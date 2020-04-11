10 True Story Movies You Can't Miss This Year

10 True Story Movies You Can't Miss This YearElleApril 11, 2020, 12:03 a.m. UTCStream some of them right now.From ELLE10 True Story Movies You Can't Miss This YearFrom compelling biopics of larger-than-life figures to little-known tales of astonishing courage, these real-life stories are getting the film treatment they deserve in 2020. Click through to get your viewing calendar ready. Plus, check out all the 2020 movies you can stream right now.1) Lost GirlsBased on the 2013 book written by award-winning investigative reporter Robert Kolker, Lost Girls explores the haunting true story of a Long Island serial killer who murdered more than a dozen young female sex workers in 2010. Amy Ryan plays Mari Gilber, who takes matters into her own hands when she realizes the police aren’t putting in the work to find her missing daughter.Watch on Netflix2) ResistanceJonathan Jakubowicz’s WWII drama follows Jesse Eisenberg as French mime Marcel Marceau, who along with a group of Boy and Girl Scouts helps save thousands of children orphaned by the Nazis.Watch Now Scroll to continue with contentAd3) RadioactiveRosamund Pike brings life to Marie Curie, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist who co-discovered radium, in this biopic from Persepolis director and co-writer Marjane Satrapi. Make it a double feature with Radium Girls, which follows a group of factory employees who sued their company for putting their health at risk. —Julie KosinRelease Date: Summer 20204) TeslaEthan Hawke is Nikola Tesla in this Drunk History-inspired biopic written and directed by Michael Almereyda. Kyle MacLachlan co-stars as Thomas Edison.Release Date: August 75) The Trial of the Chicago 7Aaron Sorkin takes on the Chicago Seven—the men put on trial following protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention —with a stacked cast including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Keaton.Release Date: September 256) The GloriasGet your Gloria Steinem fix post-Mrs. America with The Glorias, starring Ryan Kira Armstrong, Lulu Wilson, Alicia Vikander, and Julianne Moore as the feminist icon through the years. Release Date: Fall 20207) RespectJennifer Hudson takes on R&B queen Aretha Franklin in this highly-anticipated film, which also stars Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige and Tituss Burgess. Release Date: December 258) StardustThe last two years brought us biopics about Freddie Mercury and Elton John, and now, 2020 will explore the life of David Bowie. Johnny Flynn plays a younger version of the rock icon, whose travels to America in the '70s birthed his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust.Release Date: TBD 20209) MankDavid Fincher is working with Netflix for his next feature, Mank, which follows screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewic during the making of legendary 1941 film Citizen Kane. Gary Oldman takes on the title role, while Amanda Seyfried plays actress Marion Davies and Tom Burke is director and star Orson Welles. This is Fincher's first feature since 2014’s Gone Girl. Release Date: TBD 202010) Lamborghini — The LegendThis biopic will tell the real-life story of Ferruccio Lamborghini, who rose from tractor manufacturer to coveted sports car designer during his 50-year career. Antonio Banderas will play the lead role, while Alec Baldwin stars as his rival, Enzo Ferrari.Release Date: TBD 2020