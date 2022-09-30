10 Winter 2022 Bag Trends to Start Shopping Now
- 1/31
10 Winter 2022 Bag Trends to Start Shopping NowEdward Berthelot - Getty Images
- 2/31
Luna BagCourtesy
- 3/31
August HoboCourtesy
- 4/31
Scarf HoboCourtesy
- 5/31
Frayme Mylo™️ Shoulder BagCourtesy
- 6/31
Miriam Mini Tote | GreenCourtesy
- 7/31
Medium Vegan Leather Bucket BagNeiman Marcus
- 8/31
Mini Puffin with KeychainCourtesy
- 9/31
Le BambidouCourtesy
- 10/31
Beige Oversized Faux Fur BagSSENSE
- 11/31
Jackie 1961 Embellished Leather Shoulder BagCourtesy
- 12/31
Mercer Grommet BagCourtesy
- 13/31
Cagole XS Studded Leather Shoulder BagBergdorf Goodman
- 14/31
Raffaella Chain Suspended Top-Handle BagCourtesy
- 15/31
Bess Rhinestone BagCourtesy
- 16/31
Green Julius Shoulder BagSSENSE
- 17/31
Top Handle BagCourtesy
- 18/31
Hourglass Leather Bowling BagCourtesy
- 19/31
Small Brushed Leather Supernova BagCourtesy
- 20/31
Boy Chanel Messenger Bag Velvet & Gold-Tone Metal BlackCourtesy
- 21/31
Nano Fendi First CharmCourtesy
- 22/31
Samantha Double-Bow Glittered Shoulder BagCourtesy
- 23/31
Green Crinkled Leather BagSSENSE
- 24/31
Piti TartaCourtesy
- 25/31
Baguette Swipe BagCourtesy
- 26/31
Patent Loop BagCourtesy
- 27/31
Gotham PackCourtesy
- 28/31
Skano BagCourtesy
- 29/31
YSL Soft Leather Hobo Shoulder BagCourtesy
- 30/31
Jackie 1961 Small Leather Shoulder BagCourtesy
- 31/31
Micro Lady BagCourtesy