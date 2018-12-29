10 things we know will happen on the PGA Tour in 2019

It's common at this spot on the calendar to make predictions for the upcoming year. However, as noted philosopher/baseball manager Casey Stengel once warned, "Never make predictions, especially about the future." Granted, Stengel also said, "All right everyone, line up alphabetically according to your height," but the wisdom remains true. So while we could regale you with conjecture like, "Tiger Woods wins his 15th major!" or "Patrick Reed defects to the International squad," it's just that, conjecture. What we can offer, though, are promises. Perhaps they're not as flashy as gazing into the crystal ball, but at least they are made in conviction. Without further ado, here are 10 things we know will happen in 2019:

Davis Love III won the driving title during his freshman campaign in 1986 with an average of 285.7 yards. Bubba Watson (2006) is the only first-year player since to sit atop that category. Through a quarter of the season, Cam Champ (328.2 yards) is pacing to join these rookie ranks. Given Champ boasted a Web.com-best 343.1 yards last season, don't expect the sinewy 23-year-old to surrender his pole position. It may be failing to finish in the top 20 at a major or consecutive so-so performances during the regular season, but there will be an avalanche of "What's wrong with Tiger?" and "Has Woods run out of gas?" think-pieces at some point this year. Which Woods will undoubtedly invalidate the following tournament, because, well, he's Tiger Woods. We went to Bethpage Black this past May to see how the course 1) survived a rough winter and 2) how the current weather could effect the 2019 Wanamaker. To our surprise, the mecca of New York public golf was shining brightly as ever. So why the worry? Call it PTSD from the '09 U.S. Open at Black (we're still drying off) or that five of the last seven Mays in Long Island have been wet affairs. Here's hoping for sunshine, but to those planning on attending the '19 PGA Championship, bring an umbrella. Scroll to continue with content Ad For a reminder, "L’Artiste" has battled the governing body on a side-saddling putter and the use of a compass the past two seasons, so it stands to reason Fight No. 3 is on the horizon. Perhaps DeChambeau's heightened profile earns him more respect from the Far Hills offices, but we can also envision the five-time tour winner wreaking havoc by using tees that lessen frictional force. Though Big Cat's camp denies anything is set in stone, sources have told Golf Digest that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will run-back their made-for-TV spectacle in 2019 and 2020. Expect a team format rather than another one-on-one bout, and don't bet on watching this one for free. Spieth in even-number years on the PGA Tour: two wins, three painful major misses. Spieth in odd-number years: nine wins, three majors victories. To be fair, Spieth's "down" season in 2018 wasn't that down; he almost won two majors, after all. Still, that a player of his caliber didn't qualify for the Tour Championship is somewhat alarming. However, anticipate the 25-year-old, with a rectified short game and second-shot prowess, to return to the world's top 5 by next fall. With three top 10s at majors last year, Finau has become a popular Masters pick this spring. But one must walk before they run, and for Finau that means getting his first non-alternate win. The Ryder Cupper was second on tour in top 10s and finished seventh in strokes gained in '18, and proved those figures weren't flukes with a runner-up at the WGC-HSBC this fall. If he can keep his troublesome putter at bay, don't be surprised if Finau makes multiple trips to the winner's circle this season. Though Jimmy Walker ('16 PGA) and Zach Johnson ('15 Open) were longshots, there hasn’t been a true “Wait, who?” champ since Y.E. Yang. (And before you say Danny Willett, the Englishman was No. 12 in the world prior to his Masters breakthrough.) Seems logical that we’re overdue for an unknown, and with a course that most haven’t seen on the docket in Royal Portrush, that streak will end this summer. On the surface, this seems obvious, but Royal Melbourne was the site of the only International victory in the event's history, and with Ryder Cup wounds still fresh, wouldn’t be surprised if picking against the red, white and blue becomes trendy. Nevertheless, with the American frontline loaded with firepower and the Internationals' depth still problematic, look for the U.S. dominance to continue in Australia next December. Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose have been playing hot potato with the No. 1 ranking, but our forecast is Thomas—winner of eight events in the last two seasons—leaves that duo in the dust. The majority of tour venues cater to Thomas' blitzkrieg strategy (first in eagles, fourth in birdie average), and his lone weakness, driving accuracy, won't be penalized at this year's U.S. Open (Pebble) and PGA (Bethpage) sites. Throw in his steadily-improving showings at Augusta and his propensity to start the year strong (six of his nine career wins have come before the Masters in their given season), it's hard not to see Thomas retaking the No. 1 crown by spring.