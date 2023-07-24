10 Ways the Dollar Store Could Actually Be Costing You More

You can find some great deals at the dollar stores, even if things cost more than a dollar. Despite their names, that's the case at Dollar General, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and even 99 Cents Only.

But no matter what the price at the dollar stores, it pays to do some comparison shopping before you buy. Despite their emphasis on low prices, the dollar stores can't beat Target, Walmart and other retailers on every item. If you're buying the following 10 items at dollar stores, you're likely paying too much.

Click through to find out when the $1 price isn't the best deal.

Image Credits: RyanJLane / Getty Images

(RyanJLane / Getty Images)