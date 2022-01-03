10 Shows to Watch If You Love 'Yellowstone'

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2Fshows%2F1883%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38629033%2Fshows-like-yellowstone%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p>If there's one show that belongs on <em>Yellowstone</em> fans' <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a38424530/1883-show-where-to-watch-stream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:must-watch list" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">must-watch list</a>, it has to be the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a35447964/yellowstone-tv-prequel-y-1883/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prequel series 1883" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">prequel series <em>1883</em></a>. Helmed by Taylor Sheridan (<em>Yellowstone</em>'s creator and showrunner) the show, which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a38504297/isabel-may-1883-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Isabel May" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Isabel May</a>, and Sam Elliott, tells the story of the Dutton family long before they founded their famed Montana ranch, tracing their path on a wagon train from East Texas and into the wild west.</p>
    If there's one show that belongs on Yellowstone fans' must-watch list, it has to be the prequel series 1883. Helmed by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone's creator and showrunner) the show, which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, and Sam Elliott, tells the story of the Dutton family long before they founded their famed Montana ranch, tracing their path on a wagon train from East Texas and into the wild west.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2Fshows%2Fmayor-of-kingstown%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38629033%2Fshows-like-yellowstone%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p>Another Taylor Sheridan-led show, this Paramount+ original may not have the western flare of the <em>Yellowstone</em>, but it still brings the same compelling family drama and moral murkiness that keep Dutton fans coming back for more. Starring Jeremy Renner, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a37352098/mayor-of-kingstown-season-1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:it centers on the McLusky family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">it centers on the McLusky family</a>, who hold powerful positions in a Michigan community dominated by the prison industrial complex.</p>
    Another Taylor Sheridan-led show, this Paramount+ original may not have the western flare of the Yellowstone, but it still brings the same compelling family drama and moral murkiness that keep Dutton fans coming back for more. Starring Jeremy Renner, it centers on the McLusky family, who hold powerful positions in a Michigan community dominated by the prison industrial complex.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.hbo.com/succession" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p>The settings couldn't be more different, but if you dig below the surface, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a38215144/succession-vs-yellowstone-comparison-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Succession is really just the East Coast corporate version of Yellowstone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Succession</em> is really just the East Coast corporate version of <em>Yellowstone</em></a>. A family of siblings competing for the approval (and inheritance) of their complicated father? Check. Betrayals, in-fighting, and simmering tensions? Check. One cutthroat daughter? Check. Edge-of-your-seat romances? Check. Extreme wealth? Check. All of which adds up to a show you absolutely must <em>check</em> out. </p>
    The settings couldn't be more different, but if you dig below the surface, Succession is really just the East Coast corporate version of Yellowstone. A family of siblings competing for the approval (and inheritance) of their complicated father? Check. Betrayals, in-fighting, and simmering tensions? Check. One cutthroat daughter? Check. Edge-of-your-seat romances? Check. Extreme wealth? Check. All of which adds up to a show you absolutely must check out.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/70269479" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW </a></p><p><em>Longmire</em> feels like a spiritual cousin to <em>Yellowstone</em>, and one fans are sure to be instantly addicted to. Telling the story of a small-town sheriff in Wyoming, it blends the western setting and family dysfunction you love with a dose of crime drama. Bonus: it has six seasons, so there will be plenty to binge while you wait for more <em>Yellowstone</em>. </p>
    Longmire feels like a spiritual cousin to Yellowstone, and one fans are sure to be instantly addicted to. Telling the story of a small-town sheriff in Wyoming, it blends the western setting and family dysfunction you love with a dose of crime drama. Bonus: it has six seasons, so there will be plenty to binge while you wait for more Yellowstone.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2F2faf68df-e153-4e47-b117-a048427b250f&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38629033%2Fshows-like-yellowstone%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p>Inspired by a novella by Western legend Elmore Leonard, <em>Justified</em>'s protagonist, US Marshall Raylan Givens's cocktail of rule-breaking bad boy and charming gentleman is sure to satisfy fans of <em>Yellowstone</em>'s Rip. In it, Raylan (played by Timothy Olyphant) is unwillingly sent back to his hometown in rural Kentucky to help clean up the drugs, gun-running, and petty crime that dominate the area, but he soon finds himself dragged into old relationships and complicated allegiances that make the job much harder. </p>
