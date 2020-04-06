Hydro Flask Is Taking 25% off Its Iconic Water Bottles Today

Hydro Flask Is Taking 25% off Its Iconic Water Bottles TodayGood HousekeepingApril 6, 2020, 3:09 p.m. UTCYou know you need to drink more water right now.From Good HousekeepingHydro Flask Is Taking 25% off Its Iconic Water Bottles TodayBy now you know the importance of drinking enough water but it's often easier said than done. A simple solution? Investing in a reusable water bottle that you can refill throughout the day. Carrying one around with you will make you more likely to drink up. Plus, the benefits for the environment (and your wallet!) make the one-time purchase worth it. There are a few different types of water bottles to consider: Stainless steel water bottles: These are great because they keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Plus, they're more durable than glass or plastic bottles so they're less likely to break or wear down quickly. Glass water bottles: People like them because they're less likely to give your water a weird plastic or metallic taste. And since they're clear, it's easy to see how much liquid is left and if the bottle's clean or not.Plastic water bottles: If you want a water bottle that isn't too heavy, plastic is the way to go. Look for ones labeled BPA-free so you don't have to worry about chemicals seeping into your drink. And avoid putting hot liquids into them since doing so can warp the plastic. (Coffee drinkers should check out our roundup of the best travel mugs.)While the Good Housekeeping Institute hasn't performed a category-wide test on water bottles this year, many of these picks (or similar models) have been road-tested by our experts and editors. Here are the best water bottles to buy:1) Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water BottleS'wellamazon.com$35.00Shop NowS'well has become the gold standard for stainless steel water bottles. They keep your drinks hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours, and they're available in 9, 17, and 25 ounce sizes. The brand often releases new colors and designs — like this gorgeous floral bottle. In our Lab tests, they kept drinks super cold and didn't leak or spill. 2) Jackson Reusable Water BottleContigoamazon.com$4.89Shop NowAt less than $8, this 24-ounce reusable water bottle is a bargain. You can easily take a sip of water with one hand since it opens with the push of a button — no need to twist off a cap. It's also dishwasher safe (on the top rack). Plus, other Contigo bottles have performed well in previous tests by our kitchen appliance experts. 3) Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Water BottleHydro Flask hydroflask.com$39.95Shop NowThese Hydro Flask water bottles are insanely popular on Amazon — we're talking over 4,000 five-star reviews and the #1 spot on the best-seller's list. Both the 32-ounce and 40-ounce bottles have wide mouths, so you can easily fit in ice cubes (don't worry: they can be used for hot drinks, too!). This version comes with a straw lid for easy sipping, but you can purchase different lids separately. 4) Sport Water Bottle with FilterBrita amazon.com$26.99Shop NowGreat to keep in your gym bag or bring on a trip, Brita’s squeezable 20-ounce bottle is super affordable and quickly filters chlorine, improving the odor and taste of water as you sip. The filter is right in the cap so you don't have to wait to hydrate. It’s lightweight (even when full) and dishwasher-safe.5) Stainless Steel Insulated Clean Water BottleAquasana aquasana.com$19.99Shop NowOne of the few reusable bottles that filters more than chlorine, this one nixes lead, bacteria, chlorine, and other contaminants from your water. We love how quickly it works — the glass version was a favorite of our kitchen appliance experts. It keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. If you’re traveling and not sure about water quality, this water bottle will give you peace of mind. 6) Silicone Sleeve Glass Water Bottlebkramazon.comShop NowThese trendy glass water bottles double as a stylish accessory. The removable silicone sleeves protect the glass and come in tons of fun colors and textures (like the spiked one pictured). Another awesome feature is its small mouth opening, which feels just like a regular water bottle when you sip from it. Bkr's glass water bottles are available in three different sizes: teeny (about 8.5 ounces), little (about 17 ounces), and big (about 34 ounces). 7) Actives Insulated Water BottleTakeyaamazon.com$27.17Shop NowOne of our editors says this Takeya bottle is her go-to for everything from working out to traveling thanks to its smart details. "My favorite is that there’s a grippy strip around the lid, which makes it easy to open the top if it’s been tightened too much," says Nicole Saporita, senior editor at the Good Housekeeping Institute. Plus, the straw lid makes it easy to hydrate mid-workout (no more fumbling to open the bottle!), and it comes in a range of sizes — there’s even one for kids!