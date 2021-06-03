10 Types Of Steak Every Cook Should Know About

  • <p>Steaks come in all different cuts and sizes. They can range in tenderness, marbling, and price range, with each cut somehow managing to have its own distinct flavor and qualities. Some are better prepared on the grill while others thrive on the stovetop, but when cooked properly, each cut has something delicious to offer. Here, a guide to 10 popular cuts.</p>
    10 Types Of Steak Every Cook Should Know About

  • <p>Our all-time favorite cut. Ribeyes come from the center of the rib section and usually has the most marbling (aka fat aka flavor). It's tender and juicy and can be sold either boneless or bone-in. The ribeye is usually thicker, making it tough to overcook. They always look beautiful when being served and have a ton of flavor, so they really only require salt and pepper; no marinade necessary.</p><p>Ribeyes are great on the grill or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a33010975/ribeye-steak-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooked on the stovetop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cooked on the stovetop</a>. </p>
    1) Ribeye

  • <p>One of the most delicate, tender cuts you can prepare. Filet mignon is cut from the very tip of the tenderloin, which makes this steak extremely tender. Eating a filet mignon is like eating butter—the flavor is exceptional—which is why it comes with a hefty price tag. </p><p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23515113/how-to-cook-filet-mignon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Filet mignon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Filet mignon</a> doesn't do great on the grill. We recommend the broiler or the stovetop, or a combo of both. </p>
    2) Filet Mignon

  • <p>This cut comes from the belly section and literally hangs (hence the name) from the diaphragm between the ribs and the loin. It's an underrated cut: It's not too expensive, but still has <em>lots</em> of flavor. Think of it as a more tender version of a skirt or flank steak. </p><p>Hanger steaks will benefit from a marinade to boost their flavor and help them tenderize. They're best grilled quickly over high heat to keep from getting too tough. </p>
    3) Hanger Steak

  • <p>My personal favorite, this steak comes as one large flat piece, making it great for sharing family-style. Cut from the back portion of the abdominal muscles, it's a tougher cut, but when prepared correctly can still be incredibly tender. This cut is great for pairing with bold sauces, like <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27793321/chimichurri-sauce-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chimichurri" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chimichurri</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58238/easy-flank-steak-marinade-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flank steak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Flank steak</a> should be marinated for more flavor and is best when grilled over high heat. We recommend serving it medium-rare.</p>
    4) Flank Steak

  • <p>Similar to the flank steak, this cut also comes from the abdominal muscles. It's less tender than flank, but similar in flavor. Often used in tacos or fajitas, skirt steaks benefit from a marinade much like flank and hanger steaks, and cook well over the grill or in quick stir-fry recipes. </p>
    5) Skirt Steak

  • <p>Your classic, can-never-go-wrong cut. From the top part of the short loin, just behind the ribs, this cut is almost always sold boneless and has a solid ratio of marbling. It's so tender and flavorful that it doesn't need a marinade. It's typically an expensive cut, but slightly cheaper than a ribeye.</p><p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a30433895/steak-and-eggs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NY strips" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NY strips</a> cook well on the grill, on the stove, or in the oven. </p>
    6) New York Strip

  • <p>Also know as the T-bone, this is an epic—and huge!—cut of steak well loved for having the meaty strip and soft, buttery tenderloin. It's comprised of <em>both</em> the NY strip and the tenderloin, and has a solid amount of filet mignon. </p><p>Porterhouses are typically cooked under the broiler or using a combo of the stovetop and oven. </p>
    7) Porterhouse

  • <p>You can also find this steak sold as butler's steak or oyster blade. It's a super affordable cut that's surprisingly tender and flavorful for it's budget price point. The flat iron is cut from the chuck section or the shoulder and is a slightly newer cut of steak. </p><p><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a33522249/grilled-flat-iron-steak-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flat iron steaks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Flat iron steaks</a> are great grilled. While a marinade isn't totally necessary, we recommend one.</p>
    8) Flat Iron

  • <p>Possibly our most used cut here at Delish. Unsurprisingly, it's cut from the sirloin section and is another affordable cut of steak. The sirloin is nicely tender—if not cooked past medium. After that, this cut tends to get tough. </p><p>Sirloins can be grilled or seared for quick stir fries, like this <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24489879/beef-and-broccoli-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beef and broccoli" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beef and broccoli</a>. </p>
    9) Sirloin

  • <p>Also known as the California cut, tri trip is our Bay Area-native co-workers' obsession. It's a triangular piece of meat that comes from the bottom of the sirloin. It has excellent flavor and marbling and is tender <em>and</em> inexpensive. What's not to love? It's a large roast and great for sharing. </p><p>A marinade is recommend for <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21086711/cajun-butter-steak-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tri tip" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tri tip</a>, but this cut does well on the grill or in the oven. </p>
    10) Tri Tip

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers scored their most runs in an inning in a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles, scoring 11 times in the bottom of the first against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The 11-run inning surpassed the previous mark of 10, which had been done at least four times, most recently in the first inning on April 25, 2008, at Colorado. It is the second time in less than a year the Dodgers have had an 11-run first. They put up the same number in Game 3 of la