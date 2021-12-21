16 Spray Sunscreens That Are So Freaking Easy to Apply

  • <p class="body-dropcap">I don't need to remind you that you should be wearing <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/advice/g3973/best-new-sunscreens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sunscreen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sunscreen</a> every single day, but I'm going to anyway because it's that f*cking important. SPF is totally nonnegotiable—<em>e</em><em>ven</em> when you're indoors (yep, I said what I said. If you don't <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g32358890/do-you-need-to-wear-sunscreen-indoors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wear sunscreen inside" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wear sunscreen inside</a>, harmful rays that sneak in through your windows can cause skin damage). Here's the thing, though: I totally understand that rubbing lotion over every inch of your body can be quite the task, especially if you're short on time or just plainly don't feel like it. And nothing <em>ever </em>should deter you from applying sunscreen. That's why I'm Team Spray Sunscreens. <strong>They're super quick and easy to use, you won't be left with a big mess</strong><strong>, and they can reach those hard-to-get spots on your back.</strong> <strong><br></strong></p><p>So yeah, I'll say it again: I'm a spray-on sunscreen stan. But that being said, I'm no expert on the science behind them, so to help me out with allllll the important deets, the best spray sunscreens on the market, and how to correctly use 'em, I consulted a few of the pros.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Meet the experts:</h3><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/anniechiumd/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Annie Chiu:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Annie Chiu:</a></strong> Board-certified dermatologist and founder of <a href="https://www.thederminstitute.com/dermatologist-redondo-beach-ca/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Derm Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Derm Institute</a> in Manhattan Beach, Chiu specializes in non-invasive cosmetic dermatology and aesthetics.</li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/dr_ellen_marmur/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ellen Marmur:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Ellen Marmur:</strong></a> Board-certified dermatologist and founder of <a href="https://mmskincare.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MM Skincare" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MM Skincare</a> and <a href="https://marmurmedical.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marmur Medical" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marmur Medical</a>, Marmur is a celebrity dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon. Her expertise includes skin cancer diagnosis and surgery, Mohs surgery, reconstructive surgery, women's health dermatology, cosmetic surgery, and aesthetic procedures.</li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/monagoharadermdoc/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mona Gohara:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Mona Gohara:</strong></a> Gohara is a board-certified dermatologist in <a href="https://dermatologyofct.com/about/our-providers/mona-gohara-m-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hamden, Connecticut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hamden, Connecticut</a>. She currently teaches at Yale and is the <a href="https://www.womensderm.org/about-wds/board-of-directors" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vice President of the Women's Dermatologic Society" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vice President of the Women's Dermatologic Society</a>. Her areas of expertise include medical and surgical dermatology and skin of color.<br></li></ul><h2 class="body-h2">Is sunscreen spray good for your face? </h2><p>"Your face captures over 50 percent of your daily sun exposure, and it doesn't forget it," says Marmur. So, <em>yeah</em><em>,</em> <strong>sunscreen absolutely should be a vital part of your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a25372431/what-order-to-apply-skincare-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare routine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">skincare routine</a>. </strong>The hard truth is that without it, your skin will be prone to sun damage and that damage can potentially lead to skin cancer. </p><p>There is definitely some speculation as to whether spray sunscreen is <em>safe.</em> But listen, <strong>as long as you're being smart when applying it (i.e., eyes closed, breath held, spraying outside or in a well-ventilated area, and avoiding direct inhalation), you'll likely be fine</strong>. The FDA hasn't officially made any claims whether or not spray sunscreen is dangerous, but it's worth noting that it can cause potential lung irritation long-term (or problems for those with asthma), explains Chiu. Howeverrrr, I've included a ton of sunscreen mists for your face that don't contain aerosol (AKA the ingredient not-so-good for the climate and your lungs), so you can feel confident when applying your sunscreen. If you're worried, stick to lotions and/or creams.</p><p>Another important thing to note when using spray sunscreen is to ensure that the SPF is applied evenly. Sometimes when using a spray, you can unintentionally leave parts of your skin uncovered and susceptible to sun damage without knowing it, explains Chiu. (So, peeps, that means lather up nice and goooood.)