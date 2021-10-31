10 properties for sale situated in famous TV filming locations

  • <p><strong>Purplebricks has uncovered the top 10 <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/property/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:properties for sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">properties for sale</a> situated in famous TV locations. From Bath to Berkshire, these gorgeous regions provide the perfect settings for period dramas, thrillers and comedy classics. </strong></p><p>According to their research, interest in locations from our favourite TV shows is continuing to spike, with more people wanting to relocate to these primetime programme regions than ever before. </p><p>'TV programmes and films attract large audiences and are a real source of inspiration, with areas that we see regularly on our screens becoming increasingly popular with home buyers,' says James Hummerstone-Pope, Divisional Sales Director at Purplebricks. </p><p>'Not only does it showcase some of the breath-taking backdrops in these areas to a vast audience, it also attracts tourists, boosts the economy and housing market in these regions, and can add value to property prices too.'</p><p>On that note, take a look at the houses for sale in the UK's most popular TV locations...</p>
  • <p><a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/a35478903/where-is-bridgerton-filmed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bridgerton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bridgerton</a> fans are sure to fall in love with this majestic Grade I listed Georgian townhouse situated in Bath. Like something from England's Regency era, it has three bedrooms, period features, a modern grey kitchen, and enclosed walled gardens so pretty you might find Daphne taking a stroll. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £950,000 with <a href="https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-ground-floor-maisonette-bath-1175221" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purplebricks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purplebricks</a> </p>
  • <p>Halifax town has been used as a location for many shows, including Ackley Bridge and Gentleman Jack. Within walking distance of Halifax town centre, this well-sized detached home offers an abundance of living space. Best of all, it's on the market for the reasonable price of £375,000.</p><p>'Gentleman Jack, based on the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister, has also helped to put this large minster town in West Yorkshire firmly on the property map,' say Purplebricks. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £370,000 with <a href="https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/5-bedroom-detached-house-halifax-918863" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purplebricks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purplebricks</a>. </p>
  • <p>Live like Lord and Lady Grantham at this four-bedroom detached home, which is situated near Downton Abbey's filming location, Highclere Castle. Set in a quiet lane in the sought-after village of Ball Hill, features include a cosy wood burner, airy rooms and a large patio. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £700,000 with <a href="https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-cottage-newbury-710823#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purplebricks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purplebricks</a>. </p>
  • <p>Fans of the coming-of-age stage musical Everyone's Talking About Jamie will love this three-bedroom house in Sheffield, which is just a stone's throw from some of the filming locations. Dating back to the 19th century, expect heaps of character and charm, plus a fitness studio, swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi. Dreamy!</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £475,000 with <a href="https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-town-house-brincliffe-sheffield-972245#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purplebricks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purplebricks</a>. </p>
  • <p>This stunning period property is situated in Birmingham, where Peaky Blinders is set. Spread across three floors, the home has characterful features, an original working fireplace, French doors, four well-sized <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bedroom/a37981827/prepare-guest-bedroom-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedrooms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedrooms</a>, and a stunning dining/kitchen with bi-fold doors. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £575,000 with <a href="https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-end-of-terrace-house-birmingham-733231#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purplebricks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purplebricks</a> </p>
  • <p>Over in Wilmslow, Cheshire, this beautiful detached home wouldn't look out of place on The Real Housewives of Cheshire. Offering a taste of luxury, it includes three <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bedroom/a37981827/prepare-guest-bedroom-christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedrooms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bedrooms</a>, a breakfast kitchen with built-in appliances, spacious rooms, and a light-filled conservatory, too. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £487,500 with <a href="https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-semi-detached-house-wilmslow-1252790#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purplebricks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purplebricks</a>. </p>
  • <p>'We love Poldark and Doc Martin as much for the stunning seascapes and landscapes as the characters and storylines, and this substantial and versatile detached four-bedroom farm house is a fantastic opportunity to set up home not far from where they were filmed,' say Purplebricks. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £800,000 with <a href="https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/7-bedroom-detached-house-newquay-1050186#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purplebricks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purplebricks</a>. </p>
  • <p>Over in South Wales, this stylish property sits in the town of Cwmbran — close to the sports stadium which featured on season two of Sex Education. With four bedrooms, modern <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/kitchen/a37723364/updating-kitchen-interior-design-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interiors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interiors</a> and a wonderful alfresco dining spot, it's the ideal family home. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £450,000 with <a href="https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-llanfrechfa-cwmbran-1195280" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purplebricks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purplebricks</a>.</p>
  • <p>Forming part of an exclusive established modern development, this property is part of Edinburgh's World Heritage site and sits in the same area where Guilt was filmed. </p><p>Purplebricks add: 'The acclaimed Scottish thriller is back on our screens and with scenes shot across Edinburgh, fans of the show and the area's stunning architecture can snap up this immaculately presented three-bedroom apartment.'</p><p>This property is currently on the market for £575,000 with <a href="https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-flat-edinburgh-1234690" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purplebricks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purplebricks</a>. </p>
  • <p>Within close proximity to Wallasey Village and New Brighton Promenade, this one-bedroom apartment is the ideal pad for Cobra fans to snap up. </p><p>'With New Brighton Promenade transformed into a disaster zone for Sky One's high stakes drama Cobra, get close to the action with this well-presented and spacious one bedroom maisonette,' say Purplebricks. </p><p>This property is currently on the market for £167,500 with <a href="https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/1-bedroom-apartment-wallasey-new-brighton-1221395#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purplebricks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Purplebricks</a>. </p><p><strong>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</strong><br></p>
