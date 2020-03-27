10 Reviewer-Favorite Air Purifiers You Can Buy Online

10 Reviewer-Favorite Air Purifiers You Can Buy OnlineHouse BeautifulMarch 27, 2020, 9:44 p.m. UTCIt's time to clear the air.From House Beautiful10 Reviewer-Favorite Air Purifiers You Can Buy OnlineAir purifiers do exactly what the name implies: They clear the air in your home, removing allergens like dust, pollen, pet dander, and mold spores, along with other pollutants and home odors. Consider them another essential cleaning tool for your home—after all, you spend all that time vacuuming, sweeping, and dusting (all of which can stir up dirt and dust into the air you're breathing in!), and it's just as important to clean the air around you as it is to clean surfaces. If you've never bought an air purifier before, you might not know which one to buy—and there are so many on the market to choose from. The best thing to do is consider which ones will fit the space you're in (Does it cover the right square footage amount for your room? Do you have enough space for it?) and reviews from happy customers. All of these highly-rated air filters have HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance) filters, which means they're designed and rated to remove at least 99.7 percent of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and other airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns, according to the EPA. Plus, many of them are budget-friendly, with seven out of the 10 air purifiers on this list coming in at under $200. Spring cleaning never felt so fresh!1) 5500-2 PlasmaWave Air CleanerWinixhomedepot.com$192.77BUY NOWThis air purifier from Winix covers rooms of up to 360 sq. ft., and measures in at 23.6 inches tall, 14.9 inches wide, and 7.8 inches deep. It features a three-stage filtration system, including a washable AOC carbon filter that helps rid the air of odors like smoke. Plus, it has a 4.7 star rating. 2) True HEPA Air Purifier 50250-SHoneywellwalmart.com$219.99BUY NOWRated 4.5 stars, this circular air purifier from Honeywell covers 390 sq. ft. of space, and measures 18 inches by 18 inches by 17.5 inches. It has three cleaning settings and a long-lasting filter that can easily be vacuumed, as well as a carbon filter. Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Allergen-Removing Air PurifierHolmeswalmart.com$123.99BUY NOWThis simple black air purifier has a 4.5 star rating, covers rooms up to 310 sq. ft., and measures 22.84 inches by 23.7 inches by 20.87 inches. It comes with three filters, features three speed settings, and is designed for quiet operation to ensure it doesn't keep you up at night. 4) TotalClean PetPlus Air PurifierHoMedicsbedbathandbeyond.com$179.99BUY NOWWhile all air purifiers are great for pet owners, this one (rated 4.6 stars) is specifically designed with pet owners in mind, capturing pet odors like urine and even wet dog smell. It covers 189 sq. ft. and measures 28 inches high, just over 10 inches wide, and 7 inches deep. 5) Air Purifier 1000Philipsamazon.com$169.95BUY NOWThis whisper-quiet air purifier features three auto modes and four manual settings, gives real-time air quality feedback, and wifi-connected, allowing you to control it via an app on your phone. It's a top-seller on Amazon, covers up to 200 sq. ft, and measures 23.7 inches tall by 14.6 inches wide and just over 10 inches deep. 6) Air Purifier with True HEPA FilterGermGuardianwalmart.com$181.42BUY NOWThis tower air purifier measures 27.25 inches tall by 9.5 inches wide and 6.10 inches deep. It covers rooms up to 193 sq. ft. and weighs just 10 pounds, so it's not hard to move when you need to. And, it has a 4.4 star rating.7) Pure Hot+Cool Air PurifierDysonbedbathandbeyond.com$399.99BUY NOWThis Dyson air purifier is just over two feet high and six inches deep and wide, and unlike some other purifiers, it's easily portable considering it only weighs 8.6 pounds. It covers rooms up to 500 sq. ft, and works as a fan and a heater. And to top it all off, it has a 4.6 star rating.8) True Air Compact Pet Air PurifierHamilton Beachbestbuy.com$59.99BUY NOWThe most affordable option on the list, this Hamilton Beach air purifier is also compact—it works for rooms up to 140 sq. ft., and it measures in at just 10.88 by 8.13 by 16.5 inches and weighs only 6.8 pounds. It has a 4.7 star rating, too. 9) AP-1512HH Mighty Smarter HEPA Air PurifierCowaybedbathandbeyond.com$249.99BUY NOWThis sleek, modern purifier works in larger rooms (up to 361 sq. ft.) and measures 18.3 inches tall, 16.8 inches wide, and 9.6 inches deep. It features a four-stage filtration system and a washable pre-filter, and has a 4.7 star rating. 10) Core300 Air PurifierLEVOITamazon.com$99.99BUY NOWAnother Amazon favorite, this 4.7 star-rated air purifier is another sleek, modern option. It comes in at just $100, and covers rooms up to 215 sq. ft. It has a super quiet noise level, and doesn't take up a ton of space (it measures just 14.2 inches tall and 8.7 inches wide and deep!).