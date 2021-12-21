16 Spray Sunscreens That Are So Freaking Easy to Apply

I don't need to remind you that you should be wearing sunscreen every single day, but I'm going to anyway because it's that f*cking important. SPF is totally nonnegotiable—even when you're indoors (yep, I said what I said. If you don't wear sunscreen inside, harmful rays that sneak in through your windows can cause skin damage). Here's the thing, though: I totally understand that rubbing lotion over every inch of your body can be quite the task, especially if you're short on time or just plainly don't feel like it. And nothing ever should deter you from applying sunscreen. That's why I'm Team Spray Sunscreens. They're super quick and easy to use, you won't be left with a big mess, and they can reach those hard-to-get spots on your back.
So yeah, I'll say it again: I'm a spray-on sunscreen stan. But that being said, I'm no expert on the science behind them, so to help me out with allllll the important deets, the best spray sunscreens on the market, and how to correctly use 'em, I consulted a few of the pros.
Meet the experts:
Is sunscreen spray good for your face?
"Your face captures over 50 percent of your daily sun exposure, and it doesn't forget it," says Marmur. So, yeah, sunscreen absolutely should be a vital part of your skincare routine. The hard truth is that without it, your skin will be prone to sun damage and that damage can potentially lead to skin cancer.
There is definitely some speculation as to whether spray sunscreen is safe. But listen, as long as you're being smart when applying it (i.e., eyes closed, breath held, spraying outside or in a well-ventilated area, and avoiding direct inhalation), you'll likely be fine. The FDA hasn't officially made any claims whether or not spray sunscreen is dangerous, but it's worth noting that it can cause potential lung irritation long-term (or problems for those with asthma), explains Chiu. Howeverrrr, I've included a ton of sunscreen mists for your face that don't contain aerosol (AKA the ingredient not-so-good for the climate and your lungs), so you can feel confident when applying your sunscreen. If you're worried, stick to lotions and/or creams.
Another important thing to note when using spray sunscreen is to ensure that the SPF is applied evenly. Sometimes when using a spray, you can unintentionally leave parts of your skin uncovered and susceptible to sun damage without knowing it, explains Chiu. (So, peeps, that means lather up nice and goooood.)
What is the most effective and best sunscreen?
As for the most effective sunscreen you should use to prevent sun damage, "the absolute bare minimum SPF you need on your face is SPF 30," Gohara has told Cosmo. Any SPF less than that, consider it a no-go. "Have a few that you like for when you're participating in different activities, or dependent on the weather," says Marmur.
But don't you worry, I'll take the hard work out of lookin' out for you. Here are 15 of the best spray sunscreens for your face and body year-round. P.S. Don't spray sunscreen directly onto your face. Spritz it into your hands first and then rub it on—you don't want to accidentally get any in your eyes!