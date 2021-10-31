10 properties for sale situated in famous TV filming locations

CBC
The Canadian men's short track relay team will bring home gold after winning the 5,000-metre final at the World Cup event in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday. Pascal Dion, Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles raced to a time of six minutes, 52.272 seconds, just ahead of the Chinese (6:52.285) and Hungarian (6:52.386) teams, who took silver and bronze, respectively. Dion also added a bronze in the men's 1,000-metre final, his second medal in the distance in as many races, this World C