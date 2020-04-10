Ways to make cheap steak tender and delicious

In order to make the perfect steak, the right marinade or technique can make a big difference in how your steaks turn out. You don’t need a fancy, expensive cut either. Affordable cuts of steak like flank, sirloin, chuck and skirt work wonderfully with these recipes for a five-star dinner.

<p>There’s <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/drink/beer-facts-questions-answered?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a lot more to beer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a lot more to beer</a> than just a simple drink in a bottle, including its marinating potential. Marinate your steak in a good brew for an hour or more before grilling, and it’ll add a beautiful flavor to your steak. Some recipes call for beer-battered steaks, such as one for chicken fried steak.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/chicken-fried-steak-recipe-0?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Chicken-Fried Steak recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Chicken-Fried Steak recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Coffee isn’t just for mornings. Whether or not you like to <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/best-coffee-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brew a strong pot at home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">brew a strong pot at home</a>, a coffee rub can also be applied to meat before marinating, adding a nice, rich flavor to your steak.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/cinnamon-coffee-marinated-steak?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Cinnamon Coffee Marinated Steak recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Cinnamon Coffee Marinated Steak recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Garlic has many health benefits, including possibly <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/garlic-prevent-alzheimers-dementia-study/041119?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:helping with the prevention of Alzheimer’s and dementia" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">helping with the prevention of Alzheimer’s and dementia</a>. There are many <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/easy-ways-eat-more-garlic-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:easy ways to eat more garlic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">easy ways to eat more garlic</a>, including using it as a marinade or rub for your steaks.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/instant-pot-herbed-garlic-butter-beef-steak?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Instant Pot Herbed Garlic Butter Beef Steak recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Instant Pot Herbed Garlic Butter Beef Steak recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>There are a lot of <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/pantry-staple-recipes-easy?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:easy dishes you can make with pantry staples" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">easy dishes you can make with pantry staples</a> like salt. Massaging any steak with coarse kosher salt at least 45 minutes before you grill it is a guaranteed way to bring out its natural juices and tenderness. The juices will dissolve the salt, creating a natural brine.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/dinosaur-bar-b-ques-spice-rub-recipe-recipe?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Spice Rub Recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Spice Rub Recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>When life gives you lemons, <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/what-to-make-with-lemons?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:there’s a lot you can make with them" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">there’s a lot you can make with them</a>, including a lemon juice marinade. Acid is a great way to tenderize steak, and citrus always does the trick. Freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice can add a kick to your meat just perfect for grilling season or Tex-Mex cuisine.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/recipes/sizzling-steak-fajitas?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Sizzling Steak Fajitas, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Sizzling Steak Fajitas, click here.</a></p>
<p>One of the simplest <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/steakhouse-secrets-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:steakhouse secrets you need to know" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">steakhouse secrets you need to know</a> to make the perfect steak is use butter — and lots of it. In addition to adding a big pat of butter to the pan before cooking your steak on it, add more butter while cooking and keep spooning it over the steak to make it juicier and give it a nice, buttery flavor.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/pan-seared-butter-basted-rosemary-steak?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Pan-Seared, Butter-Basted Rosemary Steak Recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Pan-Seared, Butter-Basted Rosemary Steak Recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Like lemons and limes, oranges are highly acidic and, therefore, great for tenderizing meat. Even better, they’re also <a href="https://www.theactivetimes.com/healthy-living/15-foods-boost-your-immune-system?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:great for boosting your immune system" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">great for boosting your immune system</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/cuban-style-marinated-steak?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Cuban Style Marinated Steak recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Cuban Style Marinated Steak recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Tea is a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/drink/tea-around-the-world-rooibos-chai?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beloved drink around the world" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beloved drink around the world</a>, and it’s packed with tenderizing tannins. Adding some strongly brewed tea will also bring an earthy flavor to your steak.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/smoked-tea-rubbed-steaks-grilled-corn-tomato-salsa?