Ways to make cheap steak tender and delicious

One of the simplest steakhouse secrets you need to know to make the perfect steak is use butter — and lots of it. In addition to adding a big pat of butter to the pan before cooking your steak on it, add more butter while cooking and keep spooning it over the steak to make it juicier and give it a nice, buttery flavor.

