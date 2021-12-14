11 Best Cuticle Oils to Nourish Dry, Brittle Nails

  • <p class="body-dropcap">We like to consider cuticle oils one of the underdogs in bodycare: while <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g38267406/best-anti-aging-hand-creams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hand lotions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hand lotions</a> and body oils tend to get the most love and appreciation when it comes to all-over hydration, the best cuticle oils can provide a targeted treatments to enhance the strength, moisture, and high-impact shine of your nails. "The cuticles are incredibly prone to dryness, so hydration is key," Tenoverten co-founder and head of product Jaclyn Ferber tells <em>BAZAAR.</em><em>com</em>. "Since a typical body lotion isn't as emollient as a cuticle oil, it won’t penetrate the skin as effectively." </p><p>Although cuticle oils are created to nourish and soothe dry, rough nail beds—which can apply to your toes, too—Ferber advises skipping a treatment or two if you're dealing with broken skin. "The cuticle area is super prone to infection. I wouldn't recommend using a compounded formula like a cuticle oil as a treatment to speed up healing," she says. "There are specific oils, like tea tree oil, that are ideal for treating a wound. I also recommend doing a warm water and epsom salt soak to help treat cuticle wounds at home. Once a wound starts healing, a cuticle oil can help nourish the skin back to health and prevent future damage."</p><p>To narrow down the best cuticle oils worth adding to your <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/nails/g38149368/best-manicure-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nail care routine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">nail care routine</a>, we've pulled together some of the most coveted picks beloved by shoppers and professionals alike. From brands like <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/nails/g37897366/best-nail-stickers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive and June" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Olive and June</a>, Sally Hansen, and Tenoverten, these best-selling cuticle oils provide optimal moisture for all ten digits with just a few drops.</p>
    11 Best Cuticle Oils to Nourish Dry, Brittle Nails

  • <p><strong>Cuccio Naturalé</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$12.16</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B016CZ5R4A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38504331%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This best-selling cuticle oil has over nearly a five-star rating with 94,000 customer reviews on Amazon, and aims to provide deep hydration that melts directly into your skin. </p>
  • <p><strong>Olive and June</strong></p><p>oliveandjune.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Foliveandjune.com%2Fproducts%2Fcuticle-serum&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnails%2Fg38504331%2Fbest-cuticle-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Olive and June cuticle serum is a hit among beauty lovers. One customer describes that the top-rated product,"is by far the best, more convenient cuticle serum out there and instantly makes a difference." </p>
  • <p><strong>Sally Hansen</strong></p><p>Ulta</p><p><strong>$6.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fvitamin-e-nail-cuticle-oil-xlsImpprod17821169&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnails%2Fg38504331%2Fbest-cuticle-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's an oil that uses vitamin E and safflower oil as its star ingredients to help minimize nail breakage while softening rough cuticles. Plus, you can find it in any drugstore.</p>
  • <p><strong>OPI</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$9.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072C4GT6P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38504331%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This salon-quality oil from OPI is designed for both your hands and feet, and features a built-in brush for a precise, seamless application. </p>
  • <p><strong>Deborah Lippmann </strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EI7FRIG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38504331%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW AT AMAZON" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW AT AMAZON</a></p><p><strong><del>$20</del> $18</strong></p><p>This cuticle oil from the nail experts at Deborah Lippmann is another Amazon's Choice recipient, and is currently on sale for 10 percent off its original price.</p>
  • <p><strong>CND</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$8.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0037MIMLW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38504331%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers love this strengthening cuticle oil, which contains two types of oils plus vitamin E to keep nails healthy and supple. </p>
  • <p><strong>Tenoverten</strong></p><p>Tenoverten</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftenoverten.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-rose-oil-2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnails%2Fg38504331%2Fbest-cuticle-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>"We use a refined Jojoba Oil base in our rose oil and see it as a true hero ingredient," says Ferber of her brand's popular cuticle oil. "It’s packed with Omega 6 fatty acids, is rich in vitamins E and B, and supports absorption to soften and improve healthy nail growth at the nail bed. We also use ingredients such as clove oil, which acts as an anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal." </p>
  • <p><strong>Burt's Bees</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$8.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000WR47VY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38504331%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This hydrating cuticle cream is more like a salve, and has a yummy lemon scent Amazon shoppers rave about.</p>
  • <p><strong>Essie</strong></p><p>Ulta</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fapricot-cuticle-oil%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod1320184&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnails%2Fg38504331%2Fbest-cuticle-oils%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a nourishing oil that features a mix of cotton seed and soybean oils to lock in nail moisture, while making it a breeze to soften and remove overgrown cuticles. </p>
  • <p><strong>L'Occitane</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$19.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00HRAXUH6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38504331%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fans of L'Occitane's moisturizers and body creams should try this in-demand cuticle oil from the brand, which contains 30 percent shea oil and a tiny brush applicator to keep your fingertips clean.</p>
  • <p><strong>Isdin</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T6J98TT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38504331%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Consider this cuticle treatment an oil <em>plus</em>, since it contains plumping hyaluronic acid and a blend of oils to smooth and strengthen brittle nails.</p>
To get rid of dry skin around the fingertips while adding hydration to brittle nails, we've pulled together the best cuticle oils to use this season and beyond.

