10 Scalp Massagers for a Healthier Head of Hair

  • <p>Scalp care is trending, and it’s easy to see why. Adding a scalp massager to your <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36661091/best-shower-heads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shower routine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shower routine</a> doesn’t just feel good and ease scalp tension, it reduces product build-up and excess oil, encourages hair growth, and fosters better scalp health. While getting a scalp massage is many people’s favorite part of a haircut or blow-out, you don't have to hit the salon to enjoy one, thanks to the wide variety of scalp massagers on the market. Non-electronic scalp massagers can be used when applying shampoo or conditioner, while electronic models are typically used outside of the shower, and can often be used on your feet or neck too. </p><p>Keep reading to discover the best scalp massagers for your particular hair type and scalp health concerns. </p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Scalp massagers come in many shapes and sizes, and before making your purchase, keep the following in mind. </p><p><strong>What scalp issues you want to tackle:</strong> Some scalp massagers are designed to relieve tension, while others target dandruff, or are particularly good at exfoliating skin and removing buildup. Some scalp massagers can also be used on your back, neck, feet, and other body parts. </p><p><strong>Whether you want an electric model:</strong> Some scalp massagers can be operated manually, while others require batteries. </p><p><strong>Your hair type:</strong> Some scalp massagers will work on any hair type, while others work especially well on thick, curly, or thinning hair.</p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Evaluated</h3><p>We considered all of the issues that scalp massagers can be used to target, keeping different lifestyle and budget needs in mind as well. Then, we consulted professional reviews and looked at hundreds of consumer assessments of products. From there, we narrowed down the list to the 10 best scalp massagers on the market, designed for tackling a wide variety of problems at multiple price points.</p>
    1/11

    10 Scalp Massagers for a Healthier Head of Hair

    Scalp care is trending, and it’s easy to see why. Adding a scalp massager to your shower routine doesn’t just feel good and ease scalp tension, it reduces product build-up and excess oil, encourages hair growth, and fosters better scalp health. While getting a scalp massage is many people’s favorite part of a haircut or blow-out, you don't have to hit the salon to enjoy one, thanks to the wide variety of scalp massagers on the market. Non-electronic scalp massagers can be used when applying shampoo or conditioner, while electronic models are typically used outside of the shower, and can often be used on your feet or neck too.

    Keep reading to discover the best scalp massagers for your particular hair type and scalp health concerns.

    What to Consider

    Scalp massagers come in many shapes and sizes, and before making your purchase, keep the following in mind.

    What scalp issues you want to tackle: Some scalp massagers are designed to relieve tension, while others target dandruff, or are particularly good at exfoliating skin and removing buildup. Some scalp massagers can also be used on your back, neck, feet, and other body parts.

    Whether you want an electric model: Some scalp massagers can be operated manually, while others require batteries.

    Your hair type: Some scalp massagers will work on any hair type, while others work especially well on thick, curly, or thinning hair.

    How We Evaluated

    We considered all of the issues that scalp massagers can be used to target, keeping different lifestyle and budget needs in mind as well. Then, we consulted professional reviews and looked at hundreds of consumer assessments of products. From there, we narrowed down the list to the 10 best scalp massagers on the market, designed for tackling a wide variety of problems at multiple price points.

  • <p><strong>HEETA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Q6442Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Silicone, plastic</li><li><strong>Batteries: </strong>No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> All types of hair, wet or dry</li></ul><p>This wallet-friendly manually-operated scalp massager comes in a range of colors, from neutral black and white to yellow, pink, and turquoise. It offers an easy-to-grip design that allows you to clean your hair and massage your scalp at the same time (just rotate in circles while lathering up). </p><p>Reviewers praise its massaging and dandruff-fighting abilities, but advise users to thoroughly detangle their hair before using it.</p>
    2/11

    1) Scalp Care Massager

    HEETA

    amazon.com

    $7.98

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Silicone, plastic
    • Batteries: No
    • Best for: All types of hair, wet or dry

    This wallet-friendly manually-operated scalp massager comes in a range of colors, from neutral black and white to yellow, pink, and turquoise. It offers an easy-to-grip design that allows you to clean your hair and massage your scalp at the same time (just rotate in circles while lathering up).

    Reviewers praise its massaging and dandruff-fighting abilities, but advise users to thoroughly detangle their hair before using it.

