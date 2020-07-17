10 Small Shower Ideas That’ll Make Your Space Feel Open and Airy

As with any small space, you need to get creative to make the most of it. That means diving deep into all of your options and boiling them down to the absolute best one for you and your space. Whether you have a super tiny apartment bathroom or less square footage to work with in a large house, these shower ideas will help you design a space that feels anything but confined. Every time you walk into your bathroom, you'll know that you're getting maximum function and style out of it.