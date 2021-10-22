10 Rare Beauty Tool Deals We Found at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

  • <p class="body-dropcap">With the <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/makeup-skin-care/g37803837/best-makeup-beauty-advent-calendars-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday season" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday season</a> drawing closer and closer, Amazon is making it easy to check off a few boxes on your shopping list with a bevy of limited-time markdowns (just for beauty lovers) during the first-ever <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gcx/Appliances/gfhz/events/ref=cg_eggh21_1a1_w?canBeEGifted=false&canBeGiftWrapped=false&categoryId=HBH21-Appliances&isLimitedTimeOffer=true&isPrime=false&scrollState=eyJpdGVtSW5kZXgiOjAsInNjcm9sbE9mZnNldCI6NjQxLjc5MTY4NzAxMTcxODh9§ionManagerState=eyJzZWN0aW9uVHlwZUVuZEluZGV4Ijp7ImFtYWJvdCI6MH19&showLimitedProductGrid=false&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul</a>. The event officially kicked off earlier this month with makeup, skincare, and men's grooming essentials up to 40 percent off, and now through October 23, you can shop a number of can't-miss deals on top-rated beauty tools from brands like Foreo, CHI, and GHD.</p><p>Whether you're looking to save a few dollars on a <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g13053688/best-amazon-prime-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thoughtful gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thoughtful gift</a> for a friend or family member, or have been eyeing a normally pricey <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/hair/g17/best-hair-blow-dryers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blow dryer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">blow dryer</a> or s<a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/hair/g24162866/best-hair-straightener-brushes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:traightening brush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">traightening brush</a> for months, now's an excellent time to add a few new gadgets to your shopping cart. As an added bonus, you can even opt to have some of your beauty tools picks gift wrapped for an extra special touch (not to mention save you time and effort down the line). Here, we've handpicked the very best beauty tool sales worth shopping now at Amazon.</p>
    With the holiday season drawing closer and closer, Amazon is making it easy to check off a few boxes on your shopping list with a bevy of limited-time markdowns (just for beauty lovers) during the first-ever Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. The event officially kicked off earlier this month with makeup, skincare, and men's grooming essentials up to 40 percent off, and now through October 23, you can shop a number of can't-miss deals on top-rated beauty tools from brands like Foreo, CHI, and GHD.

    Whether you're looking to save a few dollars on a thoughtful gift for a friend or family member, or have been eyeing a normally pricey blow dryer or straightening brush for months, now's an excellent time to add a few new gadgets to your shopping cart. As an added bonus, you can even opt to have some of your beauty tools picks gift wrapped for an extra special touch (not to mention save you time and effort down the line). Here, we've handpicked the very best beauty tool sales worth shopping now at Amazon.

  • <p><strong>Foreo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$71.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B018T7DI4A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$119</del> $71.40</strong></p><p>You can snag this culty silicone cleansing brush that contains up to eight different intensities to remove dirt, oil, and makeup for close to $50 off its original price.</p>
  • <p><strong>PMD </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$174.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087MLF94Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$249</del> $174.30</strong></p><p>You won't have to worry about your fingers getting dirty when double-cleansing with this warming, 24-karat gold-plated device that helps your skincare products absorb more deeply. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>GHD</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$135.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PQD6XDF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$169</del> $135.20</strong></p><p>Take advantage of more than $30 off on this beloved ceramic and ionic straightening brush that maintains an even styling temperature to minimize heat damage. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>CHI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$71.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0795WDZZ9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$79.88</del> $71.99</strong></p><p>Anyone who still struggles with curls will love using this best-seller from CHI that does the hard work for you with the push of a button. The spinning, heated ceramic chamber makes creating waves and coils practically seamless.</p>
  • <p><strong>Paul Mitchell Pro Tools</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$87.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O4DXMHW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$125</del> $87.50</strong></p><p>With close to five-stars and more than 2,000 customer reviews, this digital <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/hair/g27608/best-flat-irons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flat iron" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flat iron</a> is an Amazon shopper favorite, and uses ceramic plates to leave hair its sleekest.</p>
  • <p><strong>GHD</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BYXT0R6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><del><strong>$199</strong></del><strong> $159.20</strong></p><p>This powerful ionic blow dryer features an ergonomic design that's comfortable to use whether you're right- or left-handed, and even helps reduce frizz for a salon-quality finish.</p>
  • <p><strong>Foreo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$139.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B8LBLRB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$199</del> $139.30</strong></p><p>Here's a treatment device from Foreo that takes your daily or weekly face mask to the next level in just 90 seconds flat.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Foreo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$139.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08G9B22QS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$199</del> $139.30</strong><br></p><p>This app-connected device uses up to three intensities of microcurrent and sonic pulsations to stimulate, firm, and tone targeted areas of your face. </p>
  • <p><strong>Bio Ionic </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$108.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01J248CH2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$135</del> $108</strong></p><p>This curling iron heats up to 440 degrees and contains a built-in rotating barrel and cool-touch tip that make styling your hair a breeze.</p>
  • <p><strong>Braun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$139.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZHZJ4X8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.38038363%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$179.94</del> $139.94</strong><br></p><p>Quickly get rid of unwanted body hair with this flexible shaver and trimmer that can be used wet or dry. It includes a number of attachments for targeted removal (and even exfoliation), and an ergonomic handle that won't slip out of your hand if you use it in the shower.</p>