  • <p><strong>Cotsoco</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F749381842%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg38735469%2Fbest-scalp-massagers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Silicone</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> Yes</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Deeply relaxing scalp massages, hair regrowth</li></ul><p>This Costoco scalp massager has four massage heads with 19 individual nodes that rotate clockwise and counter-clockwise, deeply relaxing the scalp in imitation of acupuncture and medical massages. </p><p>It’s designed to relieve headaches, improve sleep, and accelerate hair growth. The cordless massager can also be used to relieve stress in your back, neck, shoulders, arms, and feet. (Some people even use it on their dogs and cats!) </p><p>The rechargeable, cordless model allows you to give or receive a massage for up to two hours. Reviewers praise its lightweight yet sturdy construction, and say it's a great for promoting relaxation before sleep.</p>
    3/11

    2) Electric Scalp Head Massager

    Cotsoco

    walmart.com

    $35.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Silicone
    • Batteries: Yes
    • Best for: Deeply relaxing scalp massages, hair regrowth

    This Costoco scalp massager has four massage heads with 19 individual nodes that rotate clockwise and counter-clockwise, deeply relaxing the scalp in imitation of acupuncture and medical massages.

    It’s designed to relieve headaches, improve sleep, and accelerate hair growth. The cordless massager can also be used to relieve stress in your back, neck, shoulders, arms, and feet. (Some people even use it on their dogs and cats!)

    The rechargeable, cordless model allows you to give or receive a massage for up to two hours. Reviewers praise its lightweight yet sturdy construction, and say it's a great for promoting relaxation before sleep.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Rebrilliant</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbed-bath%2Fpdp%2Frebrilliant-donnellson-scalp-massage-comb-w006092566.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg38735469%2Fbest-scalp-massagers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Silicone</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Dandruff, hair loss prevention</li></ul><p>This ergonomically designed pink silicone scalp massage comb can be incorporated into your daily shower routine. Simply massage your scalp with the soft silicone tips, and work your shampoo into a lather. </p><p>The scalp massager was designed to gently remove dandruff and stimulate the scalp, while also helping aid in hair regrowth and preventing hair loss. Reviewers love how gentle the comb is, and write that it is better at eliminating dandruff than other similar manual models.</p>
    4/11

    3) Donnellson Scalp Massage Comb

    Rebrilliant

    wayfair.com

    $22.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Silicone
    • Batteries: No
    • Best for: Dandruff, hair loss prevention

    This ergonomically designed pink silicone scalp massage comb can be incorporated into your daily shower routine. Simply massage your scalp with the soft silicone tips, and work your shampoo into a lather.

    The scalp massager was designed to gently remove dandruff and stimulate the scalp, while also helping aid in hair regrowth and preventing hair loss. Reviewers love how gentle the comb is, and write that it is better at eliminating dandruff than other similar manual models.

  • <p><strong>Micrael Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0752D3L2H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Plastic, silicone, metal</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> Yes</li><li><strong>Best for: </strong>Relaxation and tension relief</li></ul><p>Just press gently on this scalp massager to set off a vibration of 100 waves per second. The vibration stimulates acupuncture points in your scalp, relieving tension, releasing stress, and preventing hair loss. The portable massager can also be used on your shoulders, belly, legs, arms, and other body parts. </p><p>Some reviewers say it's got the perfect level of firmness, and others say it's ideal for reducing scalp itch.</p>
    5/11

    4) Scalp Massager

    Micrael Home

    amazon.com

    $21.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Plastic, silicone, metal
    • Batteries: Yes
    • Best for: Relaxation and tension relief

    Just press gently on this scalp massager to set off a vibration of 100 waves per second. The vibration stimulates acupuncture points in your scalp, relieving tension, releasing stress, and preventing hair loss. The portable massager can also be used on your shoulders, belly, legs, arms, and other body parts.

    Some reviewers say it's got the perfect level of firmness, and others say it's ideal for reducing scalp itch.

  • <p><strong>Maxsoft</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.58</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074ZDXFL6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Plastic</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Deep cleaning thick hair</li></ul><p>This scalp massager works best in the shower for use with shampoo. The massager is manually operated, and features soft, thick silicone bristles that stimulate blood flow, deep clean, and exfoliate. It is designed specifically for thick hair. </p><p>Reviewers say it's great for removing product buildup, addressing dry scalp issues, and smoothing hair. </p>
    6/11

    5) Hair Scalp Massager

    Maxsoft

    amazon.com

    $7.58

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Plastic
    • Batteries: No
    • Best for: Deep cleaning thick hair

    This scalp massager works best in the shower for use with shampoo. The massager is manually operated, and features soft, thick silicone bristles that stimulate blood flow, deep clean, and exfoliate. It is designed specifically for thick hair.