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Smoked Tea-Rubbed Steaks with Grilled Corn and Tomato Salsa recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Smoked Tea-Rubbed Steaks with Grilled Corn and Tomato Salsa recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Wine doesn’t just pair with steak <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/20-reasons-why-you-should-drink-glass-wine-every-day-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:as a drink" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">as a drink</a>, it also has natural tannins that help tenderize the meat and its acidity helps the steak retain its natural juices.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/steak-wild-mushrooms-red-wine-sauce?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Steak and Wild Mushrooms in Red Wine Sauce recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Steak and Wild Mushrooms in Red Wine Sauce recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Soy sauce is good with a surprising number of things, <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/unexpected-ingredients-eggs?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:including eggs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">including eggs</a>. What’s not so surprising is how good steak tastes when marinated in soy sauce, giving it a nice flavor and helping make a juicier meat.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/sesame-steak?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Sesame Steak recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Sesame Steak recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Yogurt can add a nice, tangy taste to your steak, as well as soften it slowly when marinating. Depending on what type you purchase, it also may be full of probiotics, which are <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/healthy-eating/foods-gut-health?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:great for your gut health" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">great for your gut health</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/round-steaks-garlic-yogurt-marinade?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Eye of Round Steaks with Garlic-Yogurt Marinade recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Eye of Round Steaks with Garlic-Yogurt Marinade recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>It may seem like a pretty <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/unusual-meat-marinades/?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unusual meat marinade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unusual meat marinade</a>, but Dr. Pepper has a sweet, complex flavor that makes it great for marinades. Boost the saltiness of a recipe with a little soy sauce if you need to.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/sweet-spicy-marinated-steaks?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Sweet and Spicy Marinated Steaks recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Sweet and Spicy Marinated Steaks recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you like <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/why-peppers-spicy-food-taste-hot?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spicy food" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spicy food</a>, consider marinating your steak in hot sauce. You can go <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/worlds-hottest-hot-sauces-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:as spicy as you like" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">as spicy as you like</a> or stick to a more mild sauce, but it’s a great way to pack your meat with flavor while also making sure you have a nice, juicy steak.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/parrillada-mixta-garlic-sweet-chipotle-marinades?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Parrillada Mixta with Garlic and Sweet Chipotle Marinades recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Parrillada Mixta with Garlic and Sweet Chipotle Marinades recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Cranberry juice can give your steak a tangy twist as a marinade, and it’s an especially fitting idea for the <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/101-best-thanksgiving-recipes-gallery?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving table" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving table</a> or a <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/vintage-holiday-recipes?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday dinner</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/cranberry-marinade?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Cranberry Marinade recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Cranberry Marinade recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>Miso is a great addition to many things, <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/cook/bake-cookies-unexpected-ingredients?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:even cookies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">even cookies</a>, and a marinade with miso can give you a tender and flavorful steak.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/ponzu-miso-flank-steak?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Ponzu and Miso Flank Steak recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Ponzu and Miso Flank Steak recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>A versatile ingredient used in everything from salad dressings to <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/best-soup-every-state-slideshow?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:all kinds of soup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">all kinds of soup</a>, vinegar is a great item to have on hand. As a marinade, its acidic quality will help you cook a tender steak.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/greek-marinated-flank-steak-tzatziki-sauce?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Greek Marinated Flank Steak with Tzatziki recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Greek Marinated Flank Steak with Tzatziki recipe, click here.</a></p>
<p>If you’re a fan of whiskey, try throwing your meat in a marinade with some <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/drink/jack-daniels-facts?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack Daniel’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jack Daniel’s</a> for a nice, robust steak.</p> <p><a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-recipes/maple-bourbon-steak?referrer=yahoo&category=beauty_food&include_utm=1&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=yahoo&utm_campaign=feed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:For the Maple Bourbon Steak recipe, click here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">For the Maple Bourbon Steak recipe, click here.</a></p>