    Inspired by a novella by Western legend Elmore Leonard, Justified's protagonist, US Marshall Raylan Givens's cocktail of rule-breaking bad boy and charming gentleman is sure to satisfy fans of Yellowstone's Rip. In it, Raylan (played by Timothy Olyphant) is unwillingly sent back to his hometown in rural Kentucky to help clean up the drugs, gun-running, and petty crime that dominate the area, but he soon finds himself dragged into old relationships and complicated allegiances that make the job much harder.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGVU2b2A6ZF47DwvwIAT34%3Atype%3Aseries&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38629033%2Fshows-like-yellowstone%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p>Speaking of Timothy Olyphant... Before his modern turn as a lawman on <em>Justified</em>, he played a more historical cowboy on this beloved HBO drama. Even if you've already seen this tale of the infamous and ruthless pioneer town, the blend of shady characters, well-meaning dreamers, and wild west action is certainly worth a revisit. </p>
    Speaking of Timothy Olyphant... Before his modern turn as a lawman on Justified, he played a more historical cowboy on this beloved HBO drama. Even if you've already seen this tale of the infamous and ruthless pioneer town, the blend of shady characters, well-meaning dreamers, and wild west action is certainly worth a revisit.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGXSySgQ5Pe06olAEAAAJr%3Atype%3Aseries&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38629033%2Fshows-like-yellowstone%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p>Want a different flavor of <em>Yellowstone</em>'s swaggering Americana vibe? How about this martial-arts-action-meets-period-drama original? Based on a story by Bruce Lee, it tracks Chinese immigrant Sahm in 1870s San Francisco as he searches for his long-lost sister and becomes a strong arm for an organized crime family. Think of it as the flip side of the Western story we're all used to seeing. </p>
    Want a different flavor of Yellowstone's swaggering Americana vibe? How about this martial-arts-action-meets-period-drama original? Based on a story by Bruce Lee, it tracks Chinese immigrant Sahm in 1870s San Francisco as he searches for his long-lost sister and becomes a strong arm for an organized crime family. Think of it as the flip side of the Western story we're all used to seeing.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hatfields-McCoys-Season-1/dp/B008R3N9QE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.38629033%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p>Need more cowboy Kevin Costner in your life? Trick question, of course you do. In this miniseries, Costner and Bill Paxton star as the heads of the two most famous feuding families in American history.</p>
    Need more cowboy Kevin Costner in your life? Trick question, of course you do. In this miniseries, Costner and Bill Paxton star as the heads of the two most famous feuding families in American history.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fc66560e6-ce38-4100-9c62-0d7ff4981912&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg38629033%2Fshows-like-yellowstone%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p>In addition to being one of the hottest creators in the industry right now, <em>Yellowstone</em> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a38176542/taylor-sheridan-guest-star-yellowstone/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:creator Taylor Sheridan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">creator Taylor Sheridan</a> also kicked off his career as an actor, including a memorable run on this dark family drama about an outlaw biker gang. While it might not have the western overtones of <em>Yellowstone</em>, the moral ambiguity and on-the-edge energy are a good fit for fans who need something new to get revved up over. </p>
    In addition to being one of the hottest creators in the industry right now, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also kicked off his career as an actor, including a memorable run on this dark family drama about an outlaw biker gang. While it might not have the western overtones of Yellowstone, the moral ambiguity and on-the-edge energy are a good fit for fans who need something new to get revved up over.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80117552" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p>The <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a32017702/ozark-season-4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fourth and final season" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fourth and final season</a> of this Netflix favorite is coming back in January—just in time to fill your <em>Yellowstone</em>-less hours. In it, Jason Bateman plays a financial adviser who has to move his family, including his wife, Laura Linney, to Missouri to launder money for a drug cartel. While the Byrdes may not always be as in-control as the Duttons, their scramble to come out on top, and the wild cast of characters that surround them, are just as compelling.</p>
    The fourth and final season of this Netflix favorite is coming back in January—just in time to fill your Yellowstone-less hours. In it, Jason Bateman plays a financial adviser who has to move his family, including his wife, Laura Linney, to Missouri to launder money for a drug cartel. While the Byrdes may not always be as in-control as the Duttons, their scramble to come out on top, and the wild cast of characters that surround them, are just as compelling.

While we wait to find out the fate of the Dutton family, these are the shows like Yellowstone to add to your watch list.