    Reviewers say it's great for removing product buildup, addressing dry scalp issues, and smoothing hair.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Breo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DXB3WR7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Wood, plastic</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> Yes</li><li><strong>Best for</strong>: Toning and softening skin, increasing blood flow</li></ul><p>This waterproof, battery-powered device provides an incredible spa-like massage right at home. The mini scalp massager comes with a charging base and a 96-contact-point design that replicates the gliding, kneading, trigger point therapy, and oscillating pressure utilized by professional masseuses. </p><p>The massager increases blood flow, eases tension, and increases skin toning. It can be used to massage other body parts too. One reviewer calls it “the best scalp massager,” while another praises its “soothing and therapeutic” results. However, other reviewers lament the fact that it doesn’t come with an instruction manual.</p>
    7/11

    6) Portable Mini Scalp Massager

    Breo

    amazon.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Wood, plastic
    • Batteries: Yes
    • Best for: Toning and softening skin, increasing blood flow

    This waterproof, battery-powered device provides an incredible spa-like massage right at home. The mini scalp massager comes with a charging base and a 96-contact-point design that replicates the gliding, kneading, trigger point therapy, and oscillating pressure utilized by professional masseuses.

    The massager increases blood flow, eases tension, and increases skin toning. It can be used to massage other body parts too. One reviewer calls it “the best scalp massager,” while another praises its “soothing and therapeutic” results. However, other reviewers lament the fact that it doesn’t come with an instruction manual.

  • <p><strong>HOFASON</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FNNSB42?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic, metal</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Gentle scalp massage </li></ul><p>If you’re in need of a scalp massage, but have sensitive skin, this Hofason Tingler may be worth considering. The handheld manual massager features metal spindles with beaded tips that glide over your scalp and offer relaxation and relief. </p><p>The gentle massager can also be used on your joints to relieve stress and enhance blood circulation. This massager comes as a set of two. </p>
    8/11

    7) Scalp Massage Tingler

    HOFASON

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Plastic, metal
    • Batteries: No
    • Best for: Gentle scalp massage

    If you’re in need of a scalp massage, but have sensitive skin, this Hofason Tingler may be worth considering. The handheld manual massager features metal spindles with beaded tips that glide over your scalp and offer relaxation and relief.

    The gentle massager can also be used on your joints to relieve stress and enhance blood circulation. This massager comes as a set of two.

  • <p><strong>K Kerotin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WZHDRZD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Silicone</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Stimulating growth, removing dandruff.</li></ul><p>This scalp massager is great for everyone, but particularly suited for those with thinning hair. It promotes hair growth by stimulating flow, deep cleans, exfoliates, eases tension, and reduces itch. It can be incorporated into your shower routine—just add shampoo and lather. </p><p>This Kerotin massager is infused with tourmaline, which boosts hair shine. Reviewers say it promotes hair growth and cleans hair thoroughly while reducing scalp flakiness. </p>
    9/11

    8) Scalp Massager Hair Growth

    K Kerotin

    amazon.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Silicone
    • Batteries: No
    • Best for: Stimulating growth, removing dandruff.

    This scalp massager is great for everyone, but particularly suited for those with thinning hair. It promotes hair growth by stimulating flow, deep cleans, exfoliates, eases tension, and reduces itch. It can be incorporated into your shower routine—just add shampoo and lather.

    This Kerotin massager is infused with tourmaline, which boosts hair shine. Reviewers say it promotes hair growth and cleans hair thoroughly while reducing scalp flakiness.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Cbiumpro</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F967520021%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg38735469%2Fbest-scalp-massagers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Silicone</li><li><strong>Batteries: </strong>No</li><li><strong>Best for: </strong>Cleaning and stimulating scalps of those with curly hair, thick hair</li></ul><p>This scalp massager features long silicone bristles designed to penetrate thick and curly hair. It exfoliates the scalp gently, and can be used as you shampoo. </p><p>This massager removes dandruff, dead skin cells, and eliminates itchiness without scratching. Reviewers say it's great for relaxation and removing product buildup.</p>
    10/11

    9) Shampoo Massager

    Cbiumpro

    walmart.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Silicone
    • Batteries: No
    • Best for: Cleaning and stimulating scalps of those with curly hair, thick hair

    This scalp massager features long silicone bristles designed to penetrate thick and curly hair. It exfoliates the scalp gently, and can be used as you shampoo.

    This massager removes dandruff, dead skin cells, and eliminates itchiness without scratching. Reviewers say it's great for relaxation and removing product buildup.

