bones space. </p>
  • <p><strong>N\A</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PFRHMCK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.39180627%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some desk lights are designed to illuminate specific items you're working on and some are meant to set the scene. This twist light sets the scene, using a glowy, warm LED light. </p>
  • <p><strong>Yotutun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091H5WFHL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.39180627%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>And for those who do want specific items lit up—like your main project monitor—this light mounts to your desk and uses a moveable gooseneck arm to bend and twist wherever you need. </p>
  • <p><strong>West Elm</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fbeveled-shade-led-smart-switch-desk-lamp-w3747&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39180627%2Fbest-desk-lamp%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>West Elm's smart switch desk lamp is a mature kind of desk lamp with its brass shade and solid black base. It uses a touch sensor to turn on and can change to five different temperature settings, from softer to warmer light. </p>
  • <p><strong>Panthella </strong></p><p>lumens.com</p><p><strong>$510.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lumens.com%2Fpanthella-mini-led-table-lamp-by-louis-poulsen-LPLP149925.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39180627%2Fbest-desk-lamp%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your office is just a desk in the living room or somewhere that just doesn't vibe with a traditional task lamp, a table lamp will do. It just needs to light up the space enough for you to work with comfortably, which this powerful Panthella lamp does with ease. </p>
  • <p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$599.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdyson-lightcycle-desk-task-light-black-black%2F6333977.p%3FskuId%3D6333977&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39180627%2Fbest-desk-lamp%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a super techy office space, opt for a super techy desk lamp—anything more traditional or antique-y won't quite fit the mood. Dyson's super-smart Lightcycle Task Light is impossibly thin, and you can change the light's power, temperature, and spot that it hits as much as you please. </p>
  • <p><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fdmitri-desk-lamp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39180627%2Fbest-desk-lamp%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>On the opposite side of the techy spectrum, this rounded desk lamp looks more like a decorative object than anything else. That means it adds some life and interest to a desk, while also lighting it up. Win win. </p>
