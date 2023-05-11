10 Ways the Dollar Store Could Actually Be Costing You More

Reuters

China will be the elephant in the room at this week's meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders, who will seek to diversify supply chains away from the country -- but also try to get Beijing's cooperation in solving global debt problems. The conflicting goals come on top of vulnerabilities the G7 rich democracies face due to their heavy reliance on China, which is the world's second-largest economy and the second biggest external holder of U.S. debt. The heightening risk of a U.S. debt default, which could jolt financial markets already jittery after recent bank failures, will overshadow the three-day meeting kicking off on Thursday in the Japanese city of Niigata.