</p><h2 class="body-h2">What is the most effective and best sunscreen? </h2><p>As for the most effective sunscreen you should use to prevent sun damage, "<strong>the absolute bare minimum SPF you need on your face is SPF 30</strong>," Gohara <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a25372431/what-order-to-apply-skincare-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has told Cosmo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">has told <em>Cosmo</em></a>. Any SPF less than that, consider it a no-go. "Have a few that you like for when you're participating in different activities, or dependent on the weather," says Marmur. </p><p>But don't you worry, I'll take the hard work out of lookin' out for you. Here are 15 of the best spray <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/sunscreen-spf/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sunscreens for your face and body year-round" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sunscreens for your face and body year-round</a>. P.S. Don't spray sunscreen directly onto your face. Spritz it into your hands first and <em>then</em> rub it on—you don't want to accidentally get any in your eyes!</p>
  • <p>pixibeauty.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pixibeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fsun-mist&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those who loooove a dewy face (🙋🙋🙋), the Pixi Beauty Sun Mist def needs to be your next SPF spray. The coveted mist contains <strong>chamomile, bamboo, and aloe leaf extracts</strong> that calm, condition, and soothe your skin. Apply in the AM and use as often as you wish throughout the day (at least every two hours). Insider tip: I use it to refresh my makeup, and it gives me the prettiest glow. </p>
    For those who loooove a dewy face (🙋🙋🙋), the Pixi Beauty Sun Mist def needs to be your next SPF spray. The coveted mist contains chamomile, bamboo, and aloe leaf extracts that calm, condition, and soothe your skin. Apply in the AM and use as often as you wish throughout the day (at least every two hours). Insider tip: I use it to refresh my makeup, and it gives me the prettiest glow.

  • <p>habitskin.co</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhabitskin.co%2Fproducts%2Fmister&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The most luxurious sunscreen spray (without the added $$$) on this list happens to be the Habit Skin N°41 Mister. Not only is it clean (FYI: We've got a comprehensive guide to everything you should know about <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a36332134/clean-and-natural-beauty-myths/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clean and natural beauty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">clean and natural beauty</a>), but the <strong>r</strong><strong>ose geranium, lavender, and rosemary oils </strong>create the yummiest scent that feels luxe. Mist all over your face and neck in the AM and reapply throughout the day. Plus, the size of the product is perfect for your purse, giving you no excuse not to apply it daily and often.</p>
    The most luxurious sunscreen spray (without the added $$$) on this list happens to be the Habit Skin N°41 Mister. Not only is it clean (FYI: We've got a comprehensive guide to everything you should know about clean and natural beauty), but the rose geranium, lavender, and rosemary oils create the yummiest scent that feels luxe. Mist all over your face and neck in the AM and reapply throughout the day. Plus, the size of the product is perfect for your purse, giving you no excuse not to apply it daily and often.

  • <p><strong>Soleil Toujours</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FSTOU-WU38%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The hero ingredients in this spray sunscreen? Red algae, vitamin C ester, and vitamin E—<strong>they're soothing and cooling to your skin</strong>—things that can come in handy especially if you're going to be in the heat all day long—and they help to prevent the loss of skin elasticity. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>MDSolarSciences</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FMOLA-WU34%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're someone who is a liiiiitle impatient (<em>cough, cough</em> <em>me</em>), this quick-dry spray sunscreen will have you ready to take on the heat ASAP. The best part? <strong>It won't sting your sensitive skin,</strong> and it's lightweight, so you won't feel greasy!</p>
  • <p><strong>Pacifica</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fset-c-protect-spf-45-matte-sheer-setting-mist-pimprod2014107&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>IMO, <strong>the best thing about this sunscreen is that it won’t leave you feeling greasy</strong>. The formula has a lightweight matte finish, so it won’t make your skin feel tight or dry either—but it’s also packed with ingredients that help keep your skin hydrated.</p>
  • <p>beautybay.com</p><p><strong>$14.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.beautybay.com%2Fp%2Fultrasun%2Fface-uv-protection-mist-spf50%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This transparent, quick-drying face mist is great for under and over makeup, making it the perfect staple for your skincare routine. Not only does it offer SPF 50 protection, but it also <strong>protects against blue light</strong> (!!) The formulation is vegan, halal, and cruelty-free.</p>
  • <p><strong>COOLA</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Ffragrance-free-mineral-sunscreen-spray-spf-30-pimprod2021498&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know that greasy, slimy feeling that a lot of sunscreens leave behind? With this spray sunscreen, you actually don't have to worry about that. The lightweight formula dries down to a sheer, matte-ish finish, which means <strong>you won't feel sticky and gross right after you apply. </strong>But don't worry—it's not drying. The blend of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g25588784/best-body-oils/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oils" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">oils</a> (buriti oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and raspberry seed oil) will keep you moisturized.</p>
