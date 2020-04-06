Hydro Flask Is Taking 25% off Its Iconic Water Bottles Today

By now you know the importance of drinking enough water but it's often easier said than done. A simple solution? Investing in a reusable water bottle that you can refill throughout the day. Carrying one around with you will make you more likely to drink up. Plus, the benefits for the environment (and your wallet!) make the one-time purchase worth it.

There are a few different types of water bottles to consider:

Stainless steel water bottles: These are great because they keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Plus, they're more durable than glass or plastic bottles so they're less likely to break or wear down quickly.

Glass water bottles: People like them because they're less likely to give your water a weird plastic or metallic taste. And since they're clear, it's easy to see how much liquid is left and if the bottle's clean or not.

Plastic water bottles: If you want a water bottle that isn't too heavy, plastic is the way to go. Look for ones labeled BPA-free so you don't have to worry about chemicals seeping into your drink. And avoid putting hot liquids into them since doing so can warp the plastic. (Coffee drinkers should check out our roundup of the best travel mugs.)

While the Good Housekeeping Institute hasn't performed a category-wide test on water bottles this year, many of these picks (or similar models) have been road-tested by our experts and editors. Here are the best water bottles to buy: