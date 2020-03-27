10 Reviewer-Favorite Air Purifiers You Can Buy Online

Air purifiers do exactly what the name implies: They clear the air in your home, removing allergens like dust, pollen, pet dander, and mold spores, along with other pollutants and home odors. Consider them another essential cleaning tool for your home—after all, you spend all that time vacuuming, sweeping, and dusting (all of which can stir up dirt and dust into the air you're breathing in!), and it's just as important to clean the air around you as it is to clean surfaces.

If you've never bought an air purifier before, you might not know which one to buy—and there are so many on the market to choose from. The best thing to do is consider which ones will fit the space you're in (Does it cover the right square footage amount for your room? Do you have enough space for it?) and reviews from happy customers. All of these highly-rated air filters have HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance) filters, which means they're designed and rated to remove at least 99.7 percent of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and other airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns, according to the EPA.

Plus, many of them are budget-friendly, with seven out of the 10 air purifiers on this list coming in at under $200. Spring cleaning never felt so fresh!