  • <p><strong>TANGLE TEEZER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZBKBBFY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Silicone</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Deep exfoliation, removing product buildup</li></ul><p>This comb-style exfoliator uses two types of teeth to exfoliate and massage the scalp, removing product buildup while also relieving tension. </p><p>This massager can be used in the shower with shampoo, but isn’t suitable for very sensitive skin. Reviewers with say it works particularly well for those with thick, curly hair. </p>
    11/11

    10) Scalp Exfoliator & Massager

    TANGLE TEEZER

    amazon.com

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Material: Silicone
    • Batteries: No
    • Best for: Deep exfoliation, removing product buildup

    This comb-style exfoliator uses two types of teeth to exfoliate and massage the scalp, removing product buildup while also relieving tension.

    This massager can be used in the shower with shampoo, but isn’t suitable for very sensitive skin. Reviewers with say it works particularly well for those with thick, curly hair.

<p>Scalp care is trending, and it’s easy to see why. Adding a scalp massager to your <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36661091/best-shower-heads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shower routine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shower routine</a> doesn’t just feel good and ease scalp tension, it reduces product build-up and excess oil, encourages hair growth, and fosters better scalp health. While getting a scalp massage is many people’s favorite part of a haircut or blow-out, you don't have to hit the salon to enjoy one, thanks to the wide variety of scalp massagers on the market. Non-electronic scalp massagers can be used when applying shampoo or conditioner, while electronic models are typically used outside of the shower, and can often be used on your feet or neck too. </p><p>Keep reading to discover the best scalp massagers for your particular hair type and scalp health concerns. </p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>Scalp massagers come in many shapes and sizes, and before making your purchase, keep the following in mind. </p><p><strong>What scalp issues you want to tackle:</strong> Some scalp massagers are designed to relieve tension, while others target dandruff, or are particularly good at exfoliating skin and removing buildup. Some scalp massagers can also be used on your back, neck, feet, and other body parts. </p><p><strong>Whether you want an electric model:</strong> Some scalp massagers can be operated manually, while others require batteries. </p><p><strong>Your hair type:</strong> Some scalp massagers will work on any hair type, while others work especially well on thick, curly, or thinning hair.</p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Evaluated</h3><p>We considered all of the issues that scalp massagers can be used to target, keeping different lifestyle and budget needs in mind as well. Then, we consulted professional reviews and looked at hundreds of consumer assessments of products. From there, we narrowed down the list to the 10 best scalp massagers on the market, designed for tackling a wide variety of problems at multiple price points.</p>
<p><strong>HEETA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Q6442Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Silicone, plastic</li><li><strong>Batteries: </strong>No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> All types of hair, wet or dry</li></ul><p>This wallet-friendly manually-operated scalp massager comes in a range of colors, from neutral black and white to yellow, pink, and turquoise. It offers an easy-to-grip design that allows you to clean your hair and massage your scalp at the same time (just rotate in circles while lathering up). </p><p>Reviewers praise its massaging and dandruff-fighting abilities, but advise users to thoroughly detangle their hair before using it.</p>
<p><strong>Cotsoco</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F749381842%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg38735469%2Fbest-scalp-massagers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Silicone</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> Yes</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Deeply relaxing scalp massages, hair regrowth</li></ul><p>This Costoco scalp massager has four massage heads with 19 individual nodes that rotate clockwise and counter-clockwise, deeply relaxing the scalp in imitation of acupuncture and medical massages. </p><p>It’s designed to relieve headaches, improve sleep, and accelerate hair growth. The cordless massager can also be used to relieve stress in your back, neck, shoulders, arms, and feet. (Some people even use it on their dogs and cats!) </p><p>The rechargeable, cordless model allows you to give or receive a massage for up to two hours. Reviewers praise its lightweight yet sturdy construction, and say it's a great for promoting relaxation before sleep.</p>
<p><strong>Rebrilliant</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbed-bath%2Fpdp%2Frebrilliant-donnellson-scalp-massage-comb-w006092566.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg38735469%2Fbest-scalp-massagers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Silicone</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Dandruff, hair loss prevention</li></ul><p>This ergonomically designed pink silicone scalp massage comb can be incorporated into your daily shower routine. Simply massage your scalp with the soft silicone tips, and work your shampoo into a lather. </p><p>The scalp massager was designed to gently remove dandruff and stimulate the scalp, while also helping aid in hair regrowth and preventing hair loss. Reviewers love how gentle the comb is, and write that it is better at eliminating dandruff than other similar manual models.</p>
<p><strong>Micrael Home</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0752D3L2H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Plastic, silicone, metal</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> Yes</li><li><strong>Best for: </strong>Relaxation and tension relief</li></ul><p>Just press gently on this scalp massager to set off a vibration of 100 waves per second. The vibration stimulates acupuncture points in your scalp, relieving tension, releasing stress, and preventing hair loss. The portable massager can also be used on your shoulders, belly, legs, arms, and other body parts. </p><p>Some reviewers say it's got the perfect level of firmness, and others say it's ideal for reducing scalp itch.</p>
