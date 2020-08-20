These 11 Actors Casually Dropped Albums in a Past Life

Real entertainers can act and sing—although we, um, recommend most of them stick to acting. 😅 Anyway, who knew that Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson released a pop-punk album in the note of Avril Lavigne?! Or that action movie hero Jackie Chan has released more than 20 albums in Hong Kong? 20?! *quick pause for your mind to be blown* While these actors and actresses might not be touring anytime soon, their music is...actually really good! While some of their music makes sense and fits their persona, others are totally out of left field—and we’re here for it. Here are actors and actresses (even some Academy Award winners *cough* Brie), that have dropped albums.