  • <p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsupergoop-play-antioxidant-mist-spf-50-with-vitamin-c-P454389&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Obviously sunscreen is the number one anti-aging product, but this spray sunscreen also has other MVP ingredients that help the cause. It's filled with <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g12091058/best-vitamin-c-serum-face-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin C</a>, <strong>an antioxidant that helps fight free radical damage</strong> that can speed up the aging process. </p>
  • <p><strong>Babo Botanicals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.01</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ALT5MKW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.31696775%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your skin is hella reactive, this spray sunscreen is basically made for you. There’s <strong>no oxybenzone (or gluten, soy, dairy, or nuts) in this super-gentle formula,</strong> so it protects against those UVA/UVB rays without irritating your skin or causing <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g35089763/best-rosacea-skin-care-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:redness" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">redness</a>.</p>
  • <p><strong>Bare Republic</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/bare-republic-coco-mango-mineral-spray-spf-30-6-fl-oz/-/A-53415167" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>My family literally stocks up on this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g35863427/best-drugstore-sunscreens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drugstore sunscreen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">drugstore sunscreen</a> every summer. It's not super pricey and the product is distributed v evenly, so<strong> you don't have to worry about missing any patches</strong> of skin when you spritz. </p>
  • <p><strong>EltaMD</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$34.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Feltamd-uv-aero-broad-spectrum-spf45%2F11370309.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In case you haven't picked up on this by now, I <em>hate</em> the feeling of wearing sunscreen. I'm always looking for lightweight options, and this spray SPF actually lives up to its claims. After you spritz and rub it in,<strong> you'll forget you have it on</strong> (until it's time to re-apply). </p>
  • <p><strong>Shiseido</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fshiseido-ultimate-sun-protection-spray-0400097761714.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>No stickiness, no residue, and great coverage</strong>—just a few of the things that make this spray <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g9272802/best-sunscreens-for-face/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:face sunscreen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">face sunscreen</a> also perfect for your body (get you a sunscreen that can do both, amiright?). </p>
  • <p><strong>Alba Botanica</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UTLTC1S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.31696775%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a31347/beauty-products-sensitive-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beauty products for sensitive skin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beauty products for sensitive skin</a> are kind of like a minefield—you never know what's going to set your skin off. This spray sunscreen is a pretty safe bet, though. It's <strong>formulated with botanical ingredients, like chamomile and aloe, </strong>and without synthetic fragrances or chemicals, like oxybenzone and octinoxante.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Sun Bum</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fsunscreen-spray-spf-50%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod11281071&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can go ahead and spritz on this spray sunscreen without worrying your conscience. Not only<strong> is it a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28700772/cruelty-free-makeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cruelty-free product" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cruelty-free product</a>, but it's also vegan <em>and</em> a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g32236332/best-reef-safe-sunscreen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reef-safe sunscreen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reef-safe sunscreen</a>,</strong> all while giving you non-sticky UVA/UVB protection. A true winner.</p>
  • <p><strong>MMSkincare</strong></p><p>mmskincare.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://mmskincare.com/collections/sasha-suncare/products/mmskincare-sasha-suncare-mineral-sunscreen-spray-spf-30" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Are you an outdoorsy, active kind of person? Like to jump in the pool? Worried that the water and/or sweat will wash your SPF protection away? Welllll folks, not with this bb. The MMSkincare mineral spray sunscreen is water-resistant and won't budge. Plus, the <strong>vitamin E and green tea extract</strong> will keep that skin of yours hydrated AF.</p>
  • <p><strong>La Roche-Posay</strong></p><p>laroche-posay.us</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.laroche-posay.us%2Fsunscreen%2Fanthelios-lotion-spray-sunscreen-spf-60-883140500841.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Fbeauty%2Fg31696775%2Fbest-spray-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A lot of sunscreens come with scents. They're usually coconut-y or fruity, and sometimes very overwhelming. <strong>If you're not about the scented sunscreen life, or if you have sensitive skin,</strong> you might want to opt for this fragrance-free spray sunscreen. It's also alcohol-free (so you can spray it on your face), lightweight, and non-greasy. Bless.</p>