<p><strong>Maxsoft</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.58</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074ZDXFL6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Plastic</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Deep cleaning thick hair</li></ul><p>This scalp massager works best in the shower for use with shampoo. The massager is manually operated, and features soft, thick silicone bristles that stimulate blood flow, deep clean, and exfoliate. It is designed specifically for thick hair. </p><p>Reviewers say it's great for removing product buildup, addressing dry scalp issues, and smoothing hair. </p>
<p><strong>Breo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DXB3WR7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Wood, plastic</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> Yes</li><li><strong>Best for</strong>: Toning and softening skin, increasing blood flow</li></ul><p>This waterproof, battery-powered device provides an incredible spa-like massage right at home. The mini scalp massager comes with a charging base and a 96-contact-point design that replicates the gliding, kneading, trigger point therapy, and oscillating pressure utilized by professional masseuses. </p><p>The massager increases blood flow, eases tension, and increases skin toning. It can be used to massage other body parts too. One reviewer calls it “the best scalp massager,” while another praises its “soothing and therapeutic” results. However, other reviewers lament the fact that it doesn’t come with an instruction manual.</p>
<p><strong>HOFASON</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FNNSB42?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Plastic, metal</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Gentle scalp massage </li></ul><p>If you’re in need of a scalp massage, but have sensitive skin, this Hofason Tingler may be worth considering. The handheld manual massager features metal spindles with beaded tips that glide over your scalp and offer relaxation and relief. </p><p>The gentle massager can also be used on your joints to relieve stress and enhance blood circulation. This massager comes as a set of two. </p>
<p><strong>K Kerotin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WZHDRZD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Silicone</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Stimulating growth, removing dandruff.</li></ul><p>This scalp massager is great for everyone, but particularly suited for those with thinning hair. It promotes hair growth by stimulating flow, deep cleans, exfoliates, eases tension, and reduces itch. It can be incorporated into your shower routine—just add shampoo and lather. </p><p>This Kerotin massager is infused with tourmaline, which boosts hair shine. Reviewers say it promotes hair growth and cleans hair thoroughly while reducing scalp flakiness. </p>
<p><strong>Cbiumpro</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F967520021%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg38735469%2Fbest-scalp-massagers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material: </strong>Silicone</li><li><strong>Batteries: </strong>No</li><li><strong>Best for: </strong>Cleaning and stimulating scalps of those with curly hair, thick hair</li></ul><p>This scalp massager features long silicone bristles designed to penetrate thick and curly hair. It exfoliates the scalp gently, and can be used as you shampoo. </p><p>This massager removes dandruff, dead skin cells, and eliminates itchiness without scratching. Reviewers say it's great for relaxation and removing product buildup.</p>
<p><strong>TANGLE TEEZER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZBKBBFY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.38735469%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Material:</strong> Silicone</li><li><strong>Batteries:</strong> No</li><li><strong>Best for:</strong> Deep exfoliation, removing product buildup</li></ul><p>This comb-style exfoliator uses two types of teeth to exfoliate and massage the scalp, removing product buildup while also relieving tension. </p><p>This massager can be used in the shower with shampoo, but isn’t suitable for very sensitive skin. Reviewers with say it works particularly well for those with thick, curly hair. </p>

It's time to give your scalp some much-needed TLC with these genius scalp massagers. Here are our recommendations for the best scalp massagers!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108

    DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn't let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets. But not this time. Although, it did

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Cardinals, Rams to meet in playoffs despite Week 18 losses

    ARIZONA (11-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC BETTING LINE: Rams by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 8-9-0, Los Angeles 8-9-0. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 46-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 30-23 on Dec. 13 in Glendale, Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seattle 38-30; Rams lost to San Francisco 27-24, OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING (11). CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (7), SCO

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76. The German ran way with the season title, compiling 1,703 po

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Lawmaker proposes mandatory neck guards after hockey death

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker says she plans to introduce legislation requiring all hockey players to wear a neck guard or a similar protective device during practice or games following the death last week of a 10th-grade player whose neck was cut by a skate. While the governing body for interscholastic sports among secondary schools, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, the rules don't apply to private sc

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con