10 Things I Learned After Consulting a Personal Stylist

Fashion has never come easily to me. I typically find brands that I like (shoutout to Penguin) and really lean into it by buying the same thing in multiple colors. Though I’ll always stay true to my faves, it's become clear as I get older that my style should mature as I do. With that in mind, I called in the professionals at Trunk Club to help steer me in the right direction—after all, there’s no shame in asking for help when you can’t do something on your own. Here are a few tips I picked up from our consultation that just about anyone should find useful.