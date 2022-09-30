10 Winter 2022 Bag Trends to Start Shopping Now

  • <p>When a new season like fall arrives, it’s easy to think about trading in your swimsuits for base layers or your kitten heels for <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/news/g6258/best-knee-high-boots/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:knee-high boots" class="link ">knee-high boots</a>. And while you may not rush to replace your purse the moment the weather hits 60 degrees, there are tons of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38636079/bag-trends-thatll-be-everywhere-in-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:winter 2022 bag trends" class="link ">winter 2022 bag trends</a> to start considering.</p><p>“I think one of the biggest seasonal changes will be in textures and overall styling and usage of handbags,” says sustainability-first stylist <a href="https://cassandradittmer.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cassandra Dittmer" class="link ">Cassandra Dittmer</a>. “Trends will shift from the rattans to mixed media, chunkier hardware, faux furs and shearlings, and more substantial sizing and architecture.”</p><p><a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g41317049/spring-2023-bag-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Handbag trends" class="link ">Handbag trends</a> tend to move a little slower, making them great investment pieces. In fact, stylist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/seppetirabassi/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seppe Tirabassi" class="link ">Seppe Tirabassi</a> says he’s most excited about variations of existing trends we’ve seen in recent seasons, like the crescent bag and the ever-stylish mini. Still, there’s a lot of newness to get excited about. Ahead, find 10 of the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g28379936/types-of-bags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:biggest handbag trends" class="link ">biggest handbag trends</a> for winter 2022, plus the exact stylist-approved bags to shop now.</p>
  • <p><strong>Loewe</strong></p><p><strong>$2100.00</strong></p><p>“The crescent bag is perfect for wandering the city and brunch with friends with a great oversized coat and boots,” says Tirabassi, who called out brands like Loewe and Mark Cross for the best iterations of the trend.</p>
    Luna Bag

    Loewe

    $2100.00

    “The crescent bag is perfect for wandering the city and brunch with friends with a great oversized coat and boots,” says Tirabassi, who called out brands like Loewe and Mark Cross for the best iterations of the trend.

  • <p><strong>Khaite</strong></p><p>khaite.com</p><p><strong>$2200.00</strong></p>
    August Hobo

    Khaite

    khaite.com

    $2200.00

  • <p><strong>Mark Cross</strong></p><p>markcross.com</p><p><strong>$1890.00</strong></p>
    Scarf Hobo

    Mark Cross

    markcross.com

    $1890.00

  • <p><strong>Stella McCartney</strong></p><p>stellamccartney.com</p><p><strong>£1995.00</strong></p><p>“I’m loving the use of quilting and upcycled/recycled and plant-based materials: Everything from cactus leather to Mylo leather is happening for handbags,” says Dittmer. Brands like Stella McCartney and Santos by Monica, who uses cactus leather, are leading the charge.</p>
    Frayme Mylo™️ Shoulder Bag

    Stella McCartney

    stellamccartney.com

    £1995.00

    “I’m loving the use of quilting and upcycled/recycled and plant-based materials: Everything from cactus leather to Mylo leather is happening for handbags,” says Dittmer. Brands like Stella McCartney and Santos by Monica, who uses cactus leather, are leading the charge.

  • <p><strong>Santos by Monica</strong></p><p>santosbymonica.com</p><p><strong>$235.00</strong></p>
    Miriam Mini Tote | Green

    Santos by Monica

    santosbymonica.com

    $235.00

  • <p><strong>Nanushka</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$633.75</strong></p>
    Medium Vegan Leather Bucket Bag

    Nanushka

    neimanmarcus.com

    $633.75

  • <p><strong>Simon Miller</strong></p><p>simonmillerusa.com</p><p><strong>$375.00</strong></p><p>“A furry bag is great for those cool, crisp days upstate accompanied by your favorite chunky sweater and jeans,” says Tirabassi.</p>
    Mini Puffin with Keychain

    Simon Miller

    simonmillerusa.com

    $375.00

    “A furry bag is great for those cool, crisp days upstate accompanied by your favorite chunky sweater and jeans,” says Tirabassi.

  • <p><strong>Jacquemus</strong></p><p>jacquemus.com</p><p><strong>$1645.00</strong></p>
    Le Bambidou

    Jacquemus

    jacquemus.com

    $1645.00

  • <p><strong>Rokh</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$325.00</strong></p>
    Beige Oversized Faux Fur Bag

    Rokh

    ssense.com

    $325.00

  • <p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p><strong>$5233.00</strong></p><p>In line with the recent ‘90s revival, mixed media metals and chunky hardware like grommets and studs are back for winter 2022, Dittmer says. Look to brands like Gucci and Balenciaga for inspiration.</p>
    Jackie 1961 Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag

    Gucci

    $5233.00

    In line with the recent ‘90s revival, mixed media metals and chunky hardware like grommets and studs are back for winter 2022, Dittmer says. Look to brands like Gucci and Balenciaga for inspiration.

  • <p><strong>Tory Burch</strong></p><p><strong>$598.00</strong></p>
    Mercer Grommet Bag

    Tory Burch

    $598.00

  • <p><strong>Balenciaga</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$2300.00</strong></p>
    Cagole XS Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

    Balenciaga

    bergdorfgoodman.com

    $2300.00

  • <p><strong>Benedetta Bruzziches</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$1220.00</strong></p><p>“Take this one with you to the next art gallery opening or chic fashion event,” says Tirabassi, who named artsy, structural handbags as a fun winter 2022 trend.</p>
    Raffaella Chain Suspended Top-Handle Bag

    Benedetta Bruzziches

    neimanmarcus.com

    $1220.00

    “Take this one with you to the next art gallery opening or chic fashion event,” says Tirabassi, who named artsy, structural handbags as a fun winter 2022 trend.

