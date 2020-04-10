Ways to make cheap steak tender and delicious

In order to
make the perfect steak, the right marinade or technique can make a big difference in how your steaks turn out. You don’t need a fancy, expensive cut either. Affordable cuts of steak like flank, sirloin, chuck and skirt work wonderfully with these recipes for a five-star dinner. Beer
There’s
a lot more to beer than just a simple drink in a bottle, including its marinating potential. Marinate your steak in a good brew for an hour or more before grilling, and it’ll add a beautiful flavor to your steak. Some recipes call for beer-battered steaks, such as one for chicken fried steak. For the Chicken-Fried Steak recipe, click here. Coffee
Coffee isn’t just for mornings. Whether or not you like to
brew a strong pot at home, a coffee rub can also be applied to meat before marinating, adding a nice, rich flavor to your steak. For the Cinnamon Coffee Marinated Steak recipe, click here. Garlic
Garlic has many health benefits, including possibly
helping with the prevention of Alzheimer’s and dementia. There are many easy ways to eat more garlic, including using it as a marinade or rub for your steaks. For the Instant Pot Herbed Garlic Butter Beef Steak recipe, click here. Kosher salt
There are a lot of
easy dishes you can make with pantry staples like salt. Massaging any steak with coarse kosher salt at least 45 minutes before you grill it is a guaranteed way to bring out its natural juices and tenderness. The juices will dissolve the salt, creating a natural brine. For the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Spice Rub Recipe, click here. Lemon or lime juice
When life gives you lemons,
there’s a lot you can make with them, including a lemon juice marinade. Acid is a great way to tenderize steak, and citrus always does the trick. Freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice can add a kick to your meat just perfect for grilling season or Tex-Mex cuisine. For the Sizzling Steak Fajitas, click here. Butter
One of the simplest
steakhouse secrets you need to know to make the perfect steak is use butter — and lots of it. In addition to adding a big pat of butter to the pan before cooking your steak on it, add more butter while cooking and keep spooning it over the steak to make it juicier and give it a nice, buttery flavor. For the Pan-Seared, Butter-Basted Rosemary Steak Recipe, click here. Orange juice
Like lemons and limes, oranges are highly acidic and, therefore, great for tenderizing meat. Even better, they’re also
great for boosting your immune system. For the Cuban Style Marinated Steak recipe, click here. Tea
Tea is a
beloved drink around the world, and it’s packed with tenderizing tannins. Adding some strongly brewed tea will also bring an earthy flavor to your steak. For the Smoked Tea-Rubbed Steaks with Grilled Corn and Tomato Salsa recipe, click here. Wine
Wine doesn’t just pair with steak
as a drink, it also has natural tannins that help tenderize the meat and its acidity helps the steak retain its natural juices. For the Steak and Wild Mushrooms in Red Wine Sauce recipe, click here. Soy sauce
Soy sauce is good with a surprising number of things,
including eggs. What’s not so surprising is how good steak tastes when marinated in soy sauce, giving it a nice flavor and helping make a juicier meat. For the Sesame Steak recipe, click here. Yogurt
Yogurt can add a nice, tangy taste to your steak, as well as soften it slowly when marinating. Depending on what type you purchase, it also may be full of probiotics, which are
great for your gut health. For the Eye of Round Steaks with Garlic-Yogurt Marinade recipe, click here. Dr. Pepper
It may seem like a pretty
unusual meat marinade, but Dr. Pepper has a sweet, complex flavor that makes it great for marinades. Boost the saltiness of a recipe with a little soy sauce if you need to. For the Sweet and Spicy Marinated Steaks recipe, click here. Hot sauce
If you like
spicy food, consider marinating your steak in hot sauce. You can go as spicy as you like or stick to a more mild sauce, but it’s a great way to pack your meat with flavor while also making sure you have a nice, juicy steak. For the Parrillada Mixta with Garlic and Sweet Chipotle Marinades recipe, click here. Cranberry juice
Cranberry juice can give your steak a tangy twist as a marinade, and it’s an especially fitting idea for the
Thanksgiving table or a holiday dinner. For the Cranberry Marinade recipe, click here. Miso
Miso is a great addition to many things,
even cookies, and a marinade with miso can give you a tender and flavorful steak. For the Ponzu and Miso Flank Steak recipe, click here. Vinegar
A versatile ingredient used in everything from salad dressings to
all kinds of soup, vinegar is a great item to have on hand. As a marinade, its acidic quality will help you cook a tender steak. For the Greek Marinated Flank Steak with Tzatziki recipe, click here. Whiskey
If you’re a fan of whiskey, try throwing your meat in a marinade with some
Jack Daniel’s for a nice, robust steak. For the Maple Bourbon Steak recipe, click here.