  • <p><strong>Cult Gaia</strong></p><p>cultgaia.com</p><p><strong>$498.00</strong></p>
    Bess Rhinestone Bag

    Cult Gaia

    cultgaia.com

    $498.00

  • <p><strong>Stine Goya</strong></p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p>
    Green Julius Shoulder Bag

    Stine Goya

    $120.00

  • <p><strong>Miu Miu</strong></p><p>miumiu.com</p><p><strong>$2900.00</strong></p><p>“I am obsessed with a bowling bag at the moment,” says stylist <a href="https://www.britttheodora.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Britt Theodora" class="link ">Britt Theodora</a>. “This classic vintage ‘90s style is making a total comeback for the upcoming season. I’d style this during the day with an Oxford shirt, blazer, slouchy pants, and loafers.”</p>
    Top Handle Bag

    Miu Miu

    miumiu.com

    $2900.00

    “I am obsessed with a bowling bag at the moment,” says stylist Britt Theodora. “This classic vintage ‘90s style is making a total comeback for the upcoming season. I’d style this during the day with an Oxford shirt, blazer, slouchy pants, and loafers.”

  • <p><strong>Manu Atelier</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$440.00</strong></p>
    Hourglass Leather Bowling Bag

    Manu Atelier

    farfetch.com

    $440.00

  • <p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p><strong>$3900.00</strong></p>
    Small Brushed Leather Supernova Bag

    Prada

    $3900.00

  • <p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>chanel.com</p><p><strong>$4000.00</strong></p><p>“Just big—er, <em>small</em> enough for the essentials, pair this with your favorite dress and heels,” says Tirabassi, who adds that the mini bag is all you need for a night out. </p><p>Theodora agrees it's a must-try trend. “I love a mini bag with a sling shoulder. We are seeing these in lots of fun textures and colors,” she says.</p>
    Boy Chanel Messenger Bag Velvet & Gold-Tone Metal Black

    Chanel

    chanel.com

    $4000.00

    “Just big—er, small enough for the essentials, pair this with your favorite dress and heels,” says Tirabassi, who adds that the mini bag is all you need for a night out.

    Theodora agrees it's a must-try trend. “I love a mini bag with a sling shoulder. We are seeing these in lots of fun textures and colors,” she says.

  • <p><strong>Fendi</strong></p><p>fendi.com</p><p><strong>$980.00</strong></p>
    Nano Fendi First Charm

    Fendi

    fendi.com

    $980.00

  • <p><strong>Mach & Mach</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$995.00</strong></p>
    Samantha Double-Bow Glittered Shoulder Bag

    Mach & Mach

    modaoperandi.com

    $995.00

  • <p><strong>Marge Sherwood</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$240.00</strong></p><p>“I’m excited for bold colorways and trends that are standalone statements,” says Dittmer. “As we transition to winter and need more practicality and coverage with our clothing, that means the handbag can be a statement all on its own.”</p>
    Green Crinkled Leather Bag

    Marge Sherwood

    ssense.com

    $240.00

    “I’m excited for bold colorways and trends that are standalone statements,” says Dittmer. “As we transition to winter and need more practicality and coverage with our clothing, that means the handbag can be a statement all on its own.”

  • <p><strong>Reco</strong></p><p>studioreco.com</p><p><strong>540.00</strong></p>
    Piti Tarta

    Reco

    studioreco.com

    540.00

  • <p><strong>Coperni</strong></p><p><strong>$695.00</strong></p>
    Baguette Swipe Bag

    Coperni

    $695.00

  • <p><strong>Courreges</strong></p><p><strong>$950.00</strong></p><p>“I don't always think of a bag as an accessory to an outfit, but as its own statement,” says Dittmer, who mentioned she’s excited for the mix of sporty and athletic elements for winter 2022.</p>
    Patent Loop Bag

    Courreges

    $950.00

    “I don't always think of a bag as an accessory to an outfit, but as its own statement,” says Dittmer, who mentioned she’s excited for the mix of sporty and athletic elements for winter 2022.

  • <p><strong>Coach</strong></p><p><strong>$495.00</strong></p>
    Gotham Pack

    Coach

    $495.00

  • <p><strong>Isabel Marant</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$770.00</strong></p>
    Skano Bag

    Isabel Marant

    shopbop.com

    $770.00

  • <p><strong>Saint Laurent</strong></p><p>bergdorfgoodman.com</p><p><strong>$2250.00</strong></p><p>Classics like Chanel's iconic 11.12 Bag, Christian Dior's Lady Dior Bag, or the ever-popular Birkin never go out of style. And after a few years of staying inside, it's high time to take your investment pieces out and about.</p>
    YSL Soft Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag

    Saint Laurent

    bergdorfgoodman.com

    $2250.00

    Classics like Chanel's iconic 11.12 Bag, Christian Dior's Lady Dior Bag, or the ever-popular Birkin never go out of style. And after a few years of staying inside, it's high time to take your investment pieces out and about.

  • <p><strong>Gucci</strong></p><p><strong>$2950.00</strong></p>
    Jackie 1961 Small Leather Shoulder Bag

    Gucci

    $2950.00

  • <p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p><strong>$3800.00</strong></p>
    Micro Lady Bag

    Dior

    $3